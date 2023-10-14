Bobby Brazier shared a peek into his bedroom on TikTok – and he’s making a strong case for this nature-inspired shade

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

What is it with Strictly contestants’ homes and green? Is forest green the real colour of the year? Seems that way, at least according to Strictly stars like Bobby Brazier and his bold, colourful bedroom scheme.

First, it was Amanda Abbington’s living room. And now, Bobby revealed his bedroom in a TikTok video, coated in an almost identical shade of forest green.

The EastEnders actor and model is a beloved TV personality, especially ever since entering the dancing competition where he is currently favoured to win with his professional dancing partner Dianne Buswell. But when not gracing our screens or in rehearsals, Bobby seems to favour a tranquil, nature-inspired colour palette in his home, as described by our design experts.

A sneak peek into Bobby Brazier’s green bedroom

(Image credit: Myfittedbedroom.com)

If you’re in search of calming bedroom ideas, then Bobby Brazier’s forest green colour choice applied to his bedroom’s walls and built-in wardrobes could be the way to go.

‘Colour has the power to transform a room, and green represents nature and all the positive aspects we associate with the great outdoors, so it is a colour we recommend for all rooms of the home,’ says Grazziella Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra and Proper Good Paint. ‘This particular shade offers both a sense of calm but also individuality and muted drama. It is about grounding yourself and feeling nourished and content within your surroundings.’

Doesn’t that sound perfect as a calm colour scheme? So it’s no surprise that this colour and similar shades have enjoyed much popularity in recent times, as explained by Lucy Mather, interiors expert at Arighi Bianchi.

‘The use of forest green has been popular within trends such as botanicals and more recently forestcore, that we’ve seen flourish in the past couple of years. The use of green and these decor trends are all about creating an environment that positively impacts our mental health and mindset. It’s well-documented how colours can have a significant impact on mood and emotions.’

She continues, ‘With his kind and endearing personality, I can also see why it’s a colour that Bobby favours. Green, especially forest green, is associated with feelings of calm, balance, and tranquillity. It’s a grounding colour and can create a comforting feel in a room, making it a good choice for bedrooms.’

(Image credit: Myfittedbedroom.com)

But it’s not just a calming paint colour for a bedroom. This tone is also a great way to inject more personality and vibrancy into a space, which is something more and more people are becoming brave enough to do.

‘People are getting more confident and experimental with colour in their homes and we’re seeing increased demand for coloured wardrobes,’ says Barry Rourke, director of MyFittedBedroom.com. ‘I think this reflects a move away from grey interiors in our homes and a preference for combining colour.’

We certainly hope so because colour is undeniably so much more fun than being surrounded by greys and whites. Even though we understand their appeal.