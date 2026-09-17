AW26 is all about the sculptural bedside lamp – and these are the best the high street has to offer
All guaranteed to add a cosy glow to your bedroom this autumn
Not so long ago the summer daylight seemed endless, and I'd almost forgotten where the light switches were in my bedroom. But now it's mid-September, the nights are definitely drawing in, and that can only mean one thing: it's bedside lamp season.
Luckily, the high street is awash with some *very* stylish lighting right now, and for AW26, it's all about turning your bedside table into a work of art.
Think sculptural shapes, tactile textures, and materials that make bedside lighting from M&S, John Lewis, and H&M look more like it's high-end designer than high street.
These are the best bedside lamps on my radar, but if you spy one you like, it's worth moving quickly: with prices starting from just £19.99, these statement pieces are selling out fast.
Whether you opt for travertine stone, pleated fabric, or a glossy affair in one of this season's must-have colours, any one of these lamps will elevate your bedroom and add a little quiet luxury to the most restful room in the house.
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Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last five years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.