Molly Mae has transformed her guest bedroom into a ‘cosy London hotel room’ – it’s a masterclass of comfort and elegance

Molly Mae Hague has transformed her guest bedroom into a chic ‘cosy London hotel room’, and if you’re looking to add some elegance to your guest bedroom ideas this autumn, there’s no better place to start than here.

Famous for her love of neutrals, influencer Molly Mae is no stranger to turning a bedroom into a warm, yet luxurious-looking oasis. And her most recent guest bedroom unveiling may look even better than her recent master bedroom transformation .

Opting for her classic neutrals, Molly Mae has also included subtle black accents and pops of blue to nail the bougie hotel look. Here’s why it’s a great example of cosy luxury this autumn.

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Posting on her home’s Instagram account, @mollymaison, Molly Mae showed off the guest room transformation, captioning the post: ‘Guest room brief: “Cosy, London hotel room”…. I think we might have nailed it 😭🛋️🤍’.

She’d used interior fit-out specialists Swanshawe to bring her ideas to fruition, and, taking a look at the comments, most were in agreement that the ‘cosy London hotel’ brief had been nailed.

‘Molly Mae has definitely captured the essence of a cosy London hotel with this room,’ comments Sergiu Tulbur, head of product innovation and design at OPA Living . 'The key to the look is that it feels considered and luxurious without becoming overly formal.

'The use of warm tones, layered textures and soft lighting helps to create that sense of comfort you associate with a boutique hotel, while still feeling like a welcoming space within a home.

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‘There is a real benefit to giving a guest bedroom a hotel-inspired feel because it makes the room feel like an experience rather than simply somewhere for visitors to sleep. Small details such as quality bedding, ambient lighting, comfortable seating and carefully chosen accessories can make guests feel looked after and give the room a more finished, elevated feel.’

The hotel interiors trend

This year, chic, hotel-esque interiors have undoubtedly been trending, as we all look for ways to inject hotel-style luxury into our homes . As a result, we’ve seen everything from hotel plants to glam up your garden to luxury hotel bedroom ideas for the most restful night's sleep. And it all boils down to the fact that we want the escapism of going on holiday, without the high costs of a boutique hotel room.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Paul Raeside)

‘The hotel look is particularly popular because people are increasingly looking to recreate the feeling of luxury and escapism they experience when staying somewhere special. It also works well with the wider trend towards creating homes that feel like a retreat, with comfort, relaxation and sensory details becoming just as important as how a room looks,’ says Sergiu.

What makes Molly’s transformation so successful is that she’s shown her neutral colour palette can evolve as tastes change, creating a room that is beautifully inviting and cosy.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

‘Molly has used pale neutral bedrooms for years, but she’s clearly becoming more interested in warmth and character within that palette,’ explains Blanca Sanchez, director of Halo Design Interiors .

'Her recent bedroom redesigns have moved towards warmer finishes, and I’d copy that evolution rather than copying individual products. You don’t have to paint a neutral bedroom burgundy to make it feel richer because sometimes the problem isn’t the colour itself; it’s that every surface has the same temperature.

‘A hotel approach makes you look at the room from the guest’s point of view. Instead of treating it as a spare bedroom that happens to contain a bed, you start thinking about what somebody sees and feels when they walk through the door.

'The bed becomes the centre of the room, and everything around it should reinforce that. That’s particularly useful in a guest bedroom because it stops the space from becoming a collection of furniture that wasn’t wanted elsewhere.’

How to get the look

‘For anyone wanting to create their own cosy hotel-inspired guest bedroom, I would focus on layering first,' Sergiu advises. 'Start with high-quality bedding, add different textures through cushions and throws, introduce warm, low-level lighting and keep the colour palette cohesive. Curtains, rugs and upholstered furniture can also help to soften the room and make it feel more luxurious.

‘The final touch is to think about the details a guest might appreciate. A small chair, bedside lighting, a tray, fresh flowers or even a selection of toiletries can give the room that boutique hotel feeling without making it feel staged.

'The aim should be for the room to feel calm, comfortable and thoughtfully designed, rather than simply trying to replicate a hotel room.’

(Image credit: Future PLC / Maxwell Attenborough)

Blanca adds that adding an armchair to the room can also emphasise the luxe hotel look. You should definitely opt for one of the best accent chairs for your room, and Molly’s blue and white pinstripe number looks similar to Next’s Chenille Stripe Blue Lilly Armchair (£399) .

‘A proper armchair is my favourite because it changes how you read the room immediately. It gives somebody somewhere to sit that isn’t the bed and fills the kind of awkward corner that can otherwise make a guest room look unfinished.

'I’d choose something upholstered and substantial rather than a tiny occasional chair. You want it to look comfortable enough that somebody might genuinely sit there with a coffee, because that’s exactly the detail that separates a lovely spare bedroom from a room that actually has that London hotel feeling,’ she says.

Get the look

Next Stone Soft Velour Contrast Fringe Cushion £20 at Next UK If you're a fan of Molly's use of black accents, the dark fringing of this cushion makes for a beautiful contrast. Next Chenille Stripe Blue Lilly Armchair £399 at Next UK This stunning striped armchair looks very similar to the one in Molly's guest bedroom. Laura Ashley Maltby Ceramic Base Table Lamp £130 at John Lewis I love how Molly Mae has incorporated a pop of blue into her guest bedroom via the bedside lamps. These Laura Ashley lamps are so pretty, I'd be tempted to put them in the main bedroom!

Molly Mae has nailed the chic hotel look. If you want to up your hosting game and give your guests the ultimate experience in comfort, it's a good example to follow.