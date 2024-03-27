Our top-rated mattress is currently on sale at a discount of over £200 – it's the best price we've seen for it in months

Simba is one of the most renowned mattress-in-a-box brands that has never failed to deliver quality and convenience time after time. Well, we've got good news because the sleep brand's bestselling Hybrid Original Mattress is currently 25% off in their Easter sale, offering shoppers over £200 in discounts for a double.

As far as best mattresses go, the Simba Hybrid Original Mattress has earned its rightful spot in the Ideal Home team's hall of fame as our #1 rated mattress – and for good reason, might we add. Scoring five stars across the board in our review and dubbed the 'Goldilocks' of the mattress world by our reviewers, it provides unmatched support and comfort, irrespective of whether you're a side or back sleeper.

At a discounted price of £614.25 down from its usual £819 price point, our Ecommerce Editor and in-house mattress expert, Amy Lockwood, says this is the 'best price' she's seen for it in months. Therefore, consider this a mattress deal worth stopping in your tracks for.

While there's often a Simba mattress deal to be had, this one is certainly different from the rest we've spotted since the beginning of the year.

Commenting on the deal, Amy says, 'Simba is renowned for its regular sales, so whilst it's rare to encounter a time when the brand doesn't have some kind of discount happening on its site, there are definitely times when discounts are stronger than others – and today is one of them.

'Since the January sales ended, the best price I've seen on the Simba Hybrid Original has been £819, so today's 25% saving – that brings the price of the double down to £614.25 – is the best deal I've seen in a few months,' she assures.

While the bestselling Hybrid Original Mattress is our current pick of the best deal on the site, Simba is offering the same 25% discount on a handful of selected mattresses on their site, including the Simba Hybrid Pro Mattress and Simbatex Foam Mattress. Therefore, rest assured that there'll likely be something to suit your needs, no matter your budget.

However, if you ask us, we think there's no better time to snap up the Hybrid Original Mattress than while this Easter deal is hot.

