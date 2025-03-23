Sorry white bedding, this spring's bedding trends have got me ditching minimalism for maximalism

Take a look around the high street this season and it's clear white bedding is officially out of favour. At least if it doesn't have a statement ruffled edge or a colourful stripe running through it.

In fact, any kind of neutral bedding suddenly looks dated, with the high street awash with colour, mix-and-match prints, and all sorts of pattern-clashing bedding trends.

It seems we’ve finally had our fill of neutral Scandi-inspired bedrooms filled with artfully crumpled linen and muted shades. Instead, we’re after bedroom decor that’s a riot of fun and joyful frivolity.

Think contrasting stripes, statement ruffled edges, and bold gingham checks in clashing colourways.

Minimalism is officially over, and bedrooms are embracing maximalism and dopamine decor by the bucketload. Here are the best places to shop bedding to get the look.

1. Stripes

'Stripes are timeless, but they’re having a real moment right now,' says Molly Freshwater, co-founder of Secret Linen Store. 'Don’t be afraid to play with direction – mixing vertical and horizontal stripes can add depth and interest. They’re wonderfully versatile, too – working so well with prints, plains, and even those soft ruffles we’re seeing so much of.'

'Stripes have always been a classic,' agrees Jessica Hanley, founder of Piglet in Bed, 'but right now, they’re coming back in a more playful way. Contrast is key; mixing different stripe widths stops things from feeling too uniform.'

George Home Pink Box Pleat Striped Duvet Set £12 at George Budget-friendly stripes and ruffles come in pink, yellow, blue, green, and black at George Home this season. Urban Outfitters Pink & Green Stripe Ruffle Double Duvet Set £65 at Urban Outfitters Green and pink is another of this year's hottest bedroom trends, and this bold bedding set throws in a ruffle for good measure. Secret Linen Store Cora Wide Stripe Linen Duvet Cover £175 at Secret Linen Store This season it's all about mix-and-match patterns, so pair thinner pinstripes with bold striped bedding for contrast.

2. Ruffles

‘Ruffles have emerged as a key interiors trend for 2025’ says Georgia Metcalfe, founder and creative director at French Bedroom. They add 'a sense of drama, romance, movement, and a touch of whimsy to the bedroom.’

'This trend is all about embracing a bit of whimsy while keeping things relaxed and modern,' shares Molly at Secret Linen Store. Bonus style points if you opt for ruffles and stripes to combine two trends in one.

Secret Linen Store Cora Wide Stripe Linen Frill Cushion Covers £35 at Secret Linen Store Blousey ruffles are brought bang up-to-date with bold stripes this season. Linen adds to the relaxed and homely feel. Soak & Sleep White Ruffled French Linen Oxford Pillowcases £38 at Soak & Sleep Plain white bedding is given a romantic twist thanks to ruffle edges on pillowcases and duvets. French Bedroom Anika Stripe & Floral Cotton Bedspread £180 at French Bedroom Ruffles, stripes, and block-printed florals nail three of this year's biggest bedding trends in one.

3. Ginghams and checks

This year the gingham bedding trend goes bigger and brighter. 'Gingham isn’t going anywhere,' says Jessica Hanley of Piglet in Bed, 'it works perfectly with the mix and maximalist trend, so don’t be afraid to pair it with florals, or even bolder, contrasting prints to create a space that feels curated rather than matchy-matchy.'

'For a contemporary twist on gingham we love to pattern clash it with other exciting prints like florals, geometric, or even graphic typography,' agree interior stylists Laurie Davidson and Réli Farjon of the Style Makers. 'Think really fun and playful dopamine decor!'

La Redoute Brieuc Cotton Duvet Cover £49.99 at La Redoute Bright multicoloured checks offer a new take on the gingham trend. Style with mix-and-match stripes and geometrics. Dunelm Sophie Robinson Picnic Plaid Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set £55 at Dunelm Play with scale by pairing an oversized gingham print with a smaller check or botanical florals. Dunelm Portloe Woven Gingham Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set £30 at Dunelm This gingham duvet set is available in nine colour options. Stick to one hue or mix-and-match shades.

I don't know about you, but I'm definitely sold on the idea of adding some colour and pattern to my bedroom this season. And whilst my DIY skills don't necessarily stretch to adding pattern as a bedroom wallpaper idea, I can definitely unpack some new bedding and add it to my bed!

Which of this season's maximalist bedding trends would you consider adding to your boudoir?