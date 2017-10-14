Best artificial Christmas trees to light up the festive season

Nothing says Christmas is on the way quite like the tradition of putting up the Christmas tree.

Let’s spare the real trees and go faux this Christmas. Forget vacuuming up pine needles every day, it’s far easier to with an artificial with tree. With so many great realistic designs, that can last you for many years to come, we think it’s all the better to fake it.

The interesting new designs for 2018, all hoping to be the next big thing. Contenting for that accolade is the wintry grey tree from Wilko; the wacky half tree from Argos and the ultra slim space-saving tree from John Lewis – all well worth checking out.

To keep things more traditional choose a realistic tall fir, that looks authentically real. If you’re looking to a make a real statement with your tree, a towering 10ft design could be perfect? If you’re happy to be bold, choose from the latest frosty white, on-trend grey and glamorous black trees. Whatever your style, we’ve got it covered with our pick of the best trees for Christmas 2018.

Be inspired to choose one of these fabulous trees, as the starting point for Christmas decorating.

Best artificial Christmas trees for 2018

1. Best realistic artificial Christmas tree to splurge – Balsam Hill

Simply stunning. Balsam Hill are the crème de la crème in the world of Christmas trees. This thoroughly convincing artificial Christmas trees takes inspiration from majestic mountain woodlands. The design is sparse, featuring realistic gaps between branches to make it feel more realistic. Its lifelike foliage is crafted with Balsam Hill’s True Needle technology that beautifully captures the look and texture of a real fir.

With excellence comes cost, so this is definite splurge! A real tree looking even half this good can cost in the region of £70 upwards, so when you work out cost per use this tree is a real investment.

Dimensions: H165cm

Buy now: European Fir Artificial tree, from £249, Balsam Hill

2. Best realistic artificial Christmas tree on a budget – Sainsbury’s

This tree is so beautifully realistic it looks freshly cut from the forest, but unlike the real thing it won’t wilt in the central heating. A well-made classic spruce is perfect if you want to retain a traditional look but opt for an artificial tree. The deep shade of green and towering height is what makes this design the most realistic looking real fir.

At a towering 7ft it’s a whole lot of tree for your money

Dimensions: H213cm

Sainsbury’s trees will be available in stores and online from November.

3. Best slim artificial Christmas tree – John Lewis

This elegant, slim tree comes pre-lit with 200 pure white LED lights. It’s the ideal addition for a welcoming festive hallway. This tall, super slim tree is the perfect solution for those short on space. Ideal not only for hallways but also small living rooms or even kids bedrooms. Slim designs are becoming more fashionable as more and more of us contend with small space living.

It’s not just a great space saver when up for the Christmas period, it’s also smaller for packing down and storing for the rest of the year.

Dimensions: H210 by 55cm diameter

Buy now: Pencil Pine Potted Pre-lit 7ft Christmas Tree, £149, John Lewis

4. Best pre-lit Christmas tree– Hayes Garden World

A lot of artificial Christmas tress come pre-lit but this is the most ‘lit’ of them all. This magnificent artificial tree is dressed with 400 soft white LED lights – that’s enough to channel National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation vibes! As if shining bright wasn’t enough to make this the best dressed tree of the season, it also features a Bluetooth music system. This tree was made for festive parties.

Dimensions: H168cm x D109cm

Buy now: Pre-lit Bayberry Spruce feel-real Artificial Christmas Tree, £234.99, Hayes Garden World

5. Best grey artificial Christmas tree – Wilko

Grey has taken over entirely when it comes to decorating and furnishing the modern home. it would appear it’s now taken over Christmas to, as grey becomes the new on-trend shade to embrace.

We’ve had white, black and gold for a while now. Although all great alternatives they are all still quite statement, whereas grey is a much soft alternative to green.We love the soft wintery grey of this fabulous new Wilko tree, new for Christmas 2018!

Dimensions: H180 x W106cm

Buy now: Twilight Spruce Christmas Tree, £80, Wilko

6. Best black artificial Christmas tree – George Home

Choosing black is a sure way to get your tree looking glam. A black tree is great for a modern twist on a traditional green artificial tree. This contemporary tree will suit any modern living space and add a sleek look to your home this Christmas.

Decorate with white baubles to create a stylish monochrome look. Alternatively opt for sliver or gold metallic to add a Luxe feel to your decorating scheme. This tree also comes complete with 120 warm white LED lights.

Dimensions: H182 x W96cm

Buy now: 6ft Black Pre-Lit LED Christmas Tree, £25, George Home



7. Best artificial tree with snow – Marks & Spencer



This handmade snow-effect flocked tree is a vision in white. The snowy white canvas makes it perfect to style to suit any Christmas look. Keep decorations white for a uniform look or add accents colours, such as on-trend navy or glitzy metallics, to enhance the snowy branches.

Dimensions: H182 x 109 cm diameter

Buy now: 6ft Snowy Potted Tree, £75, Marks and Spencer

8. Best artificial Christmas tree for space-saving – Dunelm

We’ve found the ULTIMATE tree for small-space living! Where full sized would be overwhelming, this quirky half tree design is perfect. Who really needs to see the back of the tree anyway? It’s always the worst baubles that get hung round the back of a full-sized spruce.

You only really need to see the front and have a place to put presents, making this half tree an excellent space saving design. No wasted floor space or wasted decorations, plus half the tree means half the price – what’s not to love? It’s weird but totally wonderful.

Dimensions: H182 x D35cm

Buy now: 6ft Half Christmas Tree, £16, Dunelm

9. Best small artificial Christmas tree – The White Company

Mini trees are perfect for the porch, to create a thoroughly festive welcome. Add a touch of Scandinavian charm to Christmas proceedings with this simple Nordic pine tree. The White company had gone to great lengths to achieve the perfcet green to create an incredibly realistic looking faux fir tree. It’s the attention to detail that makes The White Company trees so fabulous.

This tree is pre-lit with 35 warm LED lights. The hessian pot is a lovely finishing touch too.

Dimensions: H83 x D90cm

Buy now: Pre-lit porch Christmas Tree, £95, The White Company

10. Best extra large artificial Christmas tree – B&Q

Not one for the average household. At 10ft tall this spectacular tree is ideal for double-height spaces and barns. You will need A LOT of fairy lights to dress this magnificent tree. The price tag measures up too – it’s just £150. Now considering the size, that’s great value.

Is it just us, does it immediately bring to mind that iconic scene in Elf where the tree takes up the whole living room?

Dimensions: H305cm

Buy now: 10ft Fircrest Classic Christmas Tree, £150, B&Q

Now you’ve seen our pick of the best for this year you’d best be quick to snap one up. Before you know it they’ll be gone.

Happy tree shopping one and all!