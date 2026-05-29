No space for a bulky coffee machine? These 12 affordable coffee drippers deliver a luxurious morning brew for less (with no worktop space required)
If you're a no-faff coffee drinker, you need one of these pour-over coffee essentials
Making great coffee at home doesn't need to be expensive or cost you the entire width of your kitchen worktop. That's proven by the rise in popularity of coffee drippers, which allow you to make 'pour-over' coffee at home without having to turn on an appliance.
I think a good quality coffee dripper probably works as a no-tech alternative to one of the best coffee machines, offering you a more analogue, mindful brewing method on days when you want simplicity over everything else. Affordable and fuss-free, a dripper is a fabulously chic buy for having a slow morning to yourself.
The mechanics of a dripper are simple. Place one over your mug, insert a paper filter and ground coffee. Then add a splash of hot water and wait 30 seconds for the 'bloom' of your coffee to occur before pouring over the rest in gentle circles to allow your coffee to percolate. It's a method that allows gravity to do all the legwork and leaves you with a smooth, black coffee at the end.
If you like the sound of that, then I think you'll love the drippers I've collated here, including my absolute favourite pick from Fable (for £34) – which inspired this feature.
With one of these drippers, you'll be hooked on making quality coffee at home – especially as they give you total control over the amount of water and speed at which you brew.
It might even be your gateway into getting really into speciality coffee and then investing in a high calibre set up including a gooseneck kettle, which are all the rage over in the US for pour-over coffee.
Whether you like the idea of a coffee dripper for convenience or for craft, these ones will set you on the right path to a much improved brew.
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Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen.
Molly also has the lucky job of testing coffee machines, from pricey bean-to-cup models to low-faff pod machines, to serve those looking to hone their barista skills at home. She oversees an expert panel of coffee machine reviewers too, to cover every coffee niche.