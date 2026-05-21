Sorry garden parasols, Aldi’s £15 sun sail is a must-have for shading a small garden in style this summer

Sorry, garden parasols, Aldi’s sleek sun sail is the stylish shade solution that’d be perfect for small gardens and courtyard spaces.

If you’ve been looking for stylish garden shade ideas , yet have a small or courtyard garden, a sun sail can be a practical solution whilst still looking good. And, if this sounds like you, you’ll be pleased to learn that Aldi’s sun sail is launching in stores today (21 May).

Perfect for creating an oasis of shade this summer, here’s everything you need to - plus where to snap up a sun sail for even cheaper than Aldi!

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The best garden canopy ideas will protect you from both rain and shine - something you will definitely get both of during British summertime. And the latest Aldi sun sail does just that.

The Belavi Garden Wing Tarp (£14.99 is a durable garden wing tarp built to protect and perform in any weather. You can choose from a triangle or rectangular shape, depending on your garden's size and your preference. It’s also available in either warm grey or dark slate.

The sail is easy to fold and therefore store, making it a practical choice if you also have a small shed or lack garden storage space. Plus, it’s also quick and easy to install; you just need something to tether it to, such as your garden fence or a tree.

At £14.99, the Aldi Garden Wing Tarp is a bargain price. However, it’s not the best price I’ve seen as Amazon’s Green Bay Sun Shade Sail is just £11.95 and comes with hundreds of reviews singing its praises.

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(Image credit: Aldi)

‘Very happy, quick postage and exactly what I wanted. I had one before in grey and left it out in all weathers, lasting over 2 years before I had to replace it… If you take it down when summer's over (like I should have), it will last a lot longer. Good material and sturdy metal bits, had cheaper versions (not that much cheaper) that just rip and don’t have good quality metal or material used, this one is Great, and for the price you can’t go wrong,’ said one.

‘Great garden sale, excellent quality, great choice of colours, shapes and sizes, delighted with purchase,’ said another.

The Green Bay Sun Shade Sail is available in eight stylish colourways, covering a surface of 2x2x2m. It protects against rain and UV, making it a perfect choice for summer hosting. So much so, I’d choose this cover over Aldi’s.

Alternatively, here are a few more highly recommended and reviewed sun sails you can shop online.

If you lack space, a sun sail often trumps a garden parasol as you don’t have to worry about finding space for its chunky bases. Plus, they’re a more affordable option, too. It’s a win-win!