Calling IKEA Hemnes fans! This B&M lookalike is half the price but is identical

B&M is the bargain store that houses all the goodies, and they've done it again with a dupe of one of IKEA's most popular staple bedroom decor pieces, it's almost uncanny.

Bedrooms are typically intimate spaces, described by decorating experts as 'our very own personal sanctuaries,' but the sacred feeling of it can often get veered away if we're surrounded by too much clutter.

That being said, we're always up for a bedroom storage idea or two to maintain that bedroom sanctity – and there's no storage and organisation problem that a handy bedside table can't solve (especially at a bargain).

B&M's IKEA HEMNES drawers dupe

IKEA's HEMNES Chest of 2 Drawers (opens in new tab) has long been a bedroom decor staple, especially for those looking to organise a small bedroom. It's a timeless silhouette, averaging a glowing 4.5 stars out of 5 on the IKEA website. Although it is affordable, £85 for this smaller furniture piece may be a stretch to some people.

Well, you're in luck because B&M is selling a dupe for more than half price and when we say the difference is uncanny, we're not exaggerating. B&M's Oslo 2 Drawer Bedside Table (opens in new tab) is priced at £40 and is more or less identical.

It's a bit of a no-brainer, but a good bedside table is always a welcome addition to any modern bedroom idea, and experts agree. Sally and Sarah Wilkie, founders of Home Barn (opens in new tab) say that 'ensuring that space is kept clutter-free is essential for keeping a bedroom a calm and collected space,' and a bedside table does just that.

Lou Petersen, creative director at dwell (opens in new tab) advises those furnishing a bedroom to 'optimise the space you're working with as best as you can' by choosing furniture that is double-purpose.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

I have the IKEA version in my bedroom that I use to keep all my easy-to-reach bits and bobs on, but if I had the choice to shop it at a cheaper price at the time, best believe I would've taken it!

You can get your hands on the bargain bedside table at your nearest B&M store (opens in new tab) but move quickly to avoid disappointment as they're only around while stocks last. There's no better time than the present to give your lingering bedroom clutter a home.