This nostalgic bedding trend is taking over the prettiest bedrooms in 2025 – here's how and where to get the look
Frills and flounce are everywhere this season
If you asked me what this year’s biggest bedding trend is, I’d have to say ruffles. Frills and flounce are taking the high street by storm this year, from scalloped edged duvets at Next to ruched pillowcases at The White Company.
No matter where you buy bedding, you’ll unlikely spend long in-store or browsing online without your attention being… ruffled… by a frilly edge this season.
‘Ruffles have emerged as a key interiors trend for 2025’ agrees Georgia Metcalfe, founder and creative director at French Bedroom, ‘introducing a sense of drama, romance, movement, and a touch of whimsy to the bedroom.’
'Are ruffles one of this year's biggest bedding trends? Oh, absolutely, yes,' agrees Molly Freshwater, Co-Founder of Secret Linen Store. 'Ruffles bring such a romantic and nostalgic charm to the bedroom. They add movement and texture, making a bed feel effortlessly elegant yet inviting. Whether it’s a delicate frilled edge or a bolder gathered ruffle, this trend is all about embracing a bit of whimsy while keeping things relaxed and modern.'
Shop ruffled bedding
A frilled edge softens up classic white bedding.
Ruffle-edged linen bedding creates an even more relaxed and laidback look.
Opt for all-over ruffles with light and floaty ruched seersucker bedding.
Pairing formal pinstripes with playful ruffles is a more modern way to embrace the trend, creating interest and adding unexpected whimsy.
Combine ruffles, stripes, and block-printed florals to nail three of this year's biggest bedding trends in one.
'Dating back to the 16th Century, ruffles truly flourished during the Rococo period,' says Georgia at French Bedroom, a time when 'fashion embraced femininity, opulence and intricate detailing. The aristocracy, particularly in France, favoured lavish ruffled gowns, lace-trimmed sleeves, and decorative flourishes that exuded elegance and refinement.'
'The current comeback of ruffles in the home is driven by a desire for both nostalgia and modern romanticism. In the bedroom they lend softness, warmth and whimsy.'
How to style
Interior stylists Laurie Davidson and Réli Farjon of the Style Makers say that the best way to style frilled bedding is to embrace the French romanticism to the full. 'The ruffled bedding trend is a very pretty and feminine look, so we would style in a French style with accents of pastels and lots of florals,' shares Réli.
'If you’re embracing ruffles, let them take centre stage by mixing them with simple, washed linens in soft, neutral tones,' says Molly of Secret Linen Store. 'Think fresh whites, muted pastels, or earthy colours. Layering textures is essential here, so mix ruffled pillowcases with smooth duvet covers to create a bed that feels tactile and inviting.'
Or go bold and mix and match ruffles with this season's other trends; stripes and maximalist colour. 'Combine ruffled bed linen with cushions in clashing prints,' says Georgia at French Bedroom. 'Mixing and matching means that the look doesn’t feel too precious and contrived which is perfect for creating the personal and relaxed atmosphere that we all enjoy in the bedroom.'
Will you be jumping onboard with this trend and adding some ruching to your room?
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last four years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.
