As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've spent the last five years browsing every bedding collection that's hit the high street, be it duvet sets from M&S, John Lewis, Habitat, or Heal's.

And in 2026, I can tell you one thing for sure: it's been a good year for bedding. Whether you're looking for the best brushed cotton bedding to make winter bedtimes more snuggly or the best linen bedding for improved breathability, when it comes to where to buy bedding, there's never been more choice.

However, this is the first year that I've ever felt the same way about *Christmas* bedding. Yes, in the past few years the number of brands launching festive bedding collections has increased, but, for the most part, winter bedding has still been heavy on the novelty factor.

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This year, that's changed. Christmas bedding just got a grown-up glow-up, and in 2026, Christmas bedding is *stylish*.

(Image credit: Pottery Barn)

These are winter bedding sets that have just convinced this Christmas bedding Scrooge to swap my boring bedsheets for something more festive.

Whether you go full on festive with a stylish winter snowscene, or keep your nod to the season subtle with a classic red or green gingham or stripe, this year I think Christmas bedding truly is offering something for everyone.

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