Why Christmas bath towels are this year’s surprise festive hit – and where to find the best options

Deck the halls (or your towel rail!) with the season's latest festive trend

deck the halls bathmat in pink bathroom
(Image credit: George Home)
Kezia Reynolds
By
published

Christmas bath towels are the latest festive decorating trend and it’s easy to see why people are falling head over heels for this wintery trend.

Christmas is definitely on its way, shops are packing up their Halloween displays and we're seeing gonks, candy canes and stockings galore. And for this year, Christmas decorating ideas are set to spread into every corner of our homes, and the bathroom is no exception.

Having the best bath towels is a sure way to elevate your bath time experience, but this whimsical trend adds a nostalgic edge to your space – spreading festive cheer through the entire home.

Next bow and baubles pink bath towel on edge of bath

(Image credit: Next)

'Christmas bath towels offer a fun, unconventional, and quirky way to spruce up your home,' says Nick Drewe, trend expert from Wethrift. 'They breathe a unique lease of life into a space that’s often overlooked. Plus, guests love the extra touch, as it shows you're keen to spread the Christmas spirit throughout the whole home—even the bathroom!'

'They also come in a wide range of colours, textures, and patterns, so you can match them to any bathroom vibe, whether it’s minimalist, cosy, or full-on festive. They’re an affordable way to refresh your space for the season.'

According to Sarah-Jane Outten, shopping expert at MyVoucherCodes, functionality is the key to the rise in popularity of Christmas bath towels.

‘Purchasing themed everyday items can be an effective low-cost way to add a little bit of festive cheer into your home without spending a fortune - and they are items which can be brought out every year,’ she says.

‘No matter the theme of your bathroom, there are patterns and colours to fit everyone’s taste, whether that's a minimalist winter decor or a more colourful approach to Christmas. We know that the cost of living crisis is continuing to affect people this Christmas, so seeing people purchasing items that are both festive and functional shows that consumers are thinking carefully about their purchases.’

Our top picks

Here are some of our favuitre Christmas bath towels waiting to be snapped up this season.

Christmas Gingerbread Cotton Towel Range
Christmas Gingerbread Cotton Towel Range

Sugar, spice and all things nice, this towel looks good enough to it. It ties wonderfully to the trending nostalgic theme of 2024, reminding us of Christmas' past.

Red & Pink Christmas Tree and Bows 100% Cotton Towels
Red & Pink Christmas Tree and Bows 100% Cotton Towels

For a second year in a row, bows are standing strong as a festive favourite - as demonstrated by this pretty pink towel whichcreates a playful and girly feel.

Pale green bath towel with white Christmas tree motif
Argos Home Christmas Green Tree Bale Towel - Green

This set of towels is a classic approach to the trend. The simple design and soft sage green makes it a great choice for any neutral or minimalist bathrooms.

White bath towel with dark green tree and cottage print
Mini Moderns Catskills Towels

Inspired by the Catskills Mountains in New York state, this desig depicts a beautifully snowy alpine scene - expect to see a new level of detail after every shower.

Red Santa Star Christmas 100% Cotton Towels
Red Santa Star Christmas 100% Cotton Towels

This Christmas is about having fun and this geometric shaped bath towel from Next does exactly that. It's bold, bright and full of fun.

Christmas Candy Cane Cotton Guest Towels - Set of 2
Christmas Candy Cane Cotton Guest Towels - Set of 2

Pink was a huge colour trend for Halloween this year and it's remaining this way for Christmas. Embrace the playful colourway with these candy cane towels.

Will you be adding this Christmas bath towels to your festive decor this year?

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!

