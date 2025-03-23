Sorry white bedding, this spring's bedding trends have got me ditching minimalism for maximalism
It's all about stripes and ruffles this year
Take a look around the high street this season and it's clear white bedding is officially out of favour. At least if it doesn't have a statement ruffled edge or a colourful stripe running through it.
In fact, any kind of neutral bedding suddenly looks dated, with the high street awash with colour, mix-and-match prints, and all sorts of pattern-clashing bedding trends.
It seems we’ve finally had our fill of neutral Scandi-inspired bedrooms filled with artfully crumpled linen and muted shades. Instead, we’re after bedroom decor that’s a riot of fun and joyful frivolity.
Think contrasting stripes, statement ruffled edges, and bold gingham checks in clashing colourways.
Minimalism is officially over, and bedrooms are embracing maximalism and dopamine decor by the bucketload. Here are the best places to shop bedding to get the look.
1. Stripes
'Stripes are timeless, but they’re having a real moment right now,' says Molly Freshwater, co-founder of Secret Linen Store. 'Don’t be afraid to play with direction – mixing vertical and horizontal stripes can add depth and interest. They’re wonderfully versatile, too – working so well with prints, plains, and even those soft ruffles we’re seeing so much of.'
'Stripes have always been a classic,' agrees Jessica Hanley, founder of Piglet in Bed, 'but right now, they’re coming back in a more playful way. Contrast is key; mixing different stripe widths stops things from feeling too uniform.'
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Budget-friendly stripes and ruffles come in pink, yellow, blue, green, and black at George Home this season.
Green and pink is another of this year's hottest bedroom trends, and this bold bedding set throws in a ruffle for good measure.
2. Ruffles
‘Ruffles have emerged as a key interiors trend for 2025’ says Georgia Metcalfe, founder and creative director at French Bedroom. They add 'a sense of drama, romance, movement, and a touch of whimsy to the bedroom.’
'This trend is all about embracing a bit of whimsy while keeping things relaxed and modern,' shares Molly at Secret Linen Store. Bonus style points if you opt for ruffles and stripes to combine two trends in one.
Blousey ruffles are brought bang up-to-date with bold stripes this season. Linen adds to the relaxed and homely feel.
Plain white bedding is given a romantic twist thanks to ruffle edges on pillowcases and duvets.
3. Ginghams and checks
This year the gingham bedding trend goes bigger and brighter. 'Gingham isn’t going anywhere,' says Jessica Hanley of Piglet in Bed, 'it works perfectly with the mix and maximalist trend, so don’t be afraid to pair it with florals, or even bolder, contrasting prints to create a space that feels curated rather than matchy-matchy.'
'For a contemporary twist on gingham we love to pattern clash it with other exciting prints like florals, geometric, or even graphic typography,' agree interior stylists Laurie Davidson and Réli Farjon of the Style Makers. 'Think really fun and playful dopamine decor!'
Bright multicoloured checks offer a new take on the gingham trend. Style with mix-and-match stripes and geometrics.
Play with scale by pairing an oversized gingham print with a smaller check or botanical florals.
I don't know about you, but I'm definitely sold on the idea of adding some colour and pattern to my bedroom this season. And whilst my DIY skills don't necessarily stretch to adding pattern as a bedroom wallpaper idea, I can definitely unpack some new bedding and add it to my bed!
Which of this season's maximalist bedding trends would you consider adding to your boudoir?
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last four years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Does a self-stirring function make an air fryer even more useful? I tried Tefal's new multi-cooker to find out
This delivers all the meals you’d expect from a multi-cooker plus air fryer
By Frances Daniels
-
The 4 best on-trend colours for a small kitchen - compact spaces don't have to sacrifice style
Back personality into your tiny cookspace
By Holly Cockburn
-
7 flowering container plants that will provide privacy and screen your garden with beautiful blooms
We've rounded up the experts' favourites
By Sophie King
-
This nostalgic bedding trend is taking over the prettiest bedrooms in 2025 – here's how and where to get the look
Frills and flounce are everywhere this season
By Amy Lockwood
-
Holly Willoughby’s latest Dunelm collection is a homage to spring - these are her top picks from the collaboration
Spring has arrived early with Holly's latest collab with Dunelm
By Kezia Reynolds
-
A new M&S study finds that Gen Z likes to sleep with 7 pillows - but sleep experts warn against this trend
It turns out more pillows does not equal a better night's sleep
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Stacey Solomon has shared 5 nifty wardrobe storage hacks to make getting ready in the morning easier — and they're genius
These five wardrobe storage hacks are a gamechanger
By Katie Sims
-
I'm investing in my sleep quality for 2025 — this is what I'll be picking up from The White Company sale with up to 50% off to help
These bedding deals aren't worth missing
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
What are Oxford pillowcases? Where to buy this quiet luxury item for a hotel-worthy sleep
Bring hotel room luxury to your bedding
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I’m a Sleep Editor, this is why brushed cotton bedding is top of my shopping list in the New Year's Day sales
And why it should be on your wishlist too
By Amy Lockwood
-
The most popular mattress of 2024 – there's a clear winner for last year's most-loved mattress
This was Ideal Home readers' most-loved mattress of the year, according to our research
By Amy Lockwood