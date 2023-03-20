The most important room in your home to get right, according to interiors expert Michelle Ogundehin

Interior Design Masters' head judge and interiors expert, Michelle Ogundehin, reveals the most essential room in your home to get right.

When following home decor trends, it can often be challenging to know where to focus all your attention in a home's furnishing and decorating process. Should you prioritise communal areas, like fleshing out living room ideas or getting more intimate spaces, such as your bedroom dressed to a tee first?

We've long turned to Michelle Ogundehin for her tips and advice about our homes, from ensuring that we're clued up about the invisible interior design rule, to assuring us that the era of trends is over, she's surely a voice to trust when it comes to interiors – and this time isn't any different.

(Image credit: Future PLC / James French)

The most important room in your home to get right

We asked the interiors expert which room in the home is the most important to get right, to which she responded, the bedroom.

'I think in my book it's the first thing I talk about as it's where you start and finish every single day. Interestingly, with getting your bedroom right, the decor is the very last thing that you should think about,' explains Michelle.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Julia Currie)

It's about building the foundations first of the space, therefore, before even deciding to embark on exploring your modern small bedroom ideas, make sure you've taken the time to invest in the best mattress first and foremost.

Once you've laid the foundations of your bedroom's space, it's then crucial that you focus on lighting. Whether you're looking through small bedroom lighting ideas or bedroom wall lighting ideas, the ambience is key in a space as intimate as a bedroom, so you don't want to cheap out on it.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

Now, is the perfect time to bring in any small bedroom decor ideas to tie everything together.

Michelle Ogundehin continues, 'Our ability to sleep well underpins every single function of our bodies, our hormones, our muscles, our cognitive abilities, everything. So, sort that out and then everything else will be so much easier.'

(Image credit: Future PLC / James Merrell)

If you're looking to sleep better and are currently having a hard time, it may be worth considering how your bedroom is furnished as this impacts you more than you might think.

So, let's be sure to show a little extra TLC to your bedrooms moving forward. You'll thank yourself for it later.