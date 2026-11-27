I’m a Room Decor Editor who won’t settle for a boring or ugly Christmas stocking, and you shouldn’t either – the 20 most stylish stockings to shop now
This year’s festive ‘it’ buy is a pretty and interesting Christmas stocking – and there are plenty to choose from
I’m well-known for being fussy and wanting even the most utilitarian of things to be as aesthetically pleasing as possible. But I don’t think I’m asking for much if I want my Christmas stocking to be pretty and stylish, rather than boring or ugly. Especially this festive season, given there are so many great, interesting Christmas stockings to choose from.
Whether you hang your family’s stockings as Christmas mantel decor, adorn the foot of the bed with it or attach them to the hallway staircase railing, you don’t have to - and shouldn’t - settle for anything less than a stocking that reflects the style, taste and personality of who it belongs to.
Love to dress yourself - and perhaps even your home - in a bit of leopard print? Then why not get a leopard-print stocking like this Leopard Print Christmas Stocking from Oliver Bonas?! Are traditional Christmas colour schemes and styles more your thing? You don’t have to go for anything crazy, just an elevated classic design like this Heal’s Red Velvet Stocking with a quilted finish and striped piped trim.
Budget-friendly Christmas stockings
Classic but elevated Christmas stockings
Funky Christmas stockings
Pretty floral Christmas stockings
Patchwork and embroidered Christmas stockings
This Christmas, any old, boring stocking is simply not going to cut it. Focus on statement, pretty festive accessories like stockings, tree skirts and present sacks is one of the biggest Christmas decor trends of 2026. So make the most of it and have some fun with your Christmas stocking design of choice!
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Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.