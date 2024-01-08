I'm an interiors stylist and these are my 7 must-have ingredients for the perfect boho bedroom look

I've styled many, many bedrooms over the years and as much as steaming countless bed linen sets can be a chore, I absolutely love getting a bedroom looking tip-top. Boho bedrooms are my favourite kind of bedroom to style as there's something so relaxed and serene about them.

To me, layering bed linen is key and can really ramp up its looks when it comes to the style stakes. Start with a nice plump duvet and consider the sheet underneath if you're pulling it back – a contrasting option is always good. Use a bedspread to cover a good portion of your bed, add a different textured throw on top and you'll immediately have a bed that you'd want to sink into.

For boho bedrooms I like to use soft tones – think clay, putty and plaster shades – and natural organic linens for bedding (these are our favourite places to shop for bedding).

It's a modern misconception that boho interiors can't look luxe, but that's really not the case – by opting for just a few items of furniture with high-end looks (think solid chunky wood bedside table ideas) and an oversized light fitting or wall hanging, you'll keep the focus on those pieces and create a sophisticated, playful vibe.

My 7 style ingredients for a boho bedroom

These simple design elements are all you need to create a beautiful boho-style bedroom.

1. Natural materials

Invite a connection to nature by choosing bedroom furniture and accessories in warm woods, wicker and rattan, as well as other organic materials. Natural tones are a big bedroom trend for this year, and woven materials and ethnic-inspired ceramics will give you that artisan feel that boho style is known for, while organic shapes and textured pieces will all add interest to your bedroom.

2. Relaxed bedding

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

Boho bedroom style is all about being relaxed and carefree – and that goes for your bedding, too. Steer clear of impeccably dressed beds and instead opt for a more casual look, with layers of lightweight bedding and casually draped blankets. Again, natural materials are key, so invest in some 100% cotton, linen or bamboo bedding – tufted designs are ideal for this look – and complete with chunky-knit or handmade throws.

3. Playful elements

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

Boho style is known for being carefree and free-spirited, which translates into interiors with some more playful pieces. Whether it’s soft furnishings with tassels and pompoms, mushroom lamps, colourful crochet blankets or a larger statement piece such as a hanging chair or flowing bed canopy, these unique elements will add a whimsical charm to your sleep space.

4. Leafy plants

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

A touch of greenery is a great way to add life and energy to your boho room – and bedroom plants will also help to reduce stress levels and improve your quality of slumber so you sleep better. Whether you group plants together or hang a few from the ceiling for a jungle feel, choose unstructured plant varieties displayed in woven or macrame planters – and you could even add in the odd terrarium or two.

5. Walls with interest

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

From large intricate tapestries to macrame wall hangings and textured artworks, boho style is known for having intriguing pieces displayed on the wall, often with the look of having been handcrafted.

It’s not only larger items that work either. When it comes to bedroom wall decor ideas – why not display a collection of woven bowls or baskets to add a 3D element that can’t help but bring your bedroom to life.

6. Earthy tones

(Image credit: John Lewis)

While bohemian style was originally eccentric and colourful, today’s interiors are interpreted with a much more neutral palette. Opt for deep terracotta pink, pale earthy neutrals and clay-like stones for a warm, inviting scheme. When it comes to paint finishes, an imperfect, textural look is ideal, so consider limewash or chalk paint (try Frenchic) to achieve that rough finish.

And those are my 7 must-have ingredients for the perfect laidback boho bedroom. Layer these into your scheme and you'll achieve that carefree, chilled out vibe in no time.