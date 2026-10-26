If you haven’t got your Christmas decorations sorted out for this year (or at least aren’t in the process of doing so) then, respectfully, what are you waiting for?! The best Christmas decor famously sells out super early in the season, pretty much as soon as it drops – and that’s been the case for many of the Next Christmas decorations this year.

Next has consistently been a great place to buy Christmas decorations over the years. But this year, the brand really knocked it out of the park with its festive offering championing several of the major Christmas decor trends of 2026. And it’s not just me and the Ideal Home team that’s noticed how good the decorations are, as several of the styles are already sold out.

(Image credit: Next)

While the viral Next gingerbread house tree skirt is already out of stock, the brand has a few Christmas tree skirt alternatives that are just as whimsical and stylish. I’m a fan of the red festive light-up tree skirt, as well as the tartan tree skirt. Next is also pioneering both the twig tree trend and the paper Christmas tree look with its 5ft light-up version.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

And there’s so much more festive goodness where all of that came from – that’s why I put together this round up of my top 20 picks to shop now, while you still can.

Which one of these festive beauties is your favourite? Currently, I’ve got my eye on the Next gold hammered metal moon ornament which is a more recent discovery for me. But if you need fast-delivery Christmas decorations asap, then I recommend checking out my curated shortlist of Amazon Christmas decorations, too.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors