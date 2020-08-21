We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Putting on the Marigolds has always been a sign that you’re about to get your hands dirty. Whereas previously that’s always been doing the dishes or scrubbing the bathroom basin, they now have a whole new purpose in our eyes – since we discovered this smart hack for removing pet hair.

Who’d have thought our humble rubber gloves could work wonders on removing pesky pet hair from clothes and home furnishings?

There is no doubt we adore our furry four-legged housemates. However the continuous trail of fur left behind isn’t quite so welcome. The cleaning experts at Marigold gleefully shared the pet hair cleaning tip with us, knowing how much Ideal Home loves a smart cleaning solution.

So how does the nifty rubber glove trick work? Read on to find out…

Free cleaning hack for removing pet hair

‘Run the gloves under the tap and shake off any excess water,’ says a spokesperson for Marigold. ‘Rub your damp Marigolds over the sofa, rug or clothing to pick up hair quickly and easily. The gloves act as a hair magnet and the hair gathers together’ – presumably thanks to the static friction? So simple, yet so ingenious.

Once you’ve given the area a through wipe simply dispose of the gathered hair in the bin, it’s as easy as that! The experts suggest this simple hack will do the job of all the start-of-the-art vacuum cleaners, only this method is practically free.

The UK’s best-selling Marigold Extra-Life Kitchen Gloves have a RRP of just £2.50. Keep a separate pair for washing up, though! The last thing you want is hairs on your freshly-washed dishes.

If you love your home to be nice and clean, just as much as you love your pet – give this cleaning hack a try.

Do you have any clever cleaning hacks, tips and tricks? We’d love to hear from you.