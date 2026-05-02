Sorry, ottoman beds, this is the year of the four-poster – canopy beds are having a comeback, and these 6 styles prove it

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I spend a lot of time browsing new launches from all of the biggest sleep brands, and there's one bedroom trend I'm seeing everywhere this year.

Yep, the good old ottoman bed has some competition at last, and that comes in the form of the four-poster bed. I think 2026 is the year the canopy bed makes a comeback, only this time around, the look is less about chintzy fabric drapes and a lot more about clean lines and contemporary silhouettes.

What's more, you no longer need a grand high-ceilinged Georgian bedroom or an equally OTT budget to invest in this bed trend and bag the four-poster bed of your dreams.

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When it comes to where to buy a bed, there's now a four-poster to suit every budget.

(Image credit: Pottery Barn)

Yes, there are high-end looks available at the likes of Pottery Barn and Heal's, but IKEA's VITARNA four-poster bed is available for just £159 for a double, and the Habitat Blissford Four Poster Double Bed Frame costs £400.

And I'm not surprised this style of bed frame is having a resurgence in popularity. After all, this year's biggest bedroom trends are all about reimagining the bedroom as a sleep sanctuary.

The bedroom is no longer 'just' a place to sleep, but a space to escape the stresses and uncertainties of the outside world and cocoon ourselves in a safe space where we can relax, unwind, and restore our sense of well-being.

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And what better way to achieve that sense of cocooned safety than being surrounded by the sturdy structure of a four-poster bed.

(Image credit: Heal's)

Plus, in a year in which hyperpersonalised bedrooms are having a moment – whether that's decorating your bedroom walls with your birth month colour or opting for bedding inspired by your unique signature shade – this new generation of four-poster beds offers plenty of scope for expression.

IKEA's VITARNA four-poster comes with multiple add-ons, whether that's the SKÅDIS pegboard that clips onto the bed frame or an adjustable reading light.

But there are also plenty of other ways to make this sculptural bed frame your own. You can drape gauzy fabric around the top of the bed frame for a romantic look, add fairy lights, or hang bunting or any number of decorations.

(Image credit: IKEA)

However, in my opinion, the joy of this new roster of four-posters is that they don't need any additions to create a focal point. Instead, the frame itself does all the talking, and that's what makes this new bed trend a sure-fire way to create a very stylish bedroom.