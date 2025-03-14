How to store guest bedding – the best places in your home to keep it free of dust, damp and creases

Whether you have family stay over from time to time or enjoy hosting friends over a long weekend, it can be tricky to know where and how to store guest bedding.

If you don't keep a bed in your guest bedroom, you'll also need to find space to stow away extra pillows and duvets, alongside bed sheets, to make up a sofa bed ready for guests.

It’s worth remembering ‘that there are three main factors to bear in mind to ensure your spare bedding is guest ready; dust, damp and creases,’ says Jonathan Warren, Bed Expert and Director at Time4Sleep .

So, here are some of the experts’ top tips when it comes to how to store guest bedding, as well as where to keep extra duvets, pillows and bedding to keep it protected from dust, damp, mould and creases.

1. Fold away in a linen cupboard

If you’re fortunate to have a traditional airing or linen cupboard, you’ll want to take advantage of the extra warmth coming from the hot water tank. While you can store spare towels and even extra toilet rolls, it’s the ideal place for storing bedding as it tends to be warm and dry, preventing dampness and musty smells from surrounding the clean bedding.

‘It's best to store it on wooden slatted shelves, as this will improve air circulation,’ affirms Ethan Fox, Furniture World ’s Home and Interior Expert. ‘To protect the bedding from dust, it can be a good idea to store it in a breathable fabric storage bag.’

If you need to keep multiple sets of bed linen's organised on a shelf, consider a set of Amazon bedding organisers. They are essentially folders that allow you to label each set of bedding and keep everything together.

Homsorout Foldable Bed Sheet Organisers £25 at Amazon Our Deputy Digital Editor Rebecca Knight uses a set of these organisers for storing her bedding in a small home office/guest bedroom.

2. Pop on top of a wardrobe

While storing guest and spare bedding at the top of a wardrobe will keep it out of sight, it allows you to make the most of the vertical space in your room at the same time.

‘It’s less likely to be disturbed, preventing creasing,' says Jonathan affirms. You do run the risk of them accumulating dust if they're not stored properly. Invest in blanket bags like this great value pack of 5 bags for £15 from Argos.

3. Find space under the bed

If you’re not making the most of the storage space under your bed, let us convince you why you should be capitalising on this bedroom storage idea. Many divan and ottoman beds now come with built-in storage underneath, but you can easily add some under-bed storage boxes or bags to allow you to fully employ the often underutilised area.

There are lots of great options when it comes to under bed storage, as well, such as these top picks.

Huquter Under Bed Storage on Wheels £46 at Amazon Make getting these storage boxes out from under your bed so much easier with their handy built-in wheels. They also come in black, if that's more your style. Hatherop Under the Bed Storage Bag £29 at Garden Trading This large canvas storage bag will also allow you to store toys and seasonal clothes out of sight. Matis M Quilted Storage Bag £23 at La Redoute If you're looking for a fun or bright colourway, look no further than this storage bag from La Redoute. It would also work just as well on top of a wardrobe as it would under a bed.

4. Store in a storage bench

If you have a storage bench or ottoman in your home, these are great for keeping bedding neatly tucked away but still easily accessible. And the best thing is that it doesn't necessarily even have to be in your bedroom or a guest room, it could be in the hallway or any other part of the house that's still easily accessible when needed, making it a great option if you’re short on space in your bedroom.

Just remember to open them from time to time to allow what you’re storing inside them to get some air.

Gfw Mystica Fabric Ottoman Storage Bench £125 at Argos With plenty of room for everything from duvets and bedding sets to spare pillows, this fun velvet storage bench could work well in a number of different rooms in your home. Habitat Bournemouth Storage Bench £150 at Argos This elegant storage bench comes in a light grey finish, but that doesn't mean you can't paint it to match the colour in your guest room or bedroom. Purity Extra Large Storage Trunk £35 at Dunelm A storage trunk is a slightly more affordable alternative to a storage bench. Style it as a side table next to a sofa bed in your guest room/home office so the bedding is ready to hand when you need it.

5. Use natural materials

‘Wicker baskets or rattan boxes are also ideal for storing bedding,’ says Suzanne Hayes, Owner of Headboards Interiors . This is because ‘they're breathable, strong, and look great, which is important because even when your bedding feels dry, it still holds moisture.’

Many of the experts agree that linen can also be a great option.

Dunelm Linen Duvet Storage Bag £12 at Dunelm Linen is one of the best natural materials to use and Dunelm has quite a few linen storage bags and boxes at a great price point. Mangata Large Canvas Storage Box £13 at Amazon With a handy drawstring top to keep dust out, this storage box would be perfect in an airing cupboard. Very Home Scalloped Basket With Lid £30 at Very Ideal for storing blankets, we're big fans of this scalloped storage basket from Very Home. Plus, the rattan material will allow air to circulate.

6. Inside suitcases

In terms of making the most of every spare bit of space that you might have, ‘suitcases and travel bags can double as storage for guest bedding,’ according to Lee Trethewey, Interiors and Furnishings Expert at Sustainable Furniture . Obviously, you’ll want to ensure that there isn’t any leftover sand from your last trip or travel items alongside them.

‘The only issue is that if you go on holiday and use these bags, then the bedding will need to be moved,’ Lee continues. But if this is only a week or so out of the year, the rest of the time the spare bedding and duvets can be safely stored away out of sight.

How to prepare for storing guest bedding

Preparation is key when it comes to storing guest bedding, which is why it pays to take the extra time to ensure that your items are both completely clean and dry before you start thinking about where to store them. ‘Storing damp fabric will lead to mould growth and this can damage the bedding by creating stains and producing a musty smell,’ Ethan warns.

While it can be tricky to dry larger items like duvets and covers, particularly during the colder months, something as simple as running an extra spin cycle on your washing machine to remove as much of the water as possible, or using the best heated clothes airer alongside a dehumidifier can speed up the process and leave you with dry and fresh smelling bedding in no time, all year round.

And finally, one of the experts’ top tips/the way that I’ve personally been keeping my bedding in order when storing it – is to store any bedding sets inside one of its pillowcases. Not only does it save space and keep everything together, but it’s also ‘a cost-effective and practical storage method,’ Ethan concurs.

‘For added freshness, turn the pillowcase inside out before storage, ensuring consistency throughout the set,’ Suzanne concludes.

FAQs

How do you store bedding so it stays fresh?

According to Jonathan, ‘there are two options that will allow you to provide clean, fresh bedding for your guests.’ The first is storing your guest bedding as is – ie. not worrying about freshly laundering it beforehand. Of course, it should still be stain-free and clean. But, this can be the way to go if you know that you won’t be hosting for the foreseeable future, as you won’t need to worry about your fresh bedding becoming creased or smelling musty, because it will be freshly washed when your guests arrive.

‘The downside to this, however, is that it requires forward planning to ensure you have the time to wash your bedding before your guests arrive,’ Jonathan admits.

Alternatively, if you host guests more frequently, storing your bedding in one of the places outlined above may be your best option. You might also want to think about adding ‘moisture absorbing bags (dehumidifier bags) to absorb excess moisture and prevent mould from growing, if you’re storing bedding in a wardrobe or drawer,’ Lee advises.

Ansio Interior Dehumidifier Damp Absorber Sachets £9 at Amazon Adding silica gel packets or a moisture absorber sachet can help to keep bedding fresh and prevent moisture build-up.

Should you store bedding in plastic bags?

The experts all agree that you should avoid storing bedding of any kind in plastic bags, especially for long periods. This is because the non-breathable plastic material can trap moisture and lead to musty smells or even mould forming if it's damp or humid enough.

Instead, they recommend fabric storage bags and breathable cotton or linen storage bins, as these are much better options for allowing air to flow while keeping bedding dust-free.

‘If you are using any type of plastic storage, then choose vacuum-sealed bags that remove air and prevent dust and allergens from settling on the fabric,’ Lee explains. They can also help you to save some serious space if you have a lot of bulky duvets or quilts but not a lot of room to house them.

As always, just make sure that your bedding is completely dry before storing it in a plastic bag to avoid any unpleasant damp smells.