7 IKEA BILLY bookcase hacks that are so clever you'd never believe they were once a flatpack

Most of us have some IKEA furniture in our home, loved for its low price point and simple, versatile design. And the BILLY bookcase is one of the Swedish brand’s all time bestsellers that can be found in many a UK home – mine included. That’s why IKEA BILLY bookcase hacks are so popular as they elevate the humble (and somewhat flimsy) bookcase into something your guests would never believe was once flatpack IKEA.

And who doesn’t love a clever IKEA hack? I sure do, as does the rest of the Ideal Home team. And while my IKEA BILLY bookcases are still waiting on the sidelines to be hacked into something bigger and better - likely filling my living room alcove with a built-in bookcase look matching the walls - I found some of the best ways one (or more) of these affordable bookcases can be utilised in an easy DIY project.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

‘BILLY bookcase hacks are so popular because they offer an affordable way to create high-end looks without the hefty price tag,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist. ‘The design is simple and versatile, making it a perfect blank canvas for everything from home libraries to media units.’

The one thing to know before diving into these hacks? How to paint IKEA furniture, as most of these will recommend - if not require - doing this to really make the most of the transformation. And for painting your IKEA BILLY bookcase, you will definitely need a primer like Rust-Oleum’s Surface Primer, available from Amazon.

‘I’d recommend using a good primer before painting, as IKEA’s melamine surfaces can be tricky to work with,’ Sam confirms.

1. Build a shelving den

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

If you opt for the lower version of the IKEA BILLY bookcase, they lend themselves perfectly to what can only be described as a shelving den, ideal for your little ones to both play in and store their books and toys.

All you need are two low BILLY bookcases and a sheet to suspend from the ceiling over the top into a tent-like shape. And voila, the perfect playroom idea!

2. Make your library of dreams

(Image credit: Caroline McQuistin @carolinemcquistin)

Turning BILLY bookcases into a built in-looking library along an entire wall is one of the most popular ways to hack this particular piece of IKEA furniture. And that’s exactly what TikToker Caroline McQuistin (@carolinemcquistin) has done, creating her library of dreams in a fresh blue shade.

‘One of the most effective IKEA BILLY hacks is transforming it into a built-in bookcase with some clever trimming and paint. By adding MDF panels, crown moulding, and a fresh coat of paint to match your walls, you can create a bespoke, high-end look for a fraction of the cost of custom joinery,’ Sam at Flitch says.

3. Create a built-in arched look

(Image credit: Melanie Boyden/Melanie Jade Design)

With arches and curves being one of the biggest home decor trends of the last couple of years, banishing sharp angles, it only makes sense to soften the angular shape of the BILLY bookcase with some arched shaping as Melanie Boyden of Melanie Jade Design has done. But she warns it takes some time and a certain level of skill and experience to pull this off.

‘After getting quotes of £10,000+ to make bespoke units, I decided to give it a go myself with IKEA Billy bookcases. The project took around 4 weeks and although not particularly hard, it was time consuming and required a lot of patience! I have done several IKEA hacks in the past, so I felt confident I could do it. But I wouldn't recommend it to someone who has never picked up a drill or hammer before,’ she explains.

4. Transform it into tableware storage

(Image credit: Yvonne Ellen)

With the IKEA BILLY bookcase becoming increasingly more popular, the BILLY range continues to grow. So these days, you can even purchase one equipped with glass doors. That’s what Yvonne Fisher, founder and chief brand officer at Yvonne Ellen, opted for to hold her ever-growing collection of tableware.

All she needed to do was to jazz it up with some paint - she chose the earthy yet vibrant Farrow & Ball Faded Terracotta - and with some new hardware. You can then customise the interior to fit your needs with rails and hooks to hang your mugs and with some insert shelving and under-shelf baskets like this one from Argos.

5. Use it for customised home office storage

(Image credit: Sherry Ou/Fun Home Building)

If you’re looking for some DIY home office storage ideas, then a low IKEA BILLY bookcase could be the perfect way to go in order to create a seamless look connected to your WFH desk. That’s exactly what Sherry Ou of Fun Home Building has done, combining it with IKEA’s NORDLI dresser as the base of the desk.

And in order to make the whole project look built-in and like it’s one joined piece, she painted the project in a soothing blue paint shade.

6. Flip it and make it into a sideboard

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

Turning ideally a narrow BILLY bookcase into a sideboard for your living room is perhaps the hack that transforms the original piece of furniture beyond recognition the most. And yet, it’s quite simple really as TikToker Dalia Aly (@dalia.ea) demonstrates below.

‘Another favourite is converting BILLY into a stylish sideboard or storage bench. Simply add a wooden worktop, new doors, or even rattan panels for a modern touch,’ Sam at Flitch says.

7. Wrap it around the sofa

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

If you have your best sofa positioned against the wall in your living room, you don’t have to stop with your BILLY bookcases on either side of the sofa. By using multiple and variously shaped BILLY bookcases stacked (and secured) together much like a game of Tetris, you can wrap and frame your sofa (or even a door) with a built-in library made out of BILLY bookcases.

That’s exactly what Charlotte and Oliver of One More Project have done in their home office, finishing the project with a sophisticated dark green paint by Benjamin Moore called Yorktowne Green.

Sam at Flitch concludes with one final piece of advice, ‘Planning is key! Start by measuring your space carefully and sketching out your vision. Investing in quality materials like real wood trim or decorative hardware makes all the difference in achieving a polished result.’