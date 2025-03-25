The easy trick interior stylists use to make a guest bedroom look expensive – and I’ve found a way to do it for under £30
How to make your guest bedroom look luxe for less
When life gets busy, my guest bedroom tends to be the room where everything I haven’t had time to deal with gets stashed out of sight, from laundry that hasn’t been folded to all those half-finished projects I’m definitely going to get around to sorting out *next* weekend.
However, visitors are on the horizon. If you have guests incoming for Mother’s Day or Easter, then, just like me, you might have suddenly realised you need to get your guest bedroom looking ship-shape and functional again.
You *might* even want to make your guest bedroom look like a room you've spent time, effort, (and money) on.
Luckily, not all guest bedroom ideas require painting, decorating, or splashing out money on new guest bedding. According to interior stylists, there's a quick and easy trick to make a guest bedroom look expensive, and I've found a way to incorporate their advice for under £30.
'As an interior designer, I am of the opinion that creating an elegant, high-end look doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag,' says Alysha Alli, Group Interior Designer from Redrow. 'With a few strategic choices and creative touches, you can make your guest bedroom feel like a serene, expensive retreat – without breaking the bank.'
What's Alysha's top tip? 'Stylish lighting can transform the space. Look for statement table lamps and dimmable lightbulbs to create a relaxing and luxurious feel.'
'Oversized bedside lamps always make a room look more opulent and more “Hotel Chic” but don’t have to cost the earth,' agree interior stylists Laurie Davidson and Réli Farjon of the Style Makers. 'We’ve recently got some very affordable ones from Dunelm that delivered in wow factor and on money-saving too.'
Inspired by our expert's advice, I set to work scouring the high street for some oversized lamps that would draw attention to a guest bedroom in all the right ways. Here are six of my top finds to put this smart trick into action.
Currently on sale for just £25, this graphic black and cream bedside lamp from DUSK will draw attention in all the right ways. It might even distract guests from all the chaos I've hidden under the bed!
This oversized table lamp from John Lewis feels very 'White Lotus'. Its neutral colourway is also perfect if you want to create a statement without incorporating bright colour.
Stripes are one of this season's biggest bedding trends, but this look isn't only for bed linen. The oversized Lucia lamp makes a bold and confident addition to the bedside and will instantly make a room feel well-styled.
Mushroom lamps are a trend that shows no signs of waning and this extra-large option from John Lewis in a vibrant cobalt colourway will add instant style points to a guest bedroom.
Available in six contemporary colour options this Dunelm lamp looks *far* more designer than its affordable price tag would suggest. Plus, it has a narrow footprint so won't take up much real estate on a bedside table.
The good news is that lots of Ideal Home's favourite retailers have gone large this season. Dunelm, M&S, John Lewis, and Habitat all have oversized table lamps that can add instant luxe to a bedroom, and DUSK even has a sale on its lighting currently. Great news if you're working with a small guest bedroom on a budget.
But, what if you just can't stretch to a new lamp right now, or you don't have the space for a bedside table?
'Small changes can make a maximal impact,' reassures Mara Rypacek Miller, founder of Industville. 'Updating a lamp’s shade or changing a pendant from plain to ribbed glass is a great place to start. Or even more simply look to change bulbs to warmer tones with lower Kelvins in order to nurture wellbeing and enhance that luxe atmosphere.'
'Lighting can not only change the ambience of a bedroom but also affects our quality of sleep,' agrees Alysha.
So making your guest bedroom feel more welcoming *and* more high-end could come down to something as simple as changing a light bulb.
