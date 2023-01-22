Is a dehumidifier the solution to getting better sleep? The experts weigh in

New research has revealed the most popular products and practices to help us sleep better, and the one in the top spot has us surprised, to say the least.

Sleep is important to many of us, so it pays to be in the know about how we can best optimise it. SleepSeeker has released new research on the most popular ways to get the best night's sleep – and at the top of the list? Dehumidifiers (opens in new tab). Honestly, this one came as a shock to us, so we asked experts to weigh in on it too.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Dominic Blackmore)

Humidity and sleep quality

Even if you've followed bedroom design tips for better sleep to a tee, there's one factor that will always outweigh any decorative measures you can take – humidity levels. This is often one of the factors that impact our sleep.

Humidity levels in your bedroom may be a reason why you're struggling to sleep and can result in a number of negative impacts on your body like headaches, vomiting, or dizziness and can encourage the growth of mould and dust mites.

'According to the recommendations of the Environmental Protection Agency (opens in new tab) of the United States, it is healthy to keep indoor humidity between 30% and 50%,' advises Sammy Margo, sleep expert at Dreams (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Benefits of a dehumidifier while sleeping

'If the humidity levels in your bedroom are routinely above 60% and you have a snoring issue, a dehumidifier may be able to assist. Even if the machine does not reduce snoring, it will undoubtedly improve air quality in your room,' assures Hayley Thistleton, sleep expert at SleepSeeker (opens in new tab).

If you're considering picking up a dehumidifier to improve your sleep, be wary that they can get pretty loud. Luckily, there are quieter models specially designed to not disturb your sleep, such as the Russel Hobbs RHDH1061 Portable Dehumidifier.

Even then, the report by SleepSeeker (opens in new tab) also revealed that white noise ranked second on the list, so the soft whirring noise of a dehumidifier is a plus. 'It is said that having a constant low sound occupies the brain as you fall asleep. When you sleep with white noise, any interruption is less noticeable and may not interfere with your sleep at all,' explains Sammy Margo at Dreams.

(Image credit: Quiet Mark)

There is, however, a flip side to this. Humidity levels may actually help you sleep better when you're sick. Thomas Høegh Reisenhus, sleep specialist and counsellor at TEMPUR (opens in new tab) recommends a humidifier instead, in this case.

'Having a humidifier on at night will reduce cold symptoms when they often feel the worst. A room with higher humidity levels will help to relieve cold symptoms during the night by adding moisture to your throat and nasal passages.'

(Image credit: Future PLC / James French)

Although there are arguments to support both sides, considering its popularity, perhaps we need to give it a go ourselves and we'll be just as convinced.