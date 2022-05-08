Modern bedroom ideas – wake up to 10 fresh styles

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When considering colour choices for your modern bedroom ideas, it’s good to focus on how a particular hue makes you feel. Colour influences us in far more ways than we think.

Rather than be led just by how a colour looks or if it’s trending on social media, engage all of your senses. Aim to really hone in on what you like, can live with and the atmosphere it creates, before settling on the shades for your bedroom ideas.

‘We’re big believers in the power that colours have on your wellbeing and how they can be used to transform your home, and your mood,’ says Natasha Bradley, Head Colour Specialist at Lick. ‘There’s so much joy to be found with colours that make us feel happier, romantic and energised.’

Modern bedroom ideas

Unless you’re starting from scratch, think about the furniture that already exists in your bedroom and which colours it will work with. It’s possible to completely transform the look of a room without replacing the larger items. What’s more, with a lick of paint, or some new wallpaper and cushions, a bedroom refresh is a project that can be completed in a weekend.

1. Go for a mottled plaster effect

Choosing a wallpaper or paint effect with a mottled or ombre finish, instead of a solid block of colour, has a more calming and modern feel. It also allows you to repeat any number of tones across the palette through accessories. This bold look is one that is best suited to master bedroom ideas to get the full effect.

To balance and ground the room scheme include those tones that are at the darkest and lightest end of the colour spectrum, as well as some in the middle. The tasselled terracotta cushion and pale white pendants play a big part in pulling the look together.

2. Mix sage green and pink

Most shades of green are great for a bedroom, as the colours of nature have been shown to have a soothing effect on our nervous systems. Sage green kitchens might be trending but sage green bedroom ideas are popular too. Especially those accented with pastel shades of pink.

‘Sage is a calming colour that is helping designers and homeowners ‘cocoon’ with nature in a room,’ says interior designer, Megan Baker, My Fitted Wardrobe.

‘Because it’s a versatile shade, it can be used at scale, and this colour blocking effect can have transformative results, by fully immersing people in what could be one of the natural world’s most soothing shades.

‘This feeling of being in nature is said to be great for our mental health. As such the colour has growing associations with self-care, making it a popular choice for the bedroom.

‘If used correctly this non-stimulating shade could even help to promote enhanced sleep. Sage, whether it’s a light sage or darker hue, is a relaxing and soothing colour that can help people unwind after a long day, supporting a sleep and self-care routine.’

3. Keep it simple with a white backdrop

White is always a good choice for your bedroom walls. Not only does it look clean and fresh, it’s a versatile backdrop that can work with a number of styles, including modern bedroom ideas.

According to psychologist, Lee Chambers who analysed the effects of eight colours for inciting romance for TheDozyOwl. ‘White is known for being bright and creating space but can also be peaceful and clinical. What it does in a bedroom is provide a blank canvas for couples to express their creativity.

‘This colour is better for those with strong personalities and brave temperaments. As even when the lights are low, it will still be a bright environment.’

4. Choose soothing shades of terracotta

For many of us shades of terracotta are a reminder of relaxing summer holidays in sunny places. Terracotta tiles and rows of pretty earthy red plant pots are a staple in many a hot destination.

Partly for this reason, these subtle associations make terracotta a good colour choice for a modern bedroom. Add interest by painting the dado a few shades darker than the walls. Then introduce darker and lighter tones through furniture, as well as patterned blinds, rugs and accessories.

5. Create a modern Scandinavian vibe

Simple Scandinavian style is a look that we never tire of. With its clean lines, unfussy shapes and natural tones it has an enduring appeal that doesn’t date quickly, it is also perfect for small bedroom ideas.

‘Simple yet stunning, Scandi-style interiors are perfect for creating a serene and peaceful sanctuary to relax in,’ says Georgia Metcalfe, co-founder of The French Bedroom Company. ‘Focus on earthy neutrals and muted natural tones when choosing your Scandi colour scheme.’

6. Layer textures

We tend to think of coastal style as summery but it can still look cosy if you include plenty of texture. As well as bed linen and blinds, consider wall-panelling and bedroom wallpaper ideas too.

‘When choosing a wallpaper, whilst it is important to choose the right colour and pattern to tie into your interior design scheme. Adding a wallpaper with a unique texture to it will add major depth and warmth to a space,’ says Ann Marie Cousins, founder of AMC Design. ‘This is ideal for a cosy room like a bedroom or a snug.’

7. Darken the mood with deep shades

Interior designer, Yoko Kloeden used dark and moody colours to create a cocooning effect in this blue bedroom idea, which is the result of a loft conversion. She even painted the window frames and woodwork in a dark tone.

‘In our previous home the bedroom was white and Scandinavian in style. We had blackout blinds but it was still very bright,’ says Yoko. ‘As this room was at the top of the house, I wanted to create an escape from daily life. I’d used the blue on client’s project, and liked it, so chose layers of deep ocean shades here.’

8. Wake up with sunshine yellow

No matter what colour the skies where you live, it’s easy to wake up with sunshine everyday, with a splash of yellow. Although, as it’s an energising colour, use it sparingly in the bedroom, if you want to relax when you turn in for the night.

For a stylish, grown-up modern take, choose mustard yellows and ochres, rather than primary tones, as an accent shade. Mix them with charcoal, pale grey and white bedroom ideas to provide a scheme that’s bright and cheerful, without being over-stimulating.

9. Bring in a botanical feel

The trend for biophilic design is one that is unlikely to disappear anytime soon. It’s rooted in our connection to nature and has come about as so many of us now live in towns and cities.

Botanical prints and shades of green are a great way to introduce this ethos into the home. Evoking a similar feeling to being in green spaces, the effects manage to be relaxing and refreshing at the same time.

10. Contrast patterns and prints

If you don’t fancy the upheaval of decorating every few years, a neutral plain white palette will stand you in good stead. White walls certainly don’t equal boring. It makes it far easier to give your bedroom little seasonal refreshes with sets of spring-summer or autumn-winter bed linen.

Contrast and clash patterns and prints with those on curtains or blinds and blankets or throws. To make it look calming rather than chaotic, pick out a colour or two that repeats in each pattern. That way you’ll have a common thread that ties them all together.

How do you decorate a modern bedroom?

This is obviously down to personal choice, but if you want your bedroom to feel cosy and comfortable too, pick a cohesive colour palette. Choose clean lines over fussy details and keep it clutter-free. There are a number of home decor trends you could consider from Simple Scandinavian to Biophilic or Botanical. But go for a style you connect with, rather than the latest fad.

What is a modern style bedroom?

Modern style bedrooms tend to feel fresh and unfussy, although they can include traditional or classic elements, such as a buttoned headboard or vintage-style occasional chair. Include plenty of white space or plain walls for any patterns to ‘breathe’ as well as clean lines or linear styles. Curtains and blinds tend to be simple and without fussy details, while fitted wardrobe ideas are usually the storage of choice.

What should a modern bedroom have?

According to Creative Director of dwell, Lou Petersen, ‘A good night’s sleep has a huge impact on both our physical and mental well-being, meaning choosing the right bed is crucial. Luxurious double or king-size beds not only add extra comfort but will make the room feel cosy rather than empty whilst beds with built-in storage will allow you to make the most of the space you have.

‘A well-designed modern bedroom should also include furniture that complements the style of the bed. Bedside tables provide a perfect place to store essentials and you can opt for anything from classic marble-top designs to modern linear options. These can then be coordinated with a matching chest of drawers or shelves to place decorative pieces for a personal touch.’

So while a modern bedroom is in part about style, picking a bed with the best mattress for a refreshing nights sleep are essentials.

How can I make my bedroom unique?

There are a number of ways to make your bedroom unique. The best way is to focus on what you truly like and personalise your space with treasured trinkets, vintage items or upcycled furniture ideas . There are plenty of interesting headboard ideas too. As well as bedroom wall stickers, which you can style in your own way.