Let’s face it – shopping for bins is always a little bit rubbish. And perhaps even more so when looking for bedroom bins, because where do you start? It all depends on where and what kind of bedroom you wish to use it in.
You should probably think of this as the most attractive bin you’ll ever need purchase. Because the aesthetic is highly important in a bedroom. You’ll either want your bin to blend in seamlessly – almost undetected – or you’ll want it to standout because of it’s beauty.
Why buy a bedroom bin?
The reason behind needing a bin is simple enough, but it is worth considering exactly what you’ll require from your bin when shopping for the perfect solution.
Perhaps you require a bin for under a dressing table – somewhere to throw cotton wool pads and buds, and those pesky contact lens holders? It likely needs to be stylishly understated. And for glam bedrooms we’ve found multiple metallic designs that radiate beauty. They may be humble bins, but these were made to be seen.
For a child’s bedroom you will be wanting a more playful design to perk up its practical purpose. A more whimsical design will suffice, providing adequate disposal for their arts and crafts waste paper, broken crayons and the like.
But when it comes to a nursery, you might be looking for more of a hygienic and sanitary option. We’d suggest a bin with a lid – and we’ve found just the thing.
Is your bedroom bin for an en-suite bathroom? In which case you might be looking for a more typical pedal bin design for a better degree of hygiene. Or a natural woven basket might be a fitting solution, to add a textural, slightly exotic touch.
The best bedroom bins to buy right now
Addis Faux Rattan Bin, Amazon
While this best-selling bin is technically designed for bathrooms it's perfect for a bedroom thanks to it's decorative finish in Calico Linen.
The faux rattan effect looks the part, but is highly practical for cleaning – a highly important attribute for any bin, especially one in an intimate room.
The ideal 5 litre size is compact to do the job, without imposing on the bedroom decor. A hang swing lid helps to keep the contents concealed, making it even more discreet.
Dimensions: H29 x Dia.22.5cm
Addis Faux Rattan Round Bathroom Bin With Swing Lid, £11.60, Amazon
Wicker Waste Paper Bin, John Lewis & Partners
This waste paper bin has a charming country quality to it, thanks to the grey wash willow. The woven design is the perfect addition to a bedroom, to add an attractive solution to a practical measure for disposing of waste.
The compact design is sturdy thanks to the traditional woven material. This willow design is also available a neutral, natural willow finish too to cater for any style of bedroom decor.
Dimensions: H27 x Dia.27cm
Wicker Waste Paper Bin, £,12, John Lewis & Partners
Faux Leather Waste Bin, Dunelm
Leather-look is a suitable fashion conscious choice for bedrooms. Dunelm offers a stylish faux leather design that comes without a designer price tag!
Finished in a cool grey faux leather material, this waste is wipe clean with a soft cloth. This design is also part of a coordinating range that can help keep bedroom free of clutter in a stylish manner.
Dimensions: H28 x Dia.25cm
Faux Leather Waste Bin, £8, Dunelm
Vintage Mannequin Bin, Melody Maison
What could be more at home in a fashionable bedroom than a bin decorated with well-dressed mannequins. The decorative design also features illustrative tea cups, birds and flowers to add further vintage charm.
This statement design is perfect for those who adore shabby chic style.
The oval design is made from tin metal, meaning it's easy to clean and keeping looking in tip top condition.
Dimensions: H30 x Dia.25.5cm
Large Oval Metal Vintage Mannequin Bin, £,16.95, Melody Maison
Storage basket with pompoms, H&M Home
Not technically a bin we know, but once lined a suitable bag we say why not?! Its sturdy woven sides support the structure.
This playful design makes an ideal waste paper bin solution for a child's bedroom – where they might be enjoying arts and craft and only need a bin for paper scraps.
The natural jute material makes it suitable for all decor styles, while the multicoloured pompoms add an extra decorative touch.
Dimensions: H2 x Dia.30cm
Storage Basket with Pompoms, £,14.99, H&M Home
Oval Chrome Bin, My Furniture
When you're looking for a waste paper bin solution to up the ante of your glam bedroom decor, this design is a great place to start.
The chrome cylindrical design is made to be seen, but thanks to it's high-shine exterior your waste won't be! It's a more expensive option, but if you're looking for a chic design it's well worth the investment. The watertight steel design is robust enough for all manner of waste, so could be used in the bathroom too.
The reflective chrome look is ideal to coordinate with mirrored bedroom furniture choices.
Dimensions: H35 x W30cm
Oval Chrome Bin, £49.99, My Furniture
Southwold Waste Paper Bin, Garden Trading
Garden Trading are masters at creating essential accessories that are as stylish as they are functional. With this waste paper bin, handmade from Fairtrade felt, being a fine example.
Textured accessories lend themselves well to a bedroom decor. This delightful design is made using 100 per cent sheep wool to welcome a wonderfully tactile element to a room.
Dimensions: H25 x Dia.23cm
Southwold Waste Paper Bin, £20, Garden Trading
Retro Ridged Pedal Bin, Matalan
This retro-inspired metal design is ideal for an en-suite bathroom or a nursery, thanks to the removable plastic insert will making emptying and cleaning simple. The easy hands-free pedal opening ensures ease of use.
The typical pedestal bin is a classic design is softened thanks to the pastel pink shade. It's also available in an on-trend slate grey colourway too.
Dimensions: H26 x Dia.17cm
Retro Ridged Pedal Bin, £7, Matalan
Macula Gold Waste Paper Bin, Habitat
This is one of the most stylist bins we've ever laid eyes on – it almost feels a shame to fill it with rubbish, but we let's remember its purpose.
Habitat have a knack for making even the most mundane of everyday accessories look high-design – this has an air of Tom Dixon about it!
The hole-punched metallic metal design welcomes an expected touch of glamour to the purpose of this bedroom bin. Perfect for a glam bedroom, under the dressing table or beside the modern frameless full length mirror used as a beauty station.
Dimensions: H30 x Dia.30cm
Macula Gold Mesh Waste Paper Bin, £20, Habitat
Straw Belly Basket, M&S
Hide waste and add texture to the room with this sweet straw basket. It features a woven cylindrical silhouette with practical handles at either side – handy for moving around and emptying.
You can't go far wrong with these style of on-trend baskets. Pop a liner inside and use an attractive bedroom bin solution. This is a great buy if you want you want it's presence to go undetected.
This is the smallest of two designs, so you have the option to go larger if required.
Dimensions: H20 x Dia.25cm
Small Straw Belly Basket, £12.50, Marks & Spencer