Why are hotel pillows so comfortable? Hotel insiders reveal the secret to what makes them feel so good and how to recreate it at home

Have you ever noticed you sleep better at a hotel? You’re not alone. According to one survey by Hotels.com, an incredible 73% of respondents reported sleeping better in a hotel room than at home.

This is probably down to a few factors – being able to switch off from daily stresses, a quieter room than at home and those sumptuous hotel pillows and duvets. While we can’t help with the daily stresses, we can offer a deep dive into why hotel pillows are so comfortable.

The best pillows should suit your sleeping position – stomach, side and back sleepers all prefer slightly different pillows – and filling preferences. And yet hotels are getting it right for everyone. What’s their secret recipe for creating comfortable pillows for all?

I spoke to several hotels and hotel chains about their pillows to find out their inside intel. And along with that I applied my pillow expertise – garnered from working as a sleep-product reviewer and sleep writer for the last four years.

What kinds of pillows do hotels use?

It’s probably obvious, but different hotels use different pillows. Many hotels – especially on the more luxury end of the scale – offer more than one different type of pillow. So you’re getting a different pillow experience wherever you stay. But obviously hotels carefully select their pillows whatever the budget.

Premier Inn makes its own pillows – and it sells them too. The pillows contain hollowfibre fibres, which makes them easy to wash and hypoallergenic. ‘Our pillows are made from 100% hollow fibre Polyester. We use a very fine denier of fibre (3 denier) that provides a super soft and silky feel,’ says Sarah Simpson, Head of Product Development for Premier Inn.

They’re also on the more affordable end of the scale, retailing at £36 for a pair.

Soho House is another big hotel brand that makes and sells the pillows it has in its rooms. Soho House pillows are made from prized goose down. We’ll get into why goose down is such a good fill in a moment.

The Grove in Hertfordshire is a luxury five-star hotel and purports to be one of the UK’s most exciting staycation destinations. ‘All the pillows at The Grove are a mixture of European Feather and Goose down with a mixture of medium (70% Goose/30 % Feather) and firm (85% Goose/15% Feather),’ says Joanna Patek, Executive Housekeeper at The Grove. ‘Tielle by Trade linen is the product of choice.’

Meanwhile, SIRO One Za’abeel in Dubai – a hotel designed for those with an active lifestyle – offers an extensive pillow menu. ‘There are 11 tailored options, including meditation pillows,’ says Jamie Moore, Director of Fitness at SIRO One Za’abeel. These include premium down feathers, ergonomic neck pillows, buckwheat pillows, pregnancy pillows and even a cool-down anti-allergy pillow.

Why are these hotel pillows so comfortable?

1. Temperature regulating

Many hotels opt for a temperature-regulating fill in their pillows, such as goose down and feather. Goose down and feather are often thought of as the gold standard of pillow and duvet fills. And one of the key reasons for this lofty status is because duck and goose feathers and down are really good at keeping air circulating around you, stopping you from overheating. After all, one of the key ways to get better sleep is to maintain a steady body temperature all night long.

With Premier Inn’s particular hollow fibre option, they’ve gone for a synthetic fibre that’s as breathable as possible. ‘Both the fineness and spring back of our fibres provide an airy feel and improved breathability that prevents heat build up and ensures a cool, refreshing sleep,’ says Sarah Simpson from Premier Inn.

2. Soft

Another reason why duck and goose feather and down is such a fantastic filling – and why hotels opt for it over other pillow fillings – is it’s soft. The structure of feathers and down is so light and fluffy, it has a luxurious feel that gives your head that gentle, reassuring sinking feeling as you settle into bed. As the mould around your head and neck, this gives support while you sleep – preventing any aches or pains in the morning. Or that’s the theory…

Hollow fibre, as favoured by Premier Inn, is also soft and springy. The density of their hollow-fibre pillows will offer ‘gentle, cushioned support that moulds to the contours of the head and neck,’ says Sarah Simpson from Premier Inn.

3. Durable

Despite being very different fibres, both feather and down, and the hollow fibres used by Premier Inn, are long-lasting fibres. This means they’re going to feel fluffy and sumptuous even after being slept on night after night.

4. Hypoallergenic

For those with allergies, the hollow-fibre pillows are going to be brilliant for you. This means they’re a versatile option in hotels. This is because hollow fibre resists dust mites – the number one cause of house-born allergies in the UK.

Unfortunately duck and goose feather/down are not great for allergy sufferers – but many hotels that do have down pillows, including The Grove and SIRO One Za’abeel – offer hypoallergenic pillow alternatives to allergy sufferers.

How do hotels keep pillows fluffy and soft?

As you can probably imagine, good hotels utilise a fleet of staff (depending on the size of the hotel) to ensure all bedding is in tip-top condition. Every hotel I spoke to relies on cyclical checking of pillows to make sure they’re fresh and fluffy.

‘All of our pillows have a quilted cotton-polyester protectors that keep our pillows extra fresh,’ says Sarah Simpson at Premier Inn. ‘Our teams also regularly check the pillows in each room and replace as needed.’

‘To ensure pillows keep their “plumpness” just as a duck would “shake” itself to puff out their feathers, we within the Housekeeping department ensure that the pillows are plumped daily to keep the “fluffiness” and consistent standard required at The Grove,’ says Joanna Patek from The Grove. ‘Regular washing programmes are planned to maintain the quality of the pillows too.’

What are the best hotel-quality pillows to buy at home?

If you’re looking for hotel-quality pillows at home, our sleep editor Amy Lockwood has tested more than 50 pillows to find the best ones. On her shortlist of the best is the Dorma Hungarian Goose Down Soft Pillow and the scooms Hungarian Goose Down Pillow . Both these have down filling, similar to that favoured at The Grove.

Also on the list of recommended pillows is the Kally Sleep Neck Pain Pillow – similar to SIRO One Za’abeel’s ergonomic neck pillow.

Do hotels use king or queen pillows?

The size of the pillow varies from hotel to hotel between standard, king and queen sizes. The individual hotels should have assessed the best for each bed. If you’re at home, a standard pillow is absolutely fine – and most convenient for getting matching bed linen. However, you might want to upgrade to a larger size if your bed is bigger than a king.

‘Our standard pillows are king-sized, while the rest of our pillow selection comes in a variety of shapes and sizes – including neck rolls and pregnancy pillows – designed for ultimate comfort and support,’ says Jamie Moore at SIRO One Za’abeel.

‘The sizing of our pillows are 50cm x 90 cm, which are a king size to support our wonderful King size beds,’ says Joanna Patek from The Grove.

Why do some hotels offer a pillow menu?

Some hotels offer pillow menus. This allows guests to choose a pillow to suit them. As I’ve mentioned, not everyone likes the same kind of pillow. Variations in sleeping position, allergies and more can all affect what pillow suits you. And hotels want to make sure you’re as comfy as possible, so offer a pillow menu.

Not all hotels offer a pillow menu, including Premier Inn: ‘We offer a choice of firm or soft pillows in all of our rooms,’ says Sarah Simpson from Premier Inn. While Joanna Patek at The Grove says, ‘We have Pregnancy V shape pillows and roll pillows available on request but not a full menu currently.’

However, as you might expect from a hotel that prizes itself on wellbeing facilities, SIRO One Za’abeel does offer a pillow menu. ‘Our rooms and suites feature a pillow menu option, which allows our guests to select a pillow suited to their personal comfort preferences, whether they need ergonomic support, cooling features or natural fillings for a customised sleep experience.’

Are there any upgrades you're considering to make your bed feel expensive and hotel-worthy, or have you already cracked the secret to a 5-star sleep?