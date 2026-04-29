HexClad is a brand best-known for its hybrid stainless steel cookware, but its always-expanding product range actually covers a much wider area of the kitchen than just the best non-stick pans.

One buy that came highly recommended to me, from other Kitchen Editors no less, was HexClad's Stainless Steel Bowl Set (£99 at HexClad), though I have to say that at first I was skeptical about splashing that much cash on a trio of mixing bowls.

It's a lot to spend on anything, let alone kitchenware, and seeing as I just made the switch to stainless steel food containers from Black + Blum, I thought I was pretty much covered in this area already.

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Well, after a few weeks with these vacuum sealed bowls I can only say I was totally wrong. This set has quickly become a kitchen essential of mine, used day in day out for cooking and storing food, which has helped me make the switch over to a non-toxic kitchen for good. Here's what I use them for and why I'm so reliant on them.

3-PIECE SET HexClad Vacuum Seal Stainless Steel Mixing and Storage Bowls £99 at Hexclad UK

1. They keep food fresher for longer

Unless you are the Type A person I dream of becoming, there's a chance that you, like me, don't always eat or use up all of the food in your fridge before it goes bad. I am forever hearing the disappointed voice of my very economical Nanna in my head whenever I have to throw away gone off food.

I've tried a few things in the past to try and combat this, including Zwilling's StayFresh range (from £89 on Amazon) which comes with a rechargeable pump for vacuum sealing compatible food containers. This is a very good system in theory but the need to charge the tool to remove the air from the containers is a bit of a blocker to a totally seamless kitchen for me.

The vacuum seal valve on top of the HexClad bowls, used when proving dough. (Image credit: Future)

That's why I was drawn to the vacuum-seal element of these HexClad bowls. You don't need a pump to activate the seal – you just need to press down on the lid until it forms a lock with the lip of the bowl. You then press down the button that lies on the lid and the lock will remain tight, with air pushed out.

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It's a similar design to the meal prep set I just tried from Black + Blum, which have kept my leftovers fresher for noticeably longer. In practice, I've used the HexClad bowls for bigger portions of food including salads and proteins alongside my meal prep containers.

2. Quality build & design

There's been a move away from using plastic utensils and kitchenware due to understandable anxiety about PFAs, which is where this set really comes into its own. Each bowl, all of which neatly nest together so pleasingly, is crafted from stainless steel and feature a non-slip rubber base on the exterior. There are three sizes in the set: 1.4L, 2.8L, and 4.7L.

The smallest bowl has proved invaluable for storing leftover salad or protein (right now it's in my fridge filled with crunchy slaw). And while the middle-sized bowl is great for mixing up said salads the larger is ideal for dough mixes.

Image 1 of 2 Making crunchy slaw in the bowls. (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

On each of the bowls there are measurement marks on the interior, which is so helpful for gauging the capacity of whatever you're mixing together with markings up to 2.5 litres.

The ability to use metal utensils on the bowl means you don't have to be overly careful when you're mixing and the valve also has a date-setting dial on it, so that you can remember exactly when you put the contents in there. You can very rigorously mix and combine with these bowls without worrying its going to disappear off your worktop thanks to the rubber base which keeps it anchored in place too.

All of these features might sound small but together they make these bowls a total breeze to use. I've been reaching for them every meal time both for the process of cooking and for storage.

3. They're easy to keep clean

There are a few buys in my kitchen that I am so reliant on that are also a nightmare to clean (I'm looking at you, julienne peeler) so I'm relieved to report that is not the case with this bowl set.

The bowls and lids are dishwasher safe (with the latter needing to sit in the top rack only) and as with my favourite pan which is also crafted with a stainless steel exterior, the Our Place Titanium Pan, comes out gleaming after being cleaned.

(Image credit: Future)

The metal is very easy to wipe clean too. And if you're sick of kitchenware that retains smells and marks (like when you store leftover tomato-based sauces) then you'll undoubtedly be impressed by the lack of absorbability that comes with this professional-grade stainless steel material.

So if you're looking for a real workhorse buy for your kitchen, I couldn't recommend this HexClad set more highly. Pricey? Absolutely. But I bet it's something that will really go the distance too.