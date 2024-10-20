10 Bedroom ceiling light ideas to illuminate your space in style

A quick and easy way to update the look and feel of your bedroom, is by changing up your bedroom lighting. And if you want to make that swap as simple as possible, these bedroom ceiling light ideas should help do just that.

Bedroom lighting ideas are easy to overlook, but getting the ceiling light is crucial if you want to know how to add warm lighting to a bedroom whilst ensuring it is still practical enough when getting ready in the morning and at night.

Clare Chamberlain, Senior Lighting Buyer at Dunelm says, 'When it comes to bedroom ceiling lighting, there are some great options that not only enhance the overall aesthetic but also create the right atmosphere.'

And that's exactly what our round-up of bedroom ceiling light ideas will help with. Perhaps you need your ceiling light to illuminate the whole room, or to make a style statement, or just give your space that final flourish, whatever you're after, we've got a whole host of ideas to inspire you.

1. Make a statement

(Image credit: Sophie Robinson/Brent Darby)

A bedroom ceiling light is often not the main source of lighting in the room, which means you can have fun with choosing a design that looks amazing, and worry less about how much it will actually light up the space.

Interior Designer Sophie Robinson says, ‘Any ceiling light in the bedroom is foremost for decorative effect. I’d opt for a twinkly chandelier or a fitting that throws the light upwards to the ceiling. The bigger the better quite frankly and if you hang it over the bed you don't need to worry about bumping your head on it.’

Emma Deterding, Founder and Creative Director of Kelling Designs adds, 'In terms of designs, if you want to make a statement of the lighting fixture, then a pendant in glass, metallics or something in wood or rattan will look the part and create a focal point in the ceiling, after all, your lighting should look the part whether switched on or off.'

2. Plump for a pendant

(Image credit: Future PLC / James French)

A pendant light is a type of lighting hung from the ceiling, usually featuring a single bulb. But with a variety of shades and fixtures available, they can look quite striking and really bring a room together.

Lee Lovett, Co-Founder & Creative Director of The Soho Lighting Company says, ‘A sensational pendant light is perfect for a bedroom, both alone or layered with a pair of wall lights by the bedside. Choosing the right pendant light aesthetically, is just as important as how well it will illuminate the room.’

Opting for a pendant light in your bedroom, could be a great budget-bedroom idea and one the most purse-friendly way of transforming your space, as a simple shade swap could cost your under £10.

Claire adds, 'Easy Fit pendants are a fantastic option for people who want to achieve a stylish look without breaking the bank. They’re easy to install and offer a quick and cost-effective way to refresh a bedroom.

3. Fall for a flush light

(Image credit: Dar Lighting)

If your bedroom is lacking in space, especially if you have lower ceilings, then a flush or semi-flush light could be a good bedroom ceiling idea for you.

Rather than hanging down low into the room, these types of lights stay close to the ceiling and are an especially good choice for attic and dorma rooms, where their ceiling might be low or sloped.

Clare comments, 'Flush and semi-flush lighting options are ideal for spaces with lower ceilings or for positioning directly above the bed, as they help to create an atmospheric setting while also being space- efficient.'

Flush ceiling lights can sometimes be a little fiddlier to fit than pendant lights, so you might need to hire an electrician to help install it.

4. Layer your lighting

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Rarely is a bedroom ceiling light enough of a light source on it's own, so think about bringing some other types of lighting in the room too.

Emma advises, 'When it comes to lighting your bedroom, it’s important to make sure you have different layers to not only change the atmosphere, but also make sure you have the option of ample light. It’s where you spend most of your time, so it is definitely worth investing in.'

'Think about how you use the room - is it purely just a bedroom where you relax, sleep and unwind, or do you have a reading nook or a yoga/workout space there too? This is important as it will help you decide where to place lighting, which types and how many sources you'll need.'

'Start with your main light source and choose a ceiling light that will bring enough general light into the room, covering you from getting dressed to kicking back with a good book.'

Wall lights, bedside lights and even floor lamps are all great options that can support the main ceiling light in your bedroom and often brands sell these as part of a collection, so you can match the same design to all the different light levels.

5. Don't dismiss a dimmer

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Dimmer switches are the secret weapon to ensuring a bedroom feels cosy and inviting, as they allow you to control the light levels by the turn of a knob. They can be fitted retrospectively and work on most light sources, from pendant lights, to chandeliers to bedside lamps too. They'll help to make a space feel warm without blinding you every time you turn on the lights on.

Sophie says, ‘What you don’t want is visible bare light bulbs that bore a hole in your retina as you relax in bed, so banish all ceiling drum shades. Instead light the space with lamps and spotlights positioned to the edges of the room and controlled on a dimmer switch, that can cast beautiful pools of light across drawn curtains, artwork or highlight the dressing table.’

Emma adds, 'Don't forget to fit a dimmer control as it will allow you to change the mood and atmosphere of your bedroom with ease, whilst creating a calm and cosy feel when needed in the evenings.'

6. Opt for a diffuser

(Image credit: John Lewis & Partners)

'Opting for a ceiling light with a diffuser can be a smart choice if you’re looking to achieve a relaxed atmosphere, says Clare. 'Diffusers soften the light, making the room feel more calm inviting - perfect for winding down at the end of the day.'

A diffuser usually the covers the light source, whether it is a transparent disc sitting at the bottom of a pendant light (meaning you don't have to look at the bare bulb) or a frosted glass globe that softens the light of a bedside lamp, as the name suggests, it 'diffuses' direct light to make it warmer.

A diffuser can be a good option if a drum shade it already in place and you just want to soften the room slightly, and they can also be added to wall lights.

7. Pair your pendant with lamps

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Bedside lamps are probably the most traditional type of lighting in a bedroom, and work especially well when paired with a ceiling light, so offer a secondary light source.

Sophie says, 'Being a maximalist I'd say you can't have too many lamps, and again I'd opt for decorative styles and fabric shades that add a pop of colour to your overall scheme.’

Clare adds, 'Complimenting your ceiling lights with coordinating wall or table lights adds layers to your lighting and helps add ambience. Coordinated lighting can also give your bedroom a more cohesive look.'

Whether you go for lamps that sit atop your bedside tables, or on a dressing table or cabinet, think about how they can support your ceiling light and bring some colour and pattern into your scheme.

8. Think about your shade options

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Lampshades are a simple and unfussy option for your pendant lights and lamps, but that doesn't mean they have to look simple or be boring.

'The material of your lighting fixture plays an important role in the room’s overall look and feel,' says Clare. 'Fabric shades can give a softer light illusion while natural materials like rattan or bamboo bring in a sense of warmth and create lovely silhouettes, adding texture and depth to the room.'

Emma adds, 'If you want something more subdued, then going for a simple light fixture with a lampshade in a complementary design and colour to the rest of your bedroom is the way to go.'

You can even learn how to cover a lampshade, ensuring that the fabric you use matches your bedroom scheme perfectly.

9. Welcome wall lights

(Image credit: Future Plc/Emma Lee)

Wall lights are another great support act for a bedroom ceiling light and are a great space-saver too.

Emma advises, 'If you have wiring for wall lamps, then there are many designs available that will help create a statement too.'

'Whether you opt for designs flush to the wall, or those that are moveable and come out, finishes in glass and metallics will add an elegant feature, whilst bringing in light for when you need it, leaving the bedside table clear for books, personal and decorative items.'

Matching your wall lights to your ceiling light is a clever way to make the room feel more put together and cohesive.

10. Go all out with a chandelier

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Finally, why not push the boat out and go for a statement chandelier hung over your bed? If you have the space to do it, it could make a huge impact and instantly make your bedroom look more expensive.

Or if your own bedroom can't really pull it off, why not opt for a chandelier in a guest room where it won't get in the way of day-to-day activities. Guest rooms are a bit like small bathrooms, they are there to have fun with and a chandelier could really make your visitors feel like they're staying in a boutique hotel!

FAQS

What kind of ceiling light makes a bedroom look bigger?

Claire suggests, 'To give the illusion of more space, considering materials and scale are essential. For compact rooms, flush or semi-flush lights are perfect, as their low profile keeps the room feeling open and uncluttered. Materials like glass or acrylic are great for reflecting light around the room, helping to create a brighter and more spacious feel in your room.'

'Using floor lamps and wall lights can help to create cosy corners or zones within the room, such as reading nooks or dressing spaces. Clever placing of these lights can help define different sections of the room while maintaining an overall sense of openness. Small table lamps are also a good choice to maximise valuable surface space and help you to enhance that zoning.'

Emma adds, ‘To make a bedroom feel bigger, you should choose ceiling lighting that provides plenty of diffused light. Choosing recessed lighting or flush-mounted fixtures that create a clean, streamlined look is key, especially in bedrooms with low or sloping ceilings. This eliminates any bulky fixtures that can make your bedroom feel smaller or make it feel like the ceiling is closing in on you.'

'With the actual bulbs, choose warm and bright LEDs to evenly illuminate the space, adding dimmable options for versatility. Ceiling lights with reflective, metallic finishes can help to bounce light around the space making it feel more spacious and open, whilst strategically placed pendant lights can help to draw the eye upwards.’

What type of ceiling light is best for a bedroom?

Lee suggests, ‘Glass lighting is a perfect choice for any room in a home. They will reflect, retract and disperse beautiful swathes of light across a room.'

'Our collection delivers an unprecedented choice with a beautiful range of hand blown glass pendants, featuring both classic and contemporary shapes. Complete with a choice of bulb holder finish (E27), each meticulously crafted pendant lends individual character and style to your interior, delivering a full saturation of light.’

Depending on your space, a chandelier or low-hung pendant light might take up too much room, but they will certainly make a statement.

Spotlights have their place, especially if they have been carefully positioned over artwork or bedside tables, but usually are a little harsh for a bedroom.

Whatever bedroom ceiling light you go for, it seems the trick is to pair it with another light source in the room, whether wall lights or bedside lights, to create a range of ambient lighting in your room.

So do you know what type of bedroom ceiling light you'll be swapping in this season?