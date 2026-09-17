Not so long ago the summer daylight seemed endless, and I'd almost forgotten where the light switches were in my bedroom. But now it's mid-September, the nights are definitely drawing in, and that can only mean one thing: it's bedside lamp season.

Luckily, the high street is awash with some *very* stylish lighting right now, and for AW26, it's all about turning your bedside table into a work of art.

Think sculptural shapes, tactile textures, and materials that make bedside lighting from M&S, John Lewis, and H&M look more like it's high-end designer than high street.

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(Image credit: West Elm)

These are the best bedside lamps on my radar, but if you spy one you like, it's worth moving quickly: with prices starting from just £19.99, these statement pieces are selling out fast.

Whether you opt for travertine stone, pleated fabric, or a glossy affair in one of this season's must-have colours, any one of these lamps will elevate your bedroom and add a little quiet luxury to the most restful room in the house.

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