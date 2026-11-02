Dunelm is the underrated place I recommend for budget-friendly, stylish Christmas decorations – these are my top 20 picks
Don't sleep on these pretty yet affordable decs
Everyone I know is now getting ready for Christmas, at least as far as festive decorations go, since the best ones tend to sell out early. Social media is painting a similar picture. Now that we’re going into November, it’s not even early for Christmas decor shopping – it’s actually about high time.
Dunelm is one of my top places to shop for Christmas decorations because the pieces are stylish yet very budget-friendly. The decorations are among the best I’ve seen this year, but they are currently going under the radar.
While the likes of M&S and Next Christmas decorations are going viral, not many people are shouting about Dunelm’s – and I think they should be, as there are some real gems in the brand’s festive offering.
If you’re a fan of Harry Potter and the magical Hogwarts ceiling complete with floating candles, you can recreate the look with Dunelm’s floating LED candles.
I’m a big fan of the brand’s XL-sized paper honeycomb decorations, which caught my eye at Dunelm’s press preview earlier this year – the tassel-adorned bells are especially charming, while the heritage-print paper fans are both traditional and elegant. And I want them in my life and my home!
Dunelm tree decorations
Dunelm Christmas home accessories
Dunelm Christmas tableware
Whether you’re looking to embrace the tartan Christmas decor trend of this year or the tasselled look, Dunelm’s got an affordable decoration for you. Which one is your favourite?
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Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.