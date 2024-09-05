John Lewis is bringing back it's 'never knowingly undersold' pledge - here's how it'll work
The retail giant is making a comeback in time for Christmas
John Lewis is bringing back its 100-year-old ‘never knowingly undersold’ price pledge just two years after scrapping it - and it’s good news for fans of the brand like us.
In a bid to encourage more shoppers, the pledge means that you could be finding the lowest prices through John Lewis’ doors. In fact, John Lewis is aiming to deliver cheaper deals on its tech than Amazon.
From Monday, the retailer expects 30,000 of its prices to be adjusted in the first week, making their branded products, including those in the new John Lewis Christmas shop, the cheapest available.
Will it save you money?
For the first time ever, this pledge will apply to online sales, using AI technology to price check against 25 other retailers including House of Fraser, Amazon on technology products, Currys and M&S.
Where previously this pledge was only available in-store, shoppers can now access the same promise online too. Shopping for the best duvet or best pillow, as long as it's John Lewis's own brand, that's where you should find it cheapest.
And if you can get it cheaper? Don’t worry! Under the scheme, customers can return items if they have found a cheaper price at one of the 25 checked brands. This must be done within a week of purchase and John Lewis will refund the difference.
The 'Never Knowingly Undersold' legacy
'Never Knowingly Undersold’ had originally been scrapped in 2022 amidst pressure to match rival’s prices.
‘When we removed the price promise, people automatically assumed that all prices went up... that wasn't necessarily the case,’ Pete Ruis, new managing director of John Lewis said, speaking to The Guardian.
A retailer that prided itself on its value, the move had upset customers.
But the U-turn has seemed to appease shoppers. In the past few weeks, the department store has tested the pledge on 7,000 customers, with 67% saying they were more likely to shop there as a result.
‘We are reimagining never knowingly undersold for how customers shop today – offering great quality, service and prices in store and online – and restarting the conversation as to what it means to live knowingly in the 21st century,’ said Pete.
In the run-up to the annual frenzy of Christmas, this seems like a smart move from the retailer. But it also means customers have access to the lowest prices as we all get ready for the Christmas rush.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
