Ideal Home Bedroom Award winners 2024 - as chosen by our panel of expert judges

The Ideal Home bedroom awards celebrate all the things that make a bedroom one of the most important rooms in the house. I know we might say that about every room in the house, but the bedroom really is an underrated important spot.

Selecting the right furniture and bedding for a bedroom is so much more important than just the aesthetics, they can impact your well-being too. The principal function of a bedroom is to create a haven to relax in and guarantee a good night's sleep, this all has a knock-on effect for how you feel as you go about your day. That's why our judging panel of expert editors has taken care to choose winners in each category that deliver on style and function.

Are you ready to meet our best-in-class bedroom award winners?

Pocket-sprung mattress winner: Furniture Village

(Image credit: Furniture Village)

The Hypnos Majestic mattress at Furniture Village is a worthy winner of the best pocket-sprung mattress.

'This mattress is a definite investment, but Hypnos makes some of the best mattresses in the business. A British manufacturer with over 100 years of bed-making know-how, the brand has a Royal Warrant and is the only bedmaker to actively supply all of the royal residences,' says Ideal Home Sleep Editor, Amy Lockwood.

'Its mattresses also prioritise natural materials making for a more sustainable purchase, and delivering exceptional levels of comfort, support and breathability - key ingredients for a great night’s sleep.'

'The reputation of the Hypnos majestic mattress is a undisputable. Yes it’s a serious investment piece, but it delivers on exceptional comfort and support for a good night's sleep. I have yet to meet a reviewer who doesn’t rave about this mattress brand,' adds Ideal Homes Deputy Digital Editor Rebecca Knight.

Hybrid mattress winner: Emma

(Image credit: Emma)

The Emma NextGen cooling mattress blew our mattress reviewer away when they tested it.

'In our tests we were impressed by the cooling technology used in Emma’s newest range of mattresses, finding they slept far cooler than previous incarnations,' explains Amy. 'Our reviewer also loved the zoned support the NextGen Cooling mattress offered, finding it ensured optimal alignment of the spine.'

Highly commended: The Origin hybrid Mattress from Origin; Dream Team Gold Camborne combination mattress from Dreams

Memory-foam mattress winner: Nectar

(Image credit: Nectar)

The Nectar Premier hybrid mattress won us over with its quality and long sleep trial period that will take all the fear out of buying a memory foam mattress.

'A marmite mattress like memory foam is a big investment. However, Nectar has removed the fear with a 365 night trial. If you don’t like if you don’t have to worry about it going to landfill as it will either be recycled or donated,' says Rebecca.

'Some people love the cushioning sleep surface and others find that distinctive ‘hug’ as the memory foam moulds to your body a bit too cocooning. If you’re on the fence then Nectar offers one of the longest sleep trials in the business, meaning you have 365 days to test out whether this mattress is the one for you,' adds Amy

Highly commended Emma Select Diamond spring-free mattress, Furniture Village; Tempur Pro Air Smartcool Plus medium mattress, Dreams

Bedroom storage winner: Sharps

(Image credit: Sharps)

'Bedrooms can be tricky spaces when it comes to nailing storage, and fitted wardrobes are the ultimate answer when it comes to making use of every inch. I love the cool, Scandi-inspired design of the Manhattan range from Sharps,' says Ideal Home Editor in Chief Heather Young.

'Stylish, contemporary and utilising every inch of space brilliantly, there’s not much we can fault with this latest collection from Sharps,' adds Ideal Home Deputy Print Editor Ginevra Benedetti. 'The Nordic oak finish has such an effortless Scandi vibe - perfect for a bedroom - but if you’re dead set on colour, the Manhattan range also comes in a wide range of colours.'

Highly commended: Made to measure fitted wardrobes from DIY Alcove Cabinets; Nexus from Symphony

Bed winner: MADE

(Image credit: MADE)

'The Romy from MADE is such a refreshing take on the four-poster bed. It’s chic arch design looks amazing for the price point. I can imagine it being perfect for a luxe adult bedroom, or as a transitional bed for a teenager adorned with extra decorations. It looks modern in all the right ways,' says Rebecca of the welcome return of MADE with this bold design.

'Just when you think it’s all been done already, the genius design team at MADE brings out their interpretation of a four-poster bed - and just look at it! Stylish, sleek and brilliantly balanced, it’d easily become the focal point in any bedroom,' adds Ginevra.

Highly commended: Adele upholstered hotel bed frame with ottoman storage, Next

'One Small Step' award for sustainability winner: Barker & Stonehouse

(Image credit: Barker & Stonehouse)

Looks and sustainability don't always go hand in hand, but we've seen more and more brands stepping up to the challenge, and our winner here is a masterclass in how to get it right.

'Barker & Stonehouse's Tosca collection proves how reclaimed wood - in this case discarded packing crates, pallets and building materials – can be transformed. This commitment to eco-conscious design and manufacturing – from the salvaged wood to the timber off-cuts use to fuel the kilns and boilers – really pays off,' says Heather.

Highly commended: Signature+ Collection, Panda London

Bedroom furniture winner: Laura Ashley

(Image credit: Laura Ashley)

'Wicker furniture is nothing new, especially in a bedroom, but seeing it in a warmer shade on the Montpellier range from Laura Ashley is so refreshing. I love how the collection has a full complement of matching pieces too (bed, wardrobe, side table, chest of drawers and dressing table set) so you can complete that updated classic look throughout your space,' says Ginevra of this furniture range that won over the judges.

'This elegant range of furniture captures the essence of French vintage glamour for a truly timeless look. With a full range of furniture pieces, the range is available in Walnut and Ivory, with Black being added soon,' adds Heather.

Highly commended: Tedworth Collection by Nina Campbell at Next

Bedding winner: Scooms

(Image credit: Scooms)

Scooms is the bedding brand that often lands on our team's wishlist so it was a natural winner for best bedding.

'A feather and down duvet is the ultimate investment if you’re looking for a luxurious night’s sleep, and Scooms make some of the best. Made from 90% Hungarian goose down with just a small percentage of feathers, this duvet feels as light as a cloud on the bed,' says Amy.

Highly commended: Therapur memory foam ice pillow, Dreams; Dreamland Cosy Dreamer Superior cotton mattress warmer

Blinds winner: Blinds 2go

(Image credit: Blinds 2go)

'Blackout blinds are a must for a bedroom and I’m seriously impressed by Blinds 2go’s total shade blackout pleat blinds,' explains Rebecca. 'The frame system is genius for avoiding any light gaps around the edges. The honeycomb fabrics also works hard to regulate temperature and blockout light. That’s all wrapped up in a stunning range of contemporary colours.'

Ginevra also points out that these blinds are ideas for busy parents who need to protect their sleep. 'Anyone with a child knows that blackout blinds are an essential if you ever want a full-night’s sleep again. Standard blackout window dressings are fine, but these brilliant blinds feature a full-enclosed system so no daylight sneaks out the sides,' adds Ginevra.

Bed linen winner: Secret Linen Store

(Image credit: Secret Linen Store)

'I’m a huge fan of linen bed linen because of its breathability (which means no night-time overheating) and the fact that it’s one of the most sustainable fabrics you can invest in. The Cora range from Secret Linen Store is perfection in my eyes - the perfect blue, the perfect stripe, and fantastic attention to detail,' says Amy

'I’ve long been a fan of Secret Linen Store’s designs. Their patterns and plains, linens and cottons are all second to none. Super soft and stylish, this classic stripe is a timeless beauty and the bedding equivalent of classic blue striped pyjamas, given a feminine edge with a ruffled edge. Love love love,' adds Ginevra.

Highly commended: Regent duvet cover, Dusk.com; Undeniable Meander duvet cover, John Lewis & Partners

Best curtains winner: Shabby Chic at Next

(Image credit: Next)

These romantic curtains won over the judges as a way to make an instant statement in a bedroom. 'Vintage-inspired interiors are having a moment and these Shabby Chic pencil pleat velvet ruffle lined curtains by Rachel Ashwell at Next lean into this in an elegant way. The soft pink and blue colourways are ideal for adding a calming and romantic feel to a bedroom,' says Rebecca.

Air quality winner: Dyson

(Image credit: Dyson)

This winner is another investment, but it is one of the most impressive multi-tasking air purifiers we've tested. 'The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde air purifier is an investment, but it also works as an electric heater and a fan which means you’ll get use out of it all year round. Plus, when I tested it, I found its air quality data second to none, offering a wealth of helpful information at your fingertips,' says Amy.

'With winters getting colder and summers hotter, investing in one of these multi-tasking machines will make home life all the more comfortable. Plus, knowing what we know about air pollution and airborne allergens, this will also ensure you and your family breathe the best,' Ginevra says.

Flooring winner: Cormar

(Image credit: Cormar)

The comfort won the judges over when it came to the winner for best flooring. 'A luxuriously soft, deep pile that’s offer the perfect comfort level for a bedroom sanctuary, the Sensation collection from Cormar Carpets is available at a really affordable price to help give a room a luxe for less update,' says Heather.

'When you step out of bed each morning, the last thing you want to start your day with is cold feet. No need to worry about that if you have invested in this luxe deep pile carpet from Cormar. Bonus points for the fact that it’s stain resistant and cleanable, perfect if you manage to drop your mascara on the floor,' adds Ginevra.

Scent winner: Marks & Spencer

(Image credit: Marks & Spencer)

The Apothecary range at M&S already has a bit of a fan following on the Ideal Home team and the new scent had us swooning.

'I’ve been a fan of the Apothecary range from M&S for a while, and while I used to be an Apothecary Calm girl, I’ve recently fallen for the Warmth scent. Available as hand wash, body wash, hand and body cream, as well as room favourites, candle, diffuser and room spray, you can wrap yourself (and your bedroom) in its rich scent without spending a fortune,' says Ginevra.

'I have a selection of the M&S Apothecary collection in my home. They always deliver on unique and delicious smelling scents. Plus I adore the minimalist designer-look packaging,' adds Rebecca.

Sofa bed winner: MADE

(Image credit: MADE)

'It’s very hard to beat the Haru sofa bed range from MADE on looks and price point, with this being one of the best value sofa beds you can buy. It’s also the perfect option for smaller homes, coming in three compact size options that make great accent chairs when you’re not hosting guests. It might not be as comfortable as a sofa bed six times its price tag, but it’s nothing a good mattress topper can’t solve,' says Amy of the popular sofa bed and worthy winner.

'I’m so glad Made.com has returned with it’s cult Haru sofa bed. I have this sofa bed in the small double in my guest room. It’s so easy to pull out and put away, and the size is perfect for a small space. It is a firm sofa bed but for the price tag it over delivers on style and comfort,' adds Rebecca.

Highly commended: Bluebell sofa bed, Sofa.com; Ashley corner sofa bed, Cocoon

Retailer of the year winner: Furniture Village

(Image credit: Furniture Village)

'Buying a bed, mattress or bedroom furniture is a significant investment, and Furniture Village pulls out all the stops when it comes to making sure the experience is the best it could be. From browsing the products in person at one of the 55 stories nationwide, to the company’s industry-leading customer contact centre, high quality customer service is a real focus,' says Heather of our retailer of the year winner.

'Bedroom furniture is a big purchase, and most of us would rather get hands-on with a product before we commit to a significant spend. Furniture Village is now one of the few retailers with physical bricks and mortar stores in wide range of locations across the country, making it one of the most accessible places to shop for a bedframe, wardrobe, or any other bedroom storage furniture,' adds Amy.

Highly commended: The Painted Furniture Company

The Judges

Heather Young Editor in Chief, Ideal Home Heather has worked on Ideal Home for over 16 years, and has photographed dozens of gorgeous sleep spaces during her career. Her bedroom is one of her favourite rooms in her Victorian home, and she loves nothing more than a lazy morning reading the paper in bed at the weekend!

Ginevra Benedetti Deputy Editor, Ideal Home magazine Ginevra Benedetti has been the Deputy Editor of Ideal Home magazine since 2021, having first joined the team in 2011.

Rebecca Knight Deputy Editor, Ideal Home Rebecca has has been the Deputy Digital Editor since 2022. She joined Ideal Home in 2019 and specialises ways to improve wellbeing around the home.

Amy Lockwood Ecommerce Editor, Ideal Home Amy has overseen some of Ideal Home's key furniture buying guides since joining the team in 2022, and is Ideal Home's resident sleep expert, constantly tracking down the best products and overseeing our best mattress and bedding guides.

Congratulations to all the winners and highly commended entries, this was a tough year to judge and we can't wait to see what's in store for 2025.