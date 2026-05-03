I'm seeing four-poster beds everywhere this year – these are 12 of the best contemporary designs

This year, the four-poster bed is having a moment. As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've seen canopy beds pop up at pretty much all the major bed retailers this season. So much so that I've named four-poster beds as one of this year's biggest bedroom trends.

And these are no antique bed frames that are best suited to a Wuthering Heights-esque Victorian mansion. No, this new generation of four-poster beds is contemporary, clean-lined, and designed to create an understated yet *very* stylish focal point in the bedroom.

I've rounded up twelve of this year's best four-posters below, and when it comes to where to buy a bed with a canopy, there are plenty of choices to suit all budgets. From IKEA's £159 VITARNA four-poster to Heal's £3000-plus Marlow canopy bed, there's a bed frame to suit not just your style but also your bank balance among this year's biggest bed trend.

And thanks to 2026's contemporary take on this classic bed style, I don't think this trend is going to date anytime soon.

The four-poster bed has always been a timeless and elegant addition to the bedroom, and this year's contemporary designs are no different.

In my opinion, these modern interpretations of the traditional bed frame are the perfect love story between nostalgic romance and whimsy, and streamlined modernity.

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