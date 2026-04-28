I’m an M&S-obsessed Sleep Editor who scours the website every day – these are my top picks from the new M&S bedding collection

With on-trend ginghams, florals, and striped sets that start from £14, I'm not surprised they're selling out fast

Laura Ashley Pure Cotton Sateen Walled Garden Bedding Set at Marks &amp; Spencer
(Image credit: Laura Ashley @ M&S)
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M&S just quietly dropped its spring bedding collection, and with on-trend ginghams, florals, and striped bedding sets starting from £14, I'm not surprised these newly launched lines are already selling out fast.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I spend my days stalking new bedding collections, and in recent years, M&S has become one of my top recommendations for where to buy bedding.

I've rounded up my top recommendations above. But, if you're on the hunt for some pretty spring bedding, you may need to move fast if you want to snap up your favourite looks.

As M&S becomes a firm favourite with savvy style hunters, its most popular lines don't stick around for long nowadays. Some of these sets began selling out almost as soon as they launched, with multiple colourways already running low on stock in several sizes.

Personally, I think this spring bedding is the perfect payday pick-me-up, so I'll certainly be 'adding to basket' asap.

Amy Lockwood
Amy Lockwood
Sleep Editor

Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last five years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.

Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.

As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.