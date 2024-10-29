Is an expensive electric blanket worth it? Experts explain whether you'll really find a difference in terms of quality, power and functionality

Electric blankets are perfect if you want to keep warm over winter, but don’t want to put on the heating. You can stay cosy without inefficiently heating your whole space. But some electric blankets are quite expensive and you’re here wondering are those prices justified.

As someone who’s been on a personal and professional journey to find the best electric blanket, I’m here to give you the low down on electric blankets across all budgets. I’ve tested some budget electric blankets and some boujie (read: expensive) electric blankets as a product tester.

And I’m also checking in with industry insiders too, to find out why there’s such price variation across electric blankets. And, of course, I asked them: is an expensive electric blanket worth it? They have given me all the insider intel. So let’s get into it.

What is the price range for electric blankets?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

First of all, let’s get something straight. There are electric blankets and then there are electric throws. There are key differences between electric blankets and electric throws. But for the purposes of this article, I’m going to assume you want an across-the-board glimpse at the cost of both these “heated textiles”.

Some electric blankets come in at £25 or thereabouts. While other electric blankets or throws are priced well over £100.

The electric blanket that won our overall best electric blanket is the Dreamland Snowed In Dual-Control Heated Mattress Protector, which is £99.99 for a single, rising to £169.99 for a super king size.

Looking specifically at heated throws, we rated Dreamland Luxury Heated Throw the best in category. This is priced at £69.99 but I have seen electric heated throws for just shy of £50 and rising to £130 or more.

‘Finding cost-effective solutions to keeping warm in winter can be a god send, especially after gas and electricity prices remain stubbornly high,’ says Holly Castle, who is a brand manager for Slumberdown. ‘For this reason, electric blankets are a great investment! Most range from £40-£120. At Slumberdown our electric blankets cost as little as 3p an hour to use.’

So, yes, there definitely is a big variation in the price of electric blankets.

What can affect the difference in price?

The differences that often help differentiate the price differences are one of most important things to know before buying an electric blanket.

1. Wattage

Not all electric blankets are capable of the same wattage. Wattage is the operational power something electrical is capable of.

‘A higher wattage blanket reaches higher temperatures so typically comes with a higher price,’ says Holly from Slumberdown.

If you want to be very warm, definitely do a deep dive into the wattage of each electric blanket. And if you don’t want to be too toasty, you may save some money on your electric blanket by looking at lower wattage options. The cost to run an electric blanket is low, but does differ depending on the wattage of your chosen blanket.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Katie Lee)

2. Size

‘Size of the underblanket affects the price. Most ranges come in Single up to Super King size,’ says Evie Clark, home buyer at Lakeland.

This factor tends to impact electric blankets more than electric throws. You need to make sure you’re using your electric blanket properly, and this includes making sure it’s the right size for your bed. This will then affect how much your electric blanket costs.

But electric throws’ price point is also affected by size. You can get smaller ones – ideal for just popping on one person’s lap. And then you can get really rather large ones, which are great for a bigger crowd. However, these nudge into a heftier price bracket.

3. Fabric quality

As with many things, good quality often comes at a price with electric blankets. This is mainly seen in the fabric and build of the blankets. Thinner blankets and throws tend to be more affordable. Polyester is often the go-to fibre for an affordable electric blanket.

However, faux fur, fleece and knitted fibres – which feel more cosy and potentially look more appealing – can push the price of your electric blanket up.

‘Cheaper electric blankets may be made of thin material and have uncomfortable wires,’ says Holly from Slumberdown. ‘A quality blanket should be made of thick material and have thin wires that are not felt while using the blanket.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

4. Functions

‘The price of an electric blanket also depends on how many heat and time settings are available on the control if it is dual control,’ says Evie from Lakeland.

Not all electric blankets have the same controls. Some come with very simple on/off controls. While other electric blankets let you adjust the temperature and the auto-shut off timer. The more complex the controls, the more likely the electric blanket will be a bit more expensive.

On electric blankets that are fitted to your bed, dual controls will make the blanket more expensive. ‘More-expensive electric blankets typically have more features such as dual controls, which allow you and your sleeping partner to choose your own heat settings,’ agrees Evie from Lakeland.

However, these dual controls are very helpful if you share your bed with someone else, so you can both control your own zone of the bed.

How do you know you’re buying a good-quality electric blanket?

I’d first direct you to trustworthy electric blanket reviews. These reviews should be tested hands-on and be impartial (not sponsored by a brand of electric blankets, for example!). As someone who writes these reviews, I can assure you a lot goes into the thorough testing to ensure readers can make an informed purchase.

Then look out for companies who put their money where their mouths are in terms of guarantees and warranties. ‘If the company provides a guarantee, this shows they are confident in the product,’ agrees Evie from Lakeland. This will also give more guidance on how long you should expect your electric blanket to last.

‘A good-quality electric blanket will be BEAB approved which means it has been approved as following the highest European and international quality standards,’ says Holly from Slumberland. ‘Good quality blankets will also come with a guarantee.’

(Image credit: Future PLC / Seth Caplan)

Can a ‘value’ electric blanket ever be a good buy?

Absolutely – a cheap electric blanket can be a great option. This is especially the case if you feel you don’t mind about fancy options on the control, or are happy with a smaller size.

As we’ve explored above these factors will bring the price of an electric blanket down, without compromising too much on the overall feel of your blanket.

‘Some lower priced electric underblankets will be good quality just with less features,’ agrees Lakeland’s Evie. ‘It depends on what you’re looking for as a customer and making sure the underblanket ticks the boxes you need.’

(Image credit: Caroline Mardon)

Final verdict - What should you pay for an electric blanket?

As with everything, you shouldn’t ever pay what you cannot afford. Your budget should absolutely come into question here.

However, if you don’t want to spend much on an electric blanket you may have to make compromises on the size and/or functions. This is something only you can weigh up.

‘At Slumberdown, our electric blankets range from £39-£115 meaning there’s a blanket for all budgets. All our blankets come with a two-year guarantee so you can keep cosy for less,’ says Holly from Slumberland.

A tip from me is to look out for sales – Black Friday and Amazon Prime Days can be a great way to pick up an expensive electric blanket at a discounted price. And to compare prices across different third-party retailers – products won’t be prices the same everywhere.

‘The price range really varies depending size and features available on each electric underblanket,’ says Evie at Lakeland. ‘We would recommend shopping around at different high street retailers to ensure you’re paying a good price for the quality and features you are buying in the underblanket.’

So there you have it – expensive electric blankets are worth it, but if you’re willing to compromise a little you can still get a fantastic blanket you should be happy with.