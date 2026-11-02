Dunelm is the underrated place I recommend for budget-friendly, stylish Christmas decorations – these are my top 20 picks

Everyone I know is now getting ready for Christmas, at least as far as festive decorations go, since the best ones tend to sell out early. Social media is painting a similar picture. Now that we’re going into November, it’s not even early for Christmas decor shopping – it’s actually about high time.

Dunelm is one of my top places to shop for Christmas decorations because the pieces are stylish yet very budget-friendly. The decorations are among the best I’ve seen this year, but they are currently going under the radar.

While the likes of M&S and Next Christmas decorations are going viral, not many people are shouting about Dunelm’s – and I think they should be, as there are some real gems in the brand’s festive offering.

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(Image credit: Dunelm)

If you’re a fan of Harry Potter and the magical Hogwarts ceiling complete with floating candles, you can recreate the look with Dunelm’s floating LED candles.

I’m a big fan of the brand’s XL-sized paper honeycomb decorations, which caught my eye at Dunelm’s press preview earlier this year – the tassel-adorned bells are especially charming, while the heritage-print paper fans are both traditional and elegant. And I want them in my life and my home!

Dunelm tree decorations

Dunelm Christmas home accessories

Dunelm Christmas tableware

Whether you’re looking to embrace the tartan Christmas decor trend of this year or the tasselled look, Dunelm’s got an affordable decoration for you. Which one is your favourite?

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