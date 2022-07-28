The Aldi kids bedroom furniture bringing chic style to the nursery

Designer dupes at budget-friendly prices

It's that time of year again when we have to start thinking about thinking about back to school days. With that, it's the perfect opportunity to refresh your kids bedroom ideas

For such small items, children's furniture can be pricey, though. Ahead of the game come in Aldi with their new Mini Me range (opens in new tab), which looks gorgeous and wait for it - under £300 for the full set. 

The new Aldi kids bedroom furniture

Kids bedroom with green chest of drawers and wardrobe

(Image credit: Aldi)

Mark your calendars, because this collection of on-trend sage coloured metal pieces is available to pre-order online from 31st July, and will be landing in store from 4th August.

The green bedroom ideas ready range includes a bedside table at £49.99, a chest of drawers at £119.99 and a wardrobe at £124.99. And is it just us or are these chic enough to work in our rooms too? Discussions may have to be had.

Kids room with small white table and bunny-eared chairs

(Image credit: Aldi)

The Mini Me collection will also house possibly the most adorable kids table and chairs set, £49.99. With sweet bunny ear backs, they're bound to be a hit with little ones and parents alike.

The luxe range of nursery ideas is set to also offer lovely fluffy toys, including a hanging monkey and the always popular sloth. These guys can hang from beds and curtain rails, making them a decor feature as well as a cuddly friend.

So whether it's for you or your little one, make sure you pick up the Aldi kids bedroom furniture collection while you can.

Next's kids bedroom furniture

Turquoise metal end table

(Image credit: Next Home)

Aldi is known for offering some rather impressive dupes, and this kids collection seems to doing just that to Next. Their Novogratz collection (opens in new tab) has the same cool locker feel and contains this side table (opens in new tab) for £100 and a wardrobe and cabinet at £200 each.

The pieces are available in four colours - blue, green, orange and yellow - and were designed by US husband-and-wife interior design duo Cortney and Robert Novogratz.

