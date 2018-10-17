Christmas bedroom decorating ideas that will make your scheme look magical

Make the festive period even more special by taking the decorations upstairs

Christmas decorating isn’t all about the tree and the dining table. For a truly festive home, it’s worth getting your Christmas bedroom decor on point, too.

With friends and family soon to descend onto your doorstep, it’s time to think about preparing the guest bedroom to make sure your visitors feel at ease and well looked after during their stay. Have fun adding in some Christmas decorations to make their room feel part of the house as a whole – a wreath on the door or some twinkly fairy lights above the bed will help set the scene.

Santa can’t fail to stop by with Christmas bedrooms that look this festive…

1. Dress the headboard

You don’t have to go crazy with the tinsel and toys to make a bedroom feel festive. A fresh garland of foliage will do the trick – and will give off a fragrance that will soothe you to sleep. Just be sure to secure it properly. No one wants to wake up to a face full of pine needles!

2. Say it with a sign

Another subtle way to decorate is with some festive typography. However, for a tasteful take, steer clear of the obvious ‘Merry Christmas’ and instead choose a word that references the season subtly. That way, you can leave it hanging all year round.

The same goes for your colour scheme – green and white are both Christmassy colours but not as in-your-face as red.

3. Conjure up a rustic Christmas

Ensure a warm welcome to a guest bedroom by dressing a traditional metal bedstead with rustic decorations. Start by making an inexpensive garland by pegging brown luggage labels onto a length of twine then adding small pine cones. Keep bedroom essentials for your guests tucked in a vintage-style suitcase and ensure the best Christmas Eve night’s sleep with brushed chambray cotton bed linen. Replace a picture with three mini wreathes to continue the modern country feel.

4. Style a festive display

Why not decorate bedside tables with a few festive decorations to help set the Christmas mood? Tie pretty ribbons onto the pulls of chest of drawers for a quick and easy idea, or drape tinsel over the bed frame.

5. Give your bedroom chic chalet style

Don’t forget your bedroom when it comes to decking your halls for the festive season – after all, it’s the first thing you’ll see when you wake up on Christmas morning. A wintery white and grey scheme is easy to update when December comes. A few artfully draped garlands of greenery and some layered-up cosy throws are all you need. For a minimalist alternative to a traditional Christmas tree, hang tall branches with contemporary baubles.

6. Introduce homely touches

Make sure your guests feel part of the celebrations on Christmas Eve and pop a stocking by their beds. Fill with a few small gifts for them to open on Christmas morning, such as chocolates or a magazine.

7. Wake up to Christmas

Create a sumptuous setting with a stylish four poster bed against a winter floral wallpaer. Pile up with tartan and textured linens and decorate the bedside table with a jugful of flowers.

8. Keep it sweet and simple

Revel in the romance of dressing your bedroom come Christmas-time with a dramatic mix of sumptuous velvet and twinkly sequins in blush pink and pewter. Embellished cushions up the glamour stakes and can be used all year round. For extra wow, plump for sequin and velvet cushions and throws that have extra little details, such as an ornate border or pom-pom edging.

9. Make it magical with metallics

Give your Christmas bedroom all-year glamour with a striking, shimmering pendant, sequinned cushions and a feature wall of paper subtly encrusted with sparkling spangles.

10. Wind down for the night

Walls clad in rustic bring a wood cabin feel to a winter bedroom. Fall asleep under soft linen layers coloured in a blend of spice shades. A vintage sleigh and suitcase sit happily at the end of the bed, while snowfalke curtains hang at the window.

11. Make a children’s room special

If you have children staying, add a little Christmas sparkle to their room. You don’t need to go full-on Christmas; just a handful of accessories can make a huge difference to little ones. Hang a string of bauble lights from a curtain pole – they will make a magical alternative to a table lamp. Take care where you secure them as you don’t want to obstruct the curtains. Look for battery-powered designs that won’t rely on a socket being nearby. Use the window sill as a display space for Christmas toys. Here tiny Christmas stockings have been pinned to the bed footboards, while matching soft toys provide a warm bunny welcome.

