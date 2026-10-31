I'm a Sleep Editor who has never liked Christmas bedding – these unexpectedly stylish festive looks have just changed my mind
I never knew winter bedding could look this good
As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've spent the last five years browsing every bedding collection that's hit the high street, be it duvet sets from M&S, John Lewis, Habitat, or Heal's.
And in 2026, I can tell you one thing for sure: it's been a good year for bedding. Whether you're looking for the best brushed cotton bedding to make winter bedtimes more snuggly or the best linen bedding for improved breathability, when it comes to where to buy bedding, there's never been more choice.
However, this is the first year that I've ever felt the same way about *Christmas* bedding. Yes, in the past few years the number of brands launching festive bedding collections has increased, but, for the most part, winter bedding has still been heavy on the novelty factor.
This year, that's changed. Christmas bedding just got a grown-up glow-up, and in 2026, Christmas bedding is *stylish*.
These are winter bedding sets that have just convinced this Christmas bedding Scrooge to swap my boring bedsheets for something more festive.
Whether you go full on festive with a stylish winter snowscene, or keep your nod to the season subtle with a classic red or green gingham or stripe, this year I think Christmas bedding truly is offering something for everyone.
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Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last five years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.