I’m an M&S-obsessed Sleep Editor who scours the website every day – these are my top picks from the new M&S bedding collection

M&S just quietly dropped its spring bedding collection, and with on-trend ginghams, florals, and striped bedding sets starting from £14, I'm not surprised these newly launched lines are already selling out fast.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I spend my days stalking new bedding collections, and in recent years, M&S has become one of my top recommendations for where to buy bedding.

Gone are the days when the brand offered great quality bedding that was a little... boring. In recent years, the brand's homeware has undergone something of a style revolution, with the homeware retailer now leading the way in translating the hottest design trends into affordable buys that work in real homes.

This season, the brand's bedding is a timeless take on the year's biggest bedding trends. It's pretty, practical, and all about the details.

Think muslin bedding sets with embroidered floral sprigs that echo the heirloom florals trend, jacquard detailing that brings understated luxe to the bedroom, woodblock prints, and stylish pencil stripes paired with frilled ginghams.

I've rounded up my top recommendations above. But, if you're on the hunt for some pretty spring bedding, you may need to move fast if you want to snap up your favourite looks.

As M&S becomes a firm favourite with savvy style hunters, its most popular lines don't stick around for long nowadays. Some of these sets began selling out almost as soon as they launched, with multiple colourways already running low on stock in several sizes.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Personally, I think this spring bedding is the perfect payday pick-me-up, so I'll certainly be 'adding to basket' asap.