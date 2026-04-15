A kitchen tray is the ultimate decorative touch to complete your cooking space – these are the 12 trendiest trays to buy, according to a kitchen editor
It's a small touch that has a big impact
If there's one thing I am absolutely obsessed with purchasing, it's a kitchen tray. Once your kitchen is at capacity with kitchenware, there's little else to upgrade to make your space feel brand new, so a tray is the perfect dopamine hit that has a practical function, too.
Whether you place it on the side of your worktop or in the middle of a kitchen island, having a tray in your cooking space acts as a catch-all for all of the day to day paraphernalia that accumulates - from post to charging cables and runaway pens. It keeps this type of clutter contained, but it can also be styled up to create a decorative focal point in your kitchen.
'Trays are essential in the kitchen, not just for organising everyday items but also for maintaining a sense of order. Beyond their practicality, they serve as intentional design elements, effortlessly blending into the overall décor,' explains David and Sarah Ross, co-founders of Addison Ross.
'Trays can introduce pops of colour, acting as the perfect finishing touches to your space’s larger colour scheme. We particularly adore lacquer trays, whose glossy finish adds a rich depth, especially when paired with the classic stone and metal textures typically found in the kitchen,' they add.
From colourful lacquered trays to rustic rattan styles, there are so many on the high street to suit any space, depending on your interior scheme. These are the 12 I would shop now.
Giving your kitchen a new lease of life doesn't require a huge budget or a renovation project - these small updates, like a tray, have a big impact without breaking the bank.
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After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).