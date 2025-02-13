Is a mirror in a bedroom bad feng shui? It might be if it's in one of these places in your bedroom

Feng shui principles are based on encouraging the flow of energy in a room and make a lot of sense when curating a calming and relaxing bedroom. But one of the big sticking points for good bedroom feng shui is mirrors, while they might be a practical necessity, if you get the placement wrong a mirror in a bedroom can be bad feng shui.

When considering bedroom mirror ideas and planning the bedroom layout will be down to personal preference, but ‘incorporating feng Ssui principles can help create a home environment that feels calming and harmonious,’ suggests Zinus ’ Brand Manager, Anthony Newland.

Bedrooms come third on the list of the most important areas in the home according to feng shui after ‘the first – the front door for wealth opportunities and the second – the stove representing health,’ according to International Feng Shui Master Practitioner, Glynis Dinsdale . Given that it’s a space in our home that we retreat to, to relax and recharge after a long day, you want to feel that way as soon as you step into it.

But could something as simple as how or where you hang a mirror in your bedroom be affecting its feng shui? We consulted the experts to find out everything you need to know about the debate in regard to the ancient Chinese practice.

(Image credit: Future)

Why can a mirror in a bedroom be bad feng shui?

‘Feng shui practices offer varying perspectives on the role of mirrors in the bedroom,’ Anthony explains. ‘Some suggest avoiding them, while others recommend positioning them away from the bed. And this advice is rooted in the notion that mirrors have the power to reflect and intensify both positive and negative energy, potentially interfering with sleep quality.’

It’s also important to understand Yin and Yang energy, in regards to the bedroom as ‘in feng shui, the bedroom should be a place of Yin energy rather than being energised by Yang energy,’ Glynis reveals.

While Yin energy is calming and soothing, helping us to have a restful night’s sleep, making it ideal for bedrooms, Yang energy is ‘highly stimulating and invigorating.’

Typically, you want to embrace Yang energy in the living spaces of your home, such as your lounge or living room, dining room or anywhere you plan to entertain friends and family, but not in your bedroom. Because of this, ‘a mirror is considered Yang energy as it is reflective and stimulates the senses with the light and sunshine from the outside. In feng shui terms, it is not a good idea to have high stimulating energy in the bedrooms. Calm and peaceful is what it should be,’ Glynis concludes.

(Image credit: Lick/@firsthouseatnumber1)

Where to avoid placing a mirror in a bedroom for good feng shui

As we said before having a bedroom is a necessity for most of us, so if you want to maintain good feng shui in your bedroom these are the spots to avoid putting it.

The first is anywhere reflecting the bed. ‘This is not desirable as this is too stimulating and is not conducive to a good night’s sleep,’ Glynis admits. This is particularly true of wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling wardrobe mirrors. As they take up such a big amount of space, they can be far too stimulating. So, if you’re in the process of renovating your bedroom or wondering if a wall of mirrors might be a bit too much, this is definitely something to take into consideration.

‘Another 'bad' feng shui position for mirrors in the bedroom is when two mirrors are placed on opposite walls to each other and reflect each other and the bed,’ Glynis warns. ‘This position can lead to arguments between the couple and one party may develop a roving eye.’

Some other mirror placements to avoid in the bedroom are at the foot of the bed, on the wall above the headboard and on the ceiling directly above the bed.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Where should mirrors be placed in a bedroom for Feng Shui?

When it comes to where to put a mirror in your bedroom , in accordance with feng shui, ‘consider placing it facing the window to encourage the natural light, which can then be adjusted with curtains if necessary,’ Anthony proposes.

If you like to have a full-length mirror in your bedroom, to check your outfit before you head out for the day or evening, another way to still have a mirror without it being prominently displayed is by placing inside the door of a bedroom wardrobe or cupboard, so you can use it as and when you need to without permanently disrupting the space.

FAQs

Why are mirrors bad in feng shui?

When we think of interior design, mirrors can come in handy in a number of different ways, from making small living rooms look and feel bigger , to bouncing light around to make a dark or dull corner brighter. However, ‘in feng shui, mirrors can be used for the same reasons, but the preferred placing of mirrors is in the living sectors of the house, and not in the bedrooms,’ Glynis admits.

It’s not really that mirrors are ‘bad,’ according to the ancient practice, but more so where they are placed that can cause problems.

How to achieve good feng shui in a bedroom

While mirrors might not be the best option for ‘good’ feng shui in a bedroom, keeping the following in mind can help to create a restful and serene space. As it is often the largest piece of furniture in our bedroom by quite some margin, where you position your bed is key.

Placing your headboard up against a wall can give ‘one the feeling of support,’ Glynis affirms, with positioning ‘the bed so that the door is visible when lying in bed.'

Other considerations include putting away clothes and other items before you get into bed and decluttering your bedroom frequently to stop things from building up. ‘All of the mess in the room will affect your energy in a negative way and it creates ‘messy’ thinking. Clutter is a ‘no-no’ in feng shui,’ Glynis adds.

To keep the room balanced and in harmony, it’s also a good idea to have two bedside tables, with lamps, on either side of the bed. And, if you can, all electronic equipment, TVs and computer screens should be kept out of the bedroom, as these are highly stimulating and can prevent you from getting a good night’s sleep, too.

Essentially, ‘less is best’ when it comes to your bedroom when taking feng shui into consideration.