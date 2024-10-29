Why Christmas bath towels are this year’s surprise festive hit – and where to find the best options

Christmas bath towels are the latest festive decorating trend and it’s easy to see why people are falling head over heels for this wintery trend.

Christmas is definitely on its way, shops are packing up their Halloween displays and we're seeing gonks, candy canes and stockings galore. And for this year, Christmas decorating ideas are set to spread into every corner of our homes, and the bathroom is no exception.

Having the best bath towels is a sure way to elevate your bath time experience, but this whimsical trend adds a nostalgic edge to your space – spreading festive cheer through the entire home.

Why are Christmas bath towels trending?

'Christmas bath towels offer a fun, unconventional, and quirky way to spruce up your home,' says Nick Drewe, trend expert from Wethrift. 'They breathe a unique lease of life into a space that’s often overlooked. Plus, guests love the extra touch, as it shows you're keen to spread the Christmas spirit throughout the whole home—even the bathroom!'

'They also come in a wide range of colours, textures, and patterns, so you can match them to any bathroom vibe, whether it’s minimalist, cosy, or full-on festive. They’re an affordable way to refresh your space for the season.'

According to Sarah-Jane Outten, shopping expert at MyVoucherCodes, functionality is the key to the rise in popularity of Christmas bath towels.

‘Purchasing themed everyday items can be an effective low-cost way to add a little bit of festive cheer into your home without spending a fortune - and they are items which can be brought out every year,’ she says.

‘No matter the theme of your bathroom, there are patterns and colours to fit everyone’s taste, whether that's a minimalist winter decor or a more colourful approach to Christmas. We know that the cost of living crisis is continuing to affect people this Christmas, so seeing people purchasing items that are both festive and functional shows that consumers are thinking carefully about their purchases.’

Here are some of our favuitre Christmas bath towels waiting to be snapped up this season.

Will you be adding this Christmas bath towels to your festive decor this year?