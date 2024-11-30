How to put a duvet cover on – the quick, easy, and expert-approved 'inside-out' and 'burrito' methods explained

Changing a duvet might sound like a simple job, but if you’ve ever ended up stuck inside your bed linen while trying to change the covers you’ll know it’s not always as easy as it sounds.

Whether you're upgrading your bedroom with the best duvet on the market or stripping the bed ahead of laundry day, learning how to put a duvet cover on quickly and easily can make a big difference to your housework (and stress levels).

In this easy-to-follow guide, we'll walk you through the step-by-step process of changing a duvet, the different methods you can use, and some nifty buys to make it even easier, all with some top expert tips along the way.

How to put a duvet cover on

'When changing your bed or duvet, there are several important things to consider,' says Petya Holevich, cleaning expert at Fantastic Services.

'First, make sure you have a clean, fresh set of bedding ready to go [to] help avoid prolonged exposure to dust mites and allergens'.

'Additionally, consider the size and weight of the duvet. A lighter duvet can make the process quicker and easier. Heavier duvets can be more challenging to handle'.

This is also something to consider if you're pondering what size duvet to buy. A king-size duvet will offer more coverage for a couple, but they can be more awkward to manouevre than a double.

However, whatever duvet you're working with, there are two main methods we'd recommend for changing your duvet cover: the Inside-Out method (also known as the Traditional method) and the Burrito method (also known as the Roll-and-Stuff method).

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

The Inside-Out method

First up, is the Inside-Out method of changing a duvet cover. Here's a step-by-step guide to how to do it.

Remove the old duvet cover, and turn the new duvet cover inside out completely. Make sure all corners are poked out properly. Lay your duvet over your bed, and then your duvet cover flat on the bed over the top of it, aligning the corners and edges. Starting at the foot of the bed, place your hands inside the duvet cover and grab the top corners. Pinch each corner — making sure you have both the insert and the cover — and flip the cover right side out. Keeping each corner of the duvet cover in your hand, lift up and slide the cover down on top of the rest of the insert. You might want to pick up the duvet from the bed as you do this. Hold the duvet cover and adjust as you go. Use the poppers or buttons to secure the duvet in the cover, give your duvet cover a good shake and a fluff. This helps distribute the filling evenly and ensures the duvet is smooth inside the cover.

Benefits of the Inside-Out method

If you want to get the job done quickly and efficiently, it’s hard to go wrong with the Inside-Out method when changing a duvet cover. It’s the classic way to do things for a reason, ensuring a smooth and even spread of the duvet within the cover. However, there might be a quicker way to do things (more on that later).

Disadvantages of the Inside-Out method

If you have shorter arms (and/or a large duvet) then this method of changing a duvet can be somewhat taxing, and you may not be able to hold onto all the corners at the same time as you change the duvet.

Having to tackle each corner separately as a result will slow down the duvet changing which takes some points off this method.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

The Burrito method

Here's how to change a duvet cover using the Burrito method.

Place the duvet cover flat on the bed, inside-side out, with the opening at the foot of the bed. Place the duvet on the top, aligning the corners. Roll the duvet and cover tightly from the top to the bottom into a compact roll. Put your arm through the opening of the duvet cover and grab both corners of the cover and duvet. Then flip the bottom of the corner over the roll. Repeat this on the other side. Unroll the "burrito" back towards the top of the bed, so the duvet cover covers the duvet. Shake and fluff the duvet, then smooth it out on the bed.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future / Heather Young) (Image credit: Future / Heather Young) (Image credit: Future / Heather Young) (Image credit: Future / Heather Young) (Image credit: Future / Heather Young)

Benefits of the Burrito Method

What’s not to love. The roll-and-stuff method, aka the Burrito method is potentially even quicker and more efficient than the traditional Inside-Out method.

It’s also super handy if you have a small bedroom as everything is done on the bed without the need to go full-on ghost as you try and match up the corners doing the Inside-Out method.

Disadvantages of the Burrito method

The middle step of the method – tucking the corners of the cover over the edges of your duvet before you unroll – can be a bit of a puzzle if you don’t have the knack. Try it a few times though and we think you’ll soon find it easier than the traditional method.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

Quick solutions

To make changing your duvet cover even easier, we've rounded up three of the Ideal Home team's top picks for simplifying the process even further; from useful quilt clips that hold your duvet corners in place to coverless duvets that eliminate the problem altogether!

Dunelm Quilt Clips View at Dunelm RRP: £2 If you struggle with changing your duvet covers by yourself, these quilt clips could be the gamechanger you’re after. The clips hold the corners in place while you wriggle the rest of the duvet in, making this a particularly useful gadget if you have a king size duvet that needs changing. Piglet in Bed Duvet Cover View at Piglet in Bed RRP: from £59 If you're in need of a new duvet cover, Piglet in Bed is one of the Ideal Home team's top recommendations. Stocking cotton and linen duvets in a range of plains, stripes, and on-trend gingham checks, there are plenty of stylish options to update your bedroom. The brand's duvet covers also come with handy corner ties inside to attach to your duvet. It’s a small touch but one you’ll be thankful for when next changing your duvet. Night Lark Linen Print Coverless Duvet View at Fine Bedding RRP: from £45 If the thought of changing a duvet is giving you sleepless nights, you could forego it all together with a coverless duvet. When it comes time to wash you simply pop your coverless duvet in the washing machine (as long as you have a suitable drum capacity). This one from Night Lark promises to dry in just 90 minutes.

FAQs

Which is the fastest method to change a duvet cover?

'The fastest method to change a duvet cover is typically the Burrito method,' says Petya Holevich, with the Inside-Out method coming in a close second.

A duvet cover that fits well with durable fastenings will make this method even more effective, while any job is made quicker with an extra pair of hands. Two people using the Burrito method on either corner will certainly get you close to changing your duvet in under 90 seconds.

How to change a duvet in 90 seconds?

However, if you are indeed going to change a duvet in 90 seconds flat, you’re going to need to practice until you’ve made perfect.

'Both methods can be done in under two minutes with practice,' says Holevich, 'but the Burrito Method often works best for speed and ease'.

How often should you change a duvet cover?

'As the duvet cover is the first line of defence against dirt, sweat, and oils, it should be changed regularly,' says Alison Jones, sleep expert at Sealy. 'I recommend washing and changing your duvet cover at least every two weeks, similar to how often you should change your bed sheets'.

'This routine helps maintain a clean sleeping environment and can reduce allergens' continues Alison. 'Some people prefer to change their duvet covers seasonally, opting for lighter, breathable fabrics like cotton in the summer and warmer, cosier materials like flannel or brushed cotton in the winter. This not only enhances comfort but also allows you to refresh the look of your bedroom.'

You can tie this in with switching out your duvet tog too. Opting for a warmer duvet in winter and a cooler tog in summer.

So there we go, everything you need to know to get this essential household task completed with minimal time and effort.