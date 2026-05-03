I'm seeing four-poster beds everywhere this year – these are 12 of the best contemporary designs
From Habitat to Heal's, the four-poster is taking over the high street
This year, the four-poster bed is having a moment. As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've seen canopy beds pop up at pretty much all the major bed retailers this season. So much so that I've named four-poster beds as one of this year's biggest bedroom trends.
And these are no antique bed frames that are best suited to a Wuthering Heights-esque Victorian mansion. No, this new generation of four-poster beds is contemporary, clean-lined, and designed to create an understated yet *very* stylish focal point in the bedroom.
I've rounded up twelve of this year's best four-posters below, and when it comes to where to buy a bed with a canopy, there are plenty of choices to suit all budgets. From IKEA's £159 VITARNA four-poster to Heal's £3000-plus Marlow canopy bed, there's a bed frame to suit not just your style but also your bank balance among this year's biggest bed trend.
And thanks to 2026's contemporary take on this classic bed style, I don't think this trend is going to date anytime soon.
The four-poster bed has always been a timeless and elegant addition to the bedroom, and this year's contemporary designs are no different.
In my opinion, these modern interpretations of the traditional bed frame are the perfect love story between nostalgic romance and whimsy, and streamlined modernity.
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Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last five years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.