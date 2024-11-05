John Lewis has a custom duvet that costs a staggering £12,000 - its rare duck down is what makes it so special
Would you be willing to break the bank for a good night sleep?
John Lewis is selling a made-to-order Icelandic Eiderdown Winter Weight Duvet and it costs over £12,000.
How much would you spend on a duvet? Ensuring you get the best night sleep, it’s always worth investing in one of the best duvets you can afford. But the Ultimate Collection Made to Order Icelandic Eiderdown Winter Weight Duvet from John Lewis has floored us with its price tag. Its smallest size, a single, will set you back £4,935, while its largest size, emperor, costs £12,460.00.
For John Lewis - a brand famed for its affordability and never knowingly undersold pledge - it’s an expensive choice - which is largely what makes the Icelandic Eiderdown Winter Weight Duvet so intriguing.
But what makes this duvet so special?
John Lewis has actually been stocking this duvet for a few years, describing it as the ‘Roll Royce’ of duvets. It’s a premium, made-to-order duvet designed by Herbert Parkinson at their textile factory in Lancashire.
But what makes it extra special is the eider duck down it uses to fill the duvet. Eiderdown has extraordinary insulating properties, as well as being incredibly soft, making it one of the best duvet fillings for long winter months.
However, eiderdown is incredibly rare, which makes it very valuable. What’s more, the eiderdown John Lewis uses is ethically sourced. They work with accredited farmers who provide sanctuaries for the eider ducks while they nest. The ducks are free-range and their down is only collected once they’ve hatched their eggs and fled the nest.
‘This is a really special product with the price tag explained by the fact that it’s filled with Icelandic Eiderdown, which has soft and insulating properties that are unparalleled,’ said a spokesperson for John Lewis.
‘Made in our own factory - Herbert Parkinson in Lancashire, it offers the ultimate in luxury. However, we have a wide range of duvets with doubles starting from £18.
‘More broadly we are seeing strong demand for our range of Bespoke products made at this factory and our customers value the exceptionally high-quality range and the quality of materials. With an extensive range of crafted curtains, blinds, cushions, duvets and pillows, there’s certainly a demand from customers who are willing to invest in something of really high quality, made to their own specifications.’
Give down duvets a try
A down-filled duvet is a popular choice due as they are breathable and light, but also warm. While they can still be expensive, plenty of great ones are available at a more purse-friendly price tag.
Goose down has the abilty to make you feel like your sleeping in a high-end hotel, and our Sleep Editor described this duvet like 'snuggling into a cloud.'
This duck down duvet by M&S is an affordible option for the luxury goose down duvets. Even better, it's designed to be used all year round.
While you definitely don’t need to drop over £12,000 on an eiderdown duvet, investing in one that gives you the best night sleep is paramount to your well being. And luckily there are plenty of affordable options on the market that won’t set you back a small fortune.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
