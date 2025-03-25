The easy trick interior stylists use to make a guest bedroom look expensive – and I’ve found a way to do it for under £30

When life gets busy, my guest bedroom tends to be the room where everything I haven’t had time to deal with gets stashed out of sight, from laundry that hasn’t been folded to all those half-finished projects I’m definitely going to get around to sorting out *next* weekend.

However, visitors are on the horizon. If you have guests incoming for Mother’s Day or Easter, then, just like me, you might have suddenly realised you need to get your guest bedroom looking ship-shape and functional again.

You *might* even want to make your guest bedroom look like a room you've spent time, effort, (and money) on.

Luckily, not all guest bedroom ideas require painting, decorating, or splashing out money on new guest bedding. According to interior stylists, there's a quick and easy trick to make a guest bedroom look expensive, and I've found a way to incorporate their advice for under £30.

(Image credit: Polly Wreford)

'As an interior designer, I am of the opinion that creating an elegant, high-end look doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag,' says Alysha Alli, Group Interior Designer from Redrow. 'With a few strategic choices and creative touches, you can make your guest bedroom feel like a serene, expensive retreat – without breaking the bank.'

What's Alysha's top tip? 'Stylish lighting can transform the space. Look for statement table lamps and dimmable lightbulbs to create a relaxing and luxurious feel.'

'Oversized bedside lamps always make a room look more opulent and more “Hotel Chic” but don’t have to cost the earth,' agree interior stylists Laurie Davidson and Réli Farjon of the Style Makers. 'We’ve recently got some very affordable ones from Dunelm that delivered in wow factor and on money-saving too.'

Inspired by our expert's advice, I set to work scouring the high street for some oversized lamps that would draw attention to a guest bedroom in all the right ways. Here are six of my top finds to put this smart trick into action.

The good news is that lots of Ideal Home's favourite retailers have gone large this season. Dunelm, M&S, John Lewis, and Habitat all have oversized table lamps that can add instant luxe to a bedroom, and DUSK even has a sale on its lighting currently. Great news if you're working with a small guest bedroom on a budget.

But, what if you just can't stretch to a new lamp right now, or you don't have the space for a bedside table?

(Image credit: Habitat)

'Small changes can make a maximal impact,' reassures Mara Rypacek Miller, founder of Industville. 'Updating a lamp’s shade or changing a pendant from plain to ribbed glass is a great place to start. Or even more simply look to change bulbs to warmer tones with lower Kelvins in order to nurture wellbeing and enhance that luxe atmosphere.'

'Lighting can not only change the ambience of a bedroom but also affects our quality of sleep,' agrees Alysha.

So making your guest bedroom feel more welcoming *and* more high-end could come down to something as simple as changing a light bulb.