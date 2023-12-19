Feather & Black discount – get 10% off luxury bedroom furniture when you spend over £1,000
Elevate your home with not-to-be-missed savings on everything from mattresses to beds and furniture
Founded in 2004 with a passion for helping customers create beautiful bedrooms, Feather & Black has been thoughtfully crafting luxury furniture ever since, and is our go-to brand when it comes to elevating your bedroom experience.
Specialising in the ultimate wish-list products for your bedroom, Feather & Black epitomises sophisticated luxury with timeless appeal. Discover an exclusive range of Harrison Spinks mattresses, divans and headboards, showcasing artisanal hand-craftsmanship from fifth generation bedmakers.
In Feather & Black’s full collection, you can find hand-stitched mattresses made with natural materials, irresistible cloud-like pillows and duvets, as well as high-quality stylish bedroom furniture, including sumptuous beds that are made to last a lifetime.
When it comes to kitting out your bedroom for luxe living, Feather & Black has it all. You’re sure to be spoilt for choice, whether you're on the hunt for a plush mattress topper, luxury bedding and linens, or investing in larger furniture such as a statement bed or wardrobe.
If you've got your eye on something special from Feather & Black, you can enjoy an exclusive 10% off orders over £1,000 by adding the code IDEAL10 when you checkout online.
With a good night's sleep at the top of our wish list, check out more Feather & Black discounts. If you need a little inspiration, these are some of the most-loved products we think are worth indulging in…
What to buy from Feather & Black
The best-selling, ever-so-charming Oliver bed is a traditional dorm style bed with softly curving lines and delicate mouldings, all powder coated to give a contemporary chalky finish. The high-quality design of the Oliver allows the base height to be adjustable and there’s no centre leg giving you optimum under-bed storage space.
Meet your cosiest bedtime companion, the Cambourne bed frame. With a softly curving winged headboard that creates a gentle cocooning effect, you can choose from a range of luxurious fabrics. This slim frame pairs classic Scandi style with soft touch finishes throughout, so you can sink into a calm night’s sleep.
The Charlotte’s sleek curved profile and sumptuous upholstery make it the perfect fit for your bedroom. A tall, cocooned headboard showcases Feather & Black's signature winged finish, the ideal pick for cosy comfort. This sophisticated style features a raised foot end with accentuated curves, in your choice of rich velvet or soft woven fabric.
Irresistibly chic, the Sienna bed is gorgeously elegant, and features a beautifully high, front and back upholstered natural linen headboard. Crafted from solid weathered oak and with sweeping curves and boasting cabriole leg styling, this bed frame offers classic French sophistication and luxe style.
The beautiful, weathered oak Aubrey is both chic and stylish. Despite Aubrey’s clean straight lines, the wooden frame surrounding the headboard is softly rounded with the central panel upholstered in 100% natural linen. The soft edges are also reflected in the smooth peg leg feet. Meticulously crafted, Aubrey brings natural beauty into your bedroom
The handcrafted Thornton wool mattress may be known as an entry level premium mattress, but luxury is certainly not compromised. It’s filled with a blend of the finest natural materials including 100% British wool which is soft, springy and naturally supportive with natural wicking properties to help regulate body temperature. This 5,750 pocket spring mattress (king) benefits from innovative Cortec™ spring technology which offers superior comfort.
