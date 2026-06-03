Sorry, ugly shoe storage! I found 20 stylish pieces of furniture that will keep your shoes organised and that you’ll happily have on show in your hallway

As a Room Decor Editor here at Ideal Home, I can’t bear the sight of furniture that’s ugly or even just meh. That includes more practical designs like storage. For some reason, many people have accepted the notion that storage solutions can be an eyesore because they’re a functional eyesore. Shoe storage is one of the worst offenders – but I refuse this notion and have found 20 pieces of stylish shoe storage as an antidote.

When I set out to search for aesthetically pleasing hallway storage ideas for my shoes, I thought it might be difficult to find the few good ones among the sea of bad. But it turns out that there’s plenty of chic shoe storage to make your home look more expensive, much like the Dunelm Rowan shoe storage cabinet approved by our Content Editor for House Manual, Lauren Bradbury, as the ideal stylish shoe storage for a tiny hallway – so there’s no excuse for having ugly shoe storage in your entrance now!

Whatever your style - I found everything from Art Deco-style pieces like the DUSK Marnie shoe storage to modern ones like the slatted bamboo shoe cabinet from John Lewis - and whatever budget you're working with, there’s something for everyone on this shortlist, with prices starting at £42.99 for the Warmiehomy shoe cabinet with doors from Amazon.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Whether it’s shoe storage or pretty but practical storage baskets, there’s no reason practical pieces and solutions for your home can’t also look good while delivering on functionality. So why settle for anything less?!

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors