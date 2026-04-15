A kitchen tray is the ultimate decorative touch to complete your cooking space – these are the 12 trendiest trays to buy, according to a kitchen editor

If there's one thing I am absolutely obsessed with purchasing, it's a kitchen tray. Once your kitchen is at capacity with kitchenware, there's little else to upgrade to make your space feel brand new, so a tray is the perfect dopamine hit that has a practical function, too.

Whether you place it on the side of your worktop or in the middle of a kitchen island, having a tray in your cooking space acts as a catch-all for all of the day to day paraphernalia that accumulates - from post to charging cables and runaway pens. It keeps this type of clutter contained, but it can also be styled up to create a decorative focal point in your kitchen.

'Trays are essential in the kitchen, not just for organising everyday items but also for maintaining a sense of order. Beyond their practicality, they serve as intentional design elements, effortlessly blending into the overall décor,' explains David and Sarah Ross, co-founders of Addison Ross.

'Trays can introduce pops of colour, acting as the perfect finishing touches to your space’s larger colour scheme. We particularly adore lacquer trays, whose glossy finish adds a rich depth, especially when paired with the classic stone and metal textures typically found in the kitchen,' they add.

From colourful lacquered trays to rustic rattan styles, there are so many on the high street to suit any space, depending on your interior scheme. These are the 12 I would shop now.

Giving your kitchen a new lease of life doesn't require a huge budget or a renovation project - these small updates, like a tray, have a big impact without breaking the bank.

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