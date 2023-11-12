Bedroom plant ideas – 10 ways to use plants to give your boudoir an instant lift

Whether you’re green-fingered or not, there’s no disputing that there's just something special about well-curated bedroom plant ideas that can lift a room. They are one of the easiest ways to bring nature into your home and add a much-needed splash of texture and colour to your bedroom in the process.

However, the benefits don't stop there as the best plants for the bedroom can offer up health benefits such as improving air quality, lifting your mood and promoting mindfulness. All handy perks when creating your dream bedroom ideas for drifting off to sleep.

So, if you have an empty corner or plain wall in your bedroom or simply want to add some visual interest, a plant or several will transform the way your sleeping space looks. ‘Bringing a touch of nature into your bedroom immediately elevates the interiors, creating texture, depth and personality,’ says Patty Willems, PR Manager at elho . And we have to agree.

Bedroom plant ideas

‘Plants can be a wonderful addition to bedrooms as they not only add a touch of nature but also help improve indoor air quality and create a calming atmosphere,’ Alison Jones, Sleep Expert at Sealy UK explains.

‘When selecting plants for your bedroom, consider factors like low maintenance, air-purifying qualities, and suitability for indoor conditions with lower light levels,’ she adds.

And you don’t even need to make a trek to your local garden centre, the best places to buy indoor plants online mean you can shop bedroom plant ideas from the comfort of your bed.

1. Add height with hanging plants

(Image credit: Future/David Giles)

Create the illusion of taller ceilings and a more expansive room by using hanging plants to draw the eye upwards. This is also a great option for using plants in small bedroom ideas which lack a whole lot of floor space.

‘You could even create a plant headboard by placing the hanging plant pots on shelves above the bed or suspended from the ceiling,’ suggests Colette Toman, Interior Stylist, at Make My Blinds . ‘This adds some greenery to where you sleep.’

'If you’re after a bohemian touch or just like the idea of natural materials, then macrame plant hangers are a great way to show off your bedroom houseplants,' says Stannah's Gardening Expert and TV presenter Mark Lane. 'Just remember that when watering you will need to take them down unless there is a water reservoir in the bottom of the pot.'

2. Create a jungle look with potscaping

(Image credit: Future/Dani Sandels)

‘Potscaping is the trend of artistically arranging your pots to create a big impact in a small space, so why not give it a go in the bedroom,’ Patty remarks. ‘The key is to pair larger pots with taller houseplants at the back, and place smaller varieties at the front for that “interiors jungle” feel.’

Remember the rule of odds. What this means is that typically an odd number looks more aesthetically pleasing than an even number. So, instead of adding two potted plants, try three or even five.

There’s also an added benefit of clustering plants together. Doing this means ‘they maintain their own micro-climate, which cuts down on the amount of water required’ says Hayes Garden Worls's Gardening Expert Angela Slater.

3. Utilise your window sills

(Image credit: Future PLC/Kasia Fiszer)

‘A bare window sill often holds untapped potential when it comes to adding style to your bedroom,’ explains Anna Elkington, interior design expert at Melody Maison . You will, however, want to opt for a variety of smaller plants given the typically narrow space available on a window sill.

‘The sunlight will keep your plants healthy and strong while elevating a boring window sill,’ Anna adds. Opt for plants that require minimum maintenance, such as succulents and a string-of-pearls. That way you don’t need to worry about watering them as regularly as some other plant varieties.

4. Create a natural room divider

(Image credit: Furniture And Choice)

If you have a larger bedroom or one which serves multiple functions, say you have a work from home desk setup or a dedicated reading nook, then ‘large potted plants can be used as room dividers or screens in the bedroom, creating a sense of privacy and defining different areas within the room,’ suggests Josh Novell, Director at Polhill .

The Leaf Envy team proposes using ‘all, slender plants like bamboo or snake plants to create a natural room divider or screen.’

5. Add a terrarium to a bedside table

(Image credit: Lights4fun.co.uk)

‘Terrariums are bang on trend and would provide a spectacular decorative element in the bedroom,’ Angela explains. It’s also a lot easier than you might think to customise and create your own. And it’s a great DIY project for the whole family to get involved in.

Succulents can be a great option, but ferns, creeping fig and pothos work just as well.

6. Experiment with shelving

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

Whether you already have shelving in your bedroom or not, using shelves to display plants ‘allows you to play around with different pots and placements to create an eye-catching display,’ Colette affirms.

We love the look of a few well-placed plants on built-in shelving. Opt for a mix of trailing plant and more sculptural succulents and cacti for a rich and varied aesthetic.

7. Mirror your plants

(Image credit: Melody Maison )

You’ve probably already discovered that bedroom mirror ideas can be used to make spaces, particularly smaller rooms, look much bigger. And ‘bold plants placed beside big mirrors are amplified, while the mirror reflects a little light back into the room,’ says RHS ’ Chief Horticulturalist, Guy Barter.

This can also create the appearance of a large cluster of plants but without you having to worry about taking care of a bigger amount.

8. Make a canopy or living wall of greenery

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adelina Iliev)

If you happen to have a canopy or four-poster bed you can fashion a 'romantic atmosphere' in your bedroom by draping 'some climbing ivy or other trailing plants such as philodendron along the canopy frame,' says Mark.

Alternatively, you can mimic the look by creating a living wall in place of a piece of art above your headboard. These can be created surprisingly easily as an IKEA hack using an IKEA pegboard.

9. Establish a relaxing aroma with herbs

(Image credit: Future)

Most of us will have grown herbs on our kitchen window sill but there are some herbs that will give your bedroom a beautiful and relaxing aroma without you having to rely on scented candles, diffusers or reed diffusers.

Opt for lavender and jasmine in your bedroom. And if you’re wondering whether you can grow lavender indoors , the simple answer is yes.

Lavender ‘has both air purifying qualities and a beautiful soothing scent that’s known for its ability to promote relaxation,’ admits Thomas Høegh Reisenhus, sleep specialist and advisor at TEMPUR . It also has the added benefit of repelling insects like moths.

Jasmine is another great option as it ‘requires bright light during the day and cooler temperatures at night,’ according to Josh.

10. Make a statement with your plants

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

Sometimes the most simple design ideas produce the best results. If you have a corner in your bedroom that is currently underutilised, make a feature of the space by adding a tall plant. ‘This turns a drab corner of the room into an eye-catching display,’ says Colette.

‘Tall, leafy plants like ferns and palms can even act as natural sound absorbers, reducing background noise and creating a quieter and more peaceful sleep environment,’ Josh concludes.

FAQs

What plants are best for bedrooms? ‘Whether you're looking for a houseplant that can thrive with little care, is a natural air-purifier or simply want to add a splash of green to your bedside table, there's sure to be something to suit,’ suggests Melissa Denham, interior stylist at Hammonds Fitted Furniture. A few plants in particular came up time and time again with our experts, namely aloe vera, snake and spider plants, as well as pothos and peace lilies. But there were some that they would not recommend. ‘Avoid plants with a strong fragrance, such as jasmine, lavender and gardenia, as they can stimulate the senses – which is not what you need when trying to get to sleep!’ reveals Angela. While Bed Guru ’s Owner and Sleep Expert Carl Walsh warns against having a cactus in your bedroom. This is because they can ‘throw off the feng shui,’ in a sleep environment. ‘The spikes are seen as intimidating, which can disrupt feelings of peacefulness and serenity,’ he declares. It’s also important to ‘consider factors such as plant care, lighting conditions and any allergies you may have, as overwatering, inadequate light, or allergic reactions could disrupt your sleep if not properly managed,’ Josh adds.

What is the easiest plant to take care of in the bedroom? ‘The snake plant is known for its exceptional hardiness and resilience, making it a perfect choice for beginners or those with minimal gardening experience,’ Josh continues. ‘Snake plants can tolerate a wide range of lighting conditions, including low light, and they have low water requirements.’ Aloe vera, pothos, spider plants and peace lilies also require little maintenance and thrive in low to moderate light, making them perfect for bedrooms. Just don’t forget to ‘ensure all blinds and curtains are open throughout the day so any plant can get as much light as possible,’ Alison advises. If you’re still unsure which plant to opt for, there are some houseplants that are almost impossible to kill , which might be a great starting point if you struggle to keep plants alive.