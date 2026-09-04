So far 2026 has been a year of colourful and playful interiors, and the latest social media trend is proof that people are doing everything they can to add some whimsy into everyday life.

If your algorithm is anything like mine, then you’ll likely be familiar with gem-maxxing; the viral trend that involves embellishing everyday items with gemstones. For the past month, my feed has been filled with celebrities and content creators bedazzling their belongings.

And now the gem-maxxing has cemented itself as an unusual home decor trend , with homeowners covering their decor, accessories, appliances and everything in between with eye-catching gemstones. But why is bedazzling back? And is there a way to turn this kitsch trend into a chic design upgrade?

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The gem-maxxing trend

Chances are you’ve heard of whimsymaxxing , the feel-good philosophy that influenced our home decor choices at the start of the summer. Well, gem-maxxing is an extension of that and a chance for people to put a fun spin on everyday items.

Phone chargers, vases, plant pots – you name it. If it’s a blank canvas in your home, why not bedazzle it? Even plain white lamps can benefit from a glitzy makeover, as demonstrated by content creator @celenabrownie .

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‘Gem-maxxing is a maximalist DIY trend where everyday household items are transformed into sparkling showstoppers using rhinestones, flatback gems and adhesive jewels,’ explains Jo Hamilton, head of buying at Hobbycraft. ‘It offers an affordable way to refresh items you already own, aligning with the dopamine decor movement and allowing people to inject colour, texture and personality into their living spaces.’

The bedazzling boom seems to have started when Kylie Jenner added jewels to her coffee cup . Since then it’s been a domino effect, with people bedazzling anything they can get their hands on. In fact, Hobbycraft has reported a 65% increase in searches for rhinestone gems compared to last year.

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But the trend is not just an attempt to copy the celebrities, it actually taps into a wider appetite for personality-led design ideas. ‘Quiet luxury and minimalism have dominated social media for so long that many people have been curious about something different, something personal and playful. Gem-maxxing offers exactly that,’ explains Shaun Middleton, founder at Bluestreak Crystals .

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‘While traditional bedazzling was all about neat, symmetrical rows of rhinestones on one item, gem-maxxing is all about piling on as much sparkle as possible,' Shaun continues.

'Iced coffee cups, mirrors, water bottles, photo frames, and even light switches are all fair game, with gems layered up in a way that looks joyfully chaotic. Plus, it costs very little to get started, so there's no pressure to get it “right” on the first try,’ he adds.

How to embrace gem-maxxing

There’s no denying that gem-maxxing is an irresistibly playful design idea, but if you want to give it a go there’s a few important things to consider to make it feel considered, rather than kitsch.

‘The line between tasteful and tacky with gem–maxxing is thin, so start with one piece you actually want people to notice, like a mirror or a lamp base, rather than covering every surface at once,’ suggests Shaun. This way, you can ease yourself in and create a real statement.

The application of your gems will make a big difference to the appearance of your piece, too. ‘Before starting, always clean the surface thoroughly with rubbing alcohol to ensure proper adhesion,’ advises Jo.

‘Use a dedicated strong gem glue for items you handle daily or opt for self-adhesive gems when working on simple display pieces. And try experimenting with a mix of gem sizes, this allows you to map out your pattern beforehand and fill any awkward gaps seamlessly,’ she adds.

There’s no denying that the gem-maxxing trend isn’t for everyone but, when done well, it can add a fun pop to your decor. Just take it from Ideal Home’s Editor in Chief, Heather Young, who put the trend to the test after intrigue got the best of her. ‘I was a bit cynical about this trend when I first heard about it as I'm not really into bling, but it's actually a really nice way to personalise or upcycle plain items,’ she says.

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‘I'd definitely consider it for small items such as notebooks and memo boards or decorative pieces like vases and photo frames. I'm always behind anything that makes people smile, so if you love it, go for it! It's not like it's a permanent transformation, so don't overthink it – have some fun and get creative,' adds Heather.

However, it is worth considering the impact your gemstones can leave behind. While small, plastic stickers are an easy fix, they won’t do much good for the environment in the long run. So, if you’re serious about committing to gem-maxxing, consider investing in some proper stones for a real style upgrade.

‘Glass crystals have properly cut facets, so they throw light around a room and still sparkle years late,’ explains Shaun. Just be sure to use the right glue – ‘E6000 will work for glass, ceramic or metal, while a fabric-specific glue is best for textiles,’ he adds.

Shop the trend

Don’t fancy getting crafty? These buys will help you embrace the trend.