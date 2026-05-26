5 things people with lovely smelling gardens always have – easy changes that will wow guests all summer

Have you ever stepped into a friend or family member’s garden and been wowed by how lovely it smells? Well, let it be a mystery no longer, as experts have revealed the five things people with lovely-smelling gardens always have.

From gorgeous scented shrubs to outdoor candles and night-scented plants for beautiful evenings, a lovely-smelling garden can really transform your outdoor space.

If you want your garden to always smell good, garden experts have revealed exactly what you should be planting and putting in your garden for gorgeous fragrance all summer long.

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1. Plant lavender along pathways

Probably one of the most distinctive-smelling shrubs, lavender is a staple of Mediterranean planting and is wonderful for attracting pollinators and, of course, smells divine.

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‘Lavender is always my starting point. It smells incredible, but the reason it works so well is that it releases more scent when you brush past it.'

'Plant it along paths, near the front door or anywhere you walk regularly. The more sun it gets, the stronger the fragrance,’ says Luke Newnes , gardens expert for Hillarys .

Where to buy lavender:

2. Use outdoor candles

One of my favourite tricks is adding a beautifully-scented outdoor candle to a garden’s seating area . Not only do these help scentscape your outdoor gatherings, but they can also be handy for keeping flies away.

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Now, a lot of citronella candles can smell pungent and overpowering. However, I’m a big fan of Neom’s Complete Bliss Citronella Candle (£55, LookFantastic) .

I’ve found it is effective at deterring flies, while the scent isn't as strong as a standard citronella candle. Instead, it is a fresh, citrus scent with notes of rose, lime and black pepper.

3. Add jasmine to your outdoor seating area

Jasmine is one of the best scented climbing plants you can use, so is a creative choice for any trellis that surrounds your patio or you can train it to grow up a pergola.

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‘If you want something people comment on straight away, go for jasmine. It really comes into its own in the evening, which makes it perfect near patios or seating areas.'

'Let it climb over a trellis or pergola so the scent drifts down to where you’re sitting,’ says Luke.

Where to buy Jasmine

4. Create seasonal layers of scent

If you want your garden to smell lovely all year round, you must opt for plants that provide scent at different times of the year.

For example, while lavender (£6.39, Crocus) is a great summer scent, sweet box (£4, Suttons) is great for fragrance during winter.