This £30 M&S zipped duvet cover makes changing your bedding so much easier – and it nails one of autumn's biggest trends

M&S has just launched a new collection of zipped duvet covers, and they're a game-changer for hassle-free bedding.

What's more, this new bedding collection isn't just practical; it's also one of the most stylish autumn bedding ranges I've seen so far this year.

Plus, prices for one of the collection's star bedding sets – the M&S Brushed Cotton Melange Printed Geo Bedding Set – start from just £30.

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If you're looking to cosy up your bed, ready for the 'ber' seasons of September, October, November, and December, I think M&S is the place to shop this autumn.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I always choose M&S as one of my top recommendations for where to buy bedding.

In my opinion, the brand's bedding reliably offers good looks, value for money, and ease of care. Every season, M&S nails stylish design, affordable prices, and practical materials that wash well.

However, this season, I think M&S has added another convincing reason to shop its bedding range. Namely: it's ditched faffy buttonhole or popper duvet closures, and replaced them with zips.

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I've done the math and Marks & Spencer's has over 60 zipped duvet covers in its collection this autumn. That's more than I've ever seen at any retailer, and if you're in favour of hassle-free bedding, this is a big deal.

(Image credit: M&S)

After all, there's a reason that coverless duvets are currently taking the bedding market by storm, and that reason is the promise of faff-free laundry days.

Are coverless duvets a good idea? Personally, I'm not sure they suit everyone. But their popularity is definitely a sign that we're all looking for ways to make our lives easier, and that includes time-saving bedding choices.

I doubt that any of us would name changing a duvet cover as one of our favourite household tasks, and there's no denying that simply zipping up a duvet cover is quicker and easier than forcing ten buttons (that never seem to fit) through ten buttonholes (and then constantly rebuttoning them every time one pops undone).

Plus, the expansion of M&S's zipped duvet cover range means that the brand's zipped bedding sets now include some *very* stylish options. We saw a curated edit of the autumn bedding collection at M&S's Press Show earlier in the year, and the Ideal Home team was definitely impressed.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future PLC / Sara Hesikova) (Image credit: M&S) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Both the £30 M&S Brushed Cotton Melange Printed Geo Bedding Set and my personal favourite, the uber-autumnal M&S Checkerboard Gauze Jacquard Bedding Set, nail one of this autumn's hottest bedding trends.

From bedroom rug trends to what goes on the bed, design experts say geometrics are one of the key looks of the season. And when those checkerboard geometrics are paired with this autumn's most stylish colourways – moss green and aubergine – the effect is an instant bedroom upgrade.

That said, geometrics aren't the only bedding to benefit from M&S's new hassle-free zip closures. I've rounded up some more of my favourites below.