How to make a bathroom smell like a spa – 8 ways to create your own at-home oasis

Transforming your bathroom into your very own at-home spa allows you to relax and unwind after a long day – or week – without having to leave the house. One of the easiest ways to do this is to make a bathroom smell like a spa.

Making a bathroom smell good is the perfect starting point whether you are working with small bathroom ideas or living in a rental, as you can easily recreate that spa vibe through scent without any cosmetic changes to the space.

‘Walking into a spa has this way of instantly relaxing you, and so much of that comes down to the scent,’ suggests Rebel Aromas’ Founder, Karl Neale. ‘Spas don’t just smell good by accident – the air feels fresh and light because the fragrances are carefully chosen to help you feel calm and at ease.’

But how exactly do you make a bathroom smell like a spa? Well, there are a number of different ways, depending on your personal preference and budget.

1. Pick the right essential oils

Regardless of whether you’d prefer to fragrance your bathroom with a scented candle or diffuser, you must choose the right essential oils for the space you’re creating and the kind of experience you’re looking for.

For example, if you are looking for an uplifting fragrance to start your day off right, you’ll want to pick something different to the person who solely wants to relax and get ready for bed after their at-home spa experience. So, it’s important to work-out which is best for you, or if you’d like a mixture of the two.

‘Spas often use essential oils like eucalyptus, lavender, and tea tree, but for a more distinctive spa-like energy, try neroli or frankincense,’ Karl suggests. ‘Neroli has a light, floral citrus scent that feels both uplifting and soothing, while frankincense brings a warm, grounding aroma that pairs beautifully with other oils. Add a few drops to a diffuser or a bowl of steaming water to transform your bathroom instantly.’

You’ll also want to look out for essential oils when you pick up any of the scented products that you plan on using in your bathroom. Picking ones which complement one another will keep the space feeling cohesive, which is why we are drawn to the fragrances that they use in spas in the first place.

2. Incorporate scented candles

Not only does lighting a scented candle add a lovely aroma to your bathroom, but the tranquil glow from them immediately creates a spa-like feel.

When it comes to the best-scented candles to use in a bathroom, Karl recommends looking ‘for candles with notes like sandalwood, neroli, or chamomile for a calming effect.’

However, it isn't just the scent that is important you need to think about the material the candle is made from. Soy and beeswax make up the best candles as they have a cleaner burn that won't damage the air quality in your bathroom.

Relax Room Candle £38 at Cowshed Made from natural soy wax, Cowshed's Relax candle blends lavender and eucalyptus perfectly, allowing you to unwind in your spa-like bathroom. Neroli & Sweet Orange Candle £26 at This Works For something a bit more uplifting, we adore This Works' neroli and sweet orange scent. Bamford Flora Lily of the Valley Candle £32 at Space NK Fragranced with bergamot, violet, lily, moss and vetiver, bring one of the fragrances from the Bamford spa into your own home with this great candle.

3. Utilise diffusers

If you’d prefer continuous fragrance or are wary of leaving candles unattended when you’re not in your bathroom, a diffuser is a great alternative. You can either choose from an essential oil diffuser which releases a fine mist of fragrance, or a reed diffuser which is even more low-maintenance.

Again, look for oils and fragrances like chamomile, lavender or ylang-ylang for a relaxing feel.

4. Make towels smell incredible

There’s nothing quite like the smell of freshly laundered towels at a spa. They’re also often warm or heated, making the experience of wrapping yourself up in them all the more pleasurable. To get spa-like towels at home, ‘for a crisp, clean scent that evokes the great outdoors, mix a few drops of pine or cedarwood oil with a cup of white vinegar, and add it to your laundry’s rinse cycle,’ Karl suggests. ‘You could also try a lightly scented dryer sheet for a softer finish.’

You’ll also want to ‘keep clean towels in a cupboard with lavender or cedarwood sachets,’ says Polya Petrova, cleaning professional at Fantastic Services. Whether that’s in your bedroom or a dedicated bathroom cupboard. ‘And before use, hang towels in the bathroom and allow them to absorb steam mixed with a few drops of essential oil in the shower.’

To take it one step further, warm your towels in the dryer or on a towel warmer/radiator before using them, to make the experience even more spa-like.

5. Hang fresh or dried botanicals

One of the most inexpensive ways to add a spa-like scent to your bathroom is by hanging fresh or dried botanicals. ‘Hanging a bundle of fresh or dried eucalyptus or lavender in your shower allows the steam to release their calming, aromatic oils,’ reveals the team at award-winning spa hotel Hoar Cross Hall. They can also add some much-needed greenery to a bathroom, too.

6. Employ spa-quality products

If you’ve just had a wonderful spa day and want to replicate the exact same feeling in your own bathroom, all you have to do is find out which products or brands they used. Often these will be well-known brands like Elemis, ESPA and Champneys, to name a few, allowing you to buy the exact products that were used during your treatment or to scent the space.

From spa-quality mists to bubble baths, massage oils, soaps and bath salts, this is a surefire way to have your bathroom smelling wonderful in an instant.

7. Use shower steamers

For those who don’t have a bath, ‘or if you don’t have time for a bath, shower steamers are a great alternative,’ Karl adds. ‘They release essential oils when exposed to hot water, filling your shower with amazing, relaxing aromas.

Personally, I love using steamers with a blend of rosemary and mint. The crisp, herbal notes wake up my senses while still feeling super soothing – perfect for creating that refreshing spa vibe at home.’

Warm Cedarwood Shower Steamer £9.50 at Oliver Bonas We always love to have a sniff while perusing Oliver Bonas' home fragrance section and this warm cedarwood shower steamer is one of our go-tos. Shower Steamers £20 at Amazon With a mix of fragrances, this pack of shower steamers from Amazon is a great starting point, if you've never used them before. Aromatherapy Shower Steamer Set £25 at Not on the Highstreet Add some aromatherapy into your shower experience with this great set of shower steamers from Not On The High Street.

8. Ensure good ventilation

If your bathroom is prone to mould and mildew or smelling a little musty, you should already be looking to keep the space well-ventilated. Something as simple as opening a window or utilising a bathroom fan can help to ensure good airflow.

That way when you do employ essential oils and certain scented products you won’t be masking a damp or stale room, allowing the space to feel light and clean.

FAQs

What is the scent used in spas?

‘Spas often use essential oil blends that evoke calmness and rejuvenation, and common scents include eucalyptus, lavender, sandalwood, ylang-ylang, citrus blends, and herbal fragrances like chamomile or rosemary,’ Polya explains. ‘These scents are chosen for their relaxing and uplifting properties.’

There may be a scent in particular that you’re really drawn to – for example, we can’t get enough of lavender when we’re looking to unwind – so, you can really personalise how your at-home spa bathroom smells and works for you. That’s the great thing about experimenting with different fragrance combinations, is that you can make it completely bespoke to you and your space.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for a tried-and-tested fragrance, opting for a specific scent profile from brands such as ESPA, This Works and Cowshed, can set you and your bathroom up for success from the outset, allowing you to truly switch off and enjoy.

How do you recreate a spa smell?

In addition to the steps above, Polya has a few more tips for recreating a spa smell at home. ‘Combine essential oils like eucalyptus, lavender, and bergamot in a diffuser, then add a few drops of your favourite essential oil to a bowl of steaming water for an instant spa-like vapour,’ she suggests. You could also ‘use a linen spray with a spa-inspired scent for a gentle, lingering aroma, or incorporate plants like eucalyptus or ferns to enhance the freshness,’ Polya adds.

These can also be some quick and easy ways to recreate a spa scent in your bathroom – and home – more generally.