How to decorate a small bedroom for Christmas – 8 ways the experts bring festive flair to snug spaces

With festive styling well underway, if your room proportions are on the modest side, you might be wondering how to decorate a small bedroom for Christmas. No matter what size your home there's no more magical feeling than adding festive touches to every corner of your home.

So if you're on the hunt for some clever Christmas bedroom decorating ideas to make the most of those more petite spaces, then you've come to the right place.

Even the smallest of bedrooms can benefit from a festive flourish or two and we've got some great ideas to inspire you. We've even spoken to some of the industry's top style and decorating experts to help guide you to creating the best seasonal sleep space yet. And if you're looking for exactly where to shop for all the best decorations, we've covered that too.

Read on to be inspired...

1. Keep it simple

(Image credit: Future PLC)

'When it comes to decorating a small bedroom for the holidays, less is more,' explains Dreams’ sleep expert Sammy Margo. 'Keeping decorations understated helps maintain the bedroom’s ‘sleep sanctuary’ atmosphere and prevents overstimulation.'

Whinnie Williams, Dreams’ interiors expert agrees, noting that minimalism can be both festive and stylish. 'Consider adding a few carefully chosen ornaments to a small, subtle tree in a cosy corner—something that brings holiday charm without dominating the space. Placing it beside a dresser or away from the bed keeps your sleeping area calm and uncluttered.'

'Keeping accents small and out of direct view when you’re in bed helps to preserve a restful vibe,' Sammy continues. 'This approach ensures your bedroom remains a relaxing retreat free from visual distractions.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Bedazzle with baubles

(Image credit: Future PLC)

'Bring festive magic into a small bedroom by arranging baubles in a decorative bowl or along a shelf,' advises interior designer Matthew Williamson.

'This Christmas, I’ll lay my baubles in piles across a shelf in my bedroom and dot with simple cream church candles and tea lights in clear glass jars,' he says. 'The baubles have come from far and wide, some expensive and some not so, featuring glass and glitter in all the usual metallic shades, plus a few homemade ones too. I’ll thread them all onto a length of wire to make a bauble snake, and twist and coil it so it stays in place. I’m imagining all the colours and textures twinkling like the contents of a magical treasure chest.'

Lisa Cherry, head of Christmas at John Lewis adds, 'For a simple way to bring the festive spirit into your room, try filling your favourite bowl with baubles or placing a scented candle on your bedside table.'

Even filling a thrifted glass bowl with simple baubles matched to your bedroom decor, is a great idea for how to decorate a small bedroom for Christmas and will instantly bring a touch of magic to your boudoir.

3. Swap in seasonal bedding

(Image credit: Matalan)

'Small bedrooms, whether for guests or yourself, can feel wonderfully snug and festive when it comes to Christmas', says decorating expert Gisela Graham. 'Their modest size makes it easier to achieve an overall effect in a shorter space of time, and often with less expenditure.'

'For quick festive fixes, firstly tidy away all the clutter and then concentrate on a key focal area such as the bed. Adding a Christmas-themed throw, bed linen or cushions will give your small bedroom an instant festive pop.'

Interior stylist Laurie Davidson agrees that a great small bedroom Christmas decorating idea is to focus on the bed.

'Bedding is a great way to inject lots of festive colour and pattern and takes up no extra room at all. Whether it's a wintery scene, a fun Christmas slogan or something fun and playful, it's an instant way to inject some seasonal cheer.'

Gina Strain, head of home buying at Matalan suggests to, 'Create a warm, inviting atmosphere in a small bedroom, by layering up on textures which don’t take much space! Add depth with festive bedding, chunky knit throws, and decorative cushions to complete the cosy feel.'

'Switch to reversible Christmas-themed bedding, which can be alternated throughout the festive season, perfect for getting two looks in one bedding set! Pair it with playful cushions with fun slogans or unique shapes to add an extra touch of holiday cheer.'

Lisa adds, 'Styling cushions and throws on the bed adds a fun festive touch to a bedroom that can be enjoyed year after year.'

4. Work in some wonder to walls

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

Rather than cluttering up surfaces or taking up space on the floor, think about adorning your bedroom walls with decorations instead. A simple solution for how to decorate a small bedroom for Christmas, it will make the most of the ceiling and wall space.

'When decorating a small bedroom for Christmas, you may not have lots of available floorspace, so utilise your walls instead,' says stylist Laurie. 'Hang a wreath or two, drape a garland around a picture or mirror, and string up fairy lights for some seasonal sparkle.'

'Make the most of limited floor space by incorporating hanging decorations into your bedroom scheme,' adds Gina. 'Try a wreath on the door, garlands on windowsills, or stockings at the foot of the bed,' she says.

'For a creative touch, try making your own hanging bauble arrangements. A curtain rail works well for this and can also double as a spot to display fairy lights. Alternatively, use wire to suspend decorations from the ceiling for a festive, personalised look.'

5. Stuff a stocking (or two!)

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jon Day)

If you're looking to give your small guest bedroom a Christmas-inspired make-over, looking to stockings, sacks or trays laden with festive treats, as Laurie suggests.

'If your compact bedroom is a guest bedroom, why not leave a stocking on the bed full of treats for visitors, from soap to a Christmas candle and some luxury chocolates to enjoy too.'

To bring the cosy vibe into their sleep space, be sure to layer up on bedding and add soft-to-touch accessories too. 'A cosy sheepskin rug layered on the bed, a bench or the floor will add nordic vibes to any size bedroom,' explains Laurie.

6. Create a festive glow with lighting

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

'Good lighting transforms any space, especially a small one,' explains Matthew. 'The Pooky Phileas battery-operated brass table lamp, with its compact design, is perfect for a bedside or desk. Pair it with a red silk shade for a warm, decadent glow that’s both practical and beautiful during the Christmas season.'

Interior stylist Charlotte Love adds that 'battery powered fairy lights wrapped around bed frames and draped over mirrors create an instant and effortless magical glow, and if you like them - why not keep them up all winter.'

'Using warm-toned fairy lights or battery-operated candles is a great way to add holiday cheer to a small bedroom without disrupting sleep,' continues Sammy. 'Soft lighting avoids the stimulating effects of white or blue light, creating a gentle glow that promotes relaxation. Even better, opt for ones with a remote control, so you can switch them off without ever leaving the comfort of your bed!'

7. Suspend decs on a door

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

'Decorations aren’t just for the tree,' says Charlotte. 'For those extra special beaded or sequin decs give them a place of their own. They can look great hung from a wardrobe door handle or add to a bedroom door knob - it’s the little details that’ll add up to create a Christmassy bedroom in no time.'

'If you have leftover ribbon from wrapping presents then there are plenty of places to tie delicate velvet bows around your bedroom, from wardrobe handles to bed frames,' suggests Lisa.

And Charlotte has another great idea for how to decorate a small bedroom for Christmas, that could cost you next to nothing!

'I love to decorate my picture frames with small bunches of foraged foliage - olive branch and eucalyptus are perfect. Arrange a few sprigs together, then tie in a bow using colourful or patterned ribbons. Or simply poke individual stems behind the frame one by one until you’re happy with it,' she says.

8. Add some wow to a window

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Another area of a small bedroom that be transformed for Christmas is your window.

'If you're short of floor and surface space why not create a wintery window display using paper decorations like stars and snowflakes all hung on ribbon or fishing wire,' suggests Charlotte. 'It makes a great focal point to a room and it looks lovely from the inside and out.'

But ultimately, whatever space you have in your bedroom, it's all about bringing in the magic of Christmas in, any way you can.

'Curate your very own small Christmas stories around the room using mini trees, gingerbread houses and bauble-festooned twigs in vases,' advises Gisela. 'The great thing about small rooms is that you won’t need to do much to achieve a truly magical look for your festive sleeps.'

So no matter what size your bedroom is, enjoy bringing in some festive fun to ensure a touch of Christmas magic reaches every room of your home.