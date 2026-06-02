Lidl launches an affordable solar battery to help with rising energy costs, but there’s a catch if you live in the UK
The battery is designed to be used alongside plug-in solar panels, which aren't yet available in the UK
Lidl has launched an affordable solar battery in Germany, at an ideal time to help households offset rising energy prices.
The battery is designed to work with most plug-in solar panels, which are already common across parts of Europe. Neither the battery or the panels are currently available in the UK, but that could change as the government announced plans to upgrade grid codes and wiring rules to allow plug-in solar panels and connected batteries to be used safely.
This tech could be available in the UK in months, which is fortuitous timing given that Ofgem has just announced that the energy price cap will be rising by 13% in July.
By teaming a plug-in solar panel with a battery, you could store energy that you don't use in real time and use it later. This could reduce the amount of energy you need to buy from the grid and lower energy bills as a result.
According to PV Magazine, Lidl's newest solar offering is a 2.24kWh battery, with a 1,000W input and 800W output and is compatible with most plug-in solar panel systems. The battery unit measures 31cm × 17cm × 350cm and weighs approximately 19.8kgs. In terms of price, the Lidl battery costs €299, which is about £260, and there is an app-controlled version that Lidl is also selling for €399 (roughly £345). Those who buy the battery will need to buy the plug-in solar panels and microinverter separately.
While the cost of traditional rooftop solar panel installations can be completely unaffordable for many, plug-in solar options, including those with a solar battery, can be a lot more affordable. But, while both rooftop and plug-in solutions both harness the sun's energy and turn it into usable electricity in your home, there are stark differences between the two set-ups that you should be aware of before you choose one over the other.
If plug-in solar is the right option for you, you'll have to wait a little while longer before you can set it up in your home. There's not yet been confirmation as to when households will be able to buy plug-in solar panels in the UK, and until they are on sale, the associated solar batteries won't be seen on shelves either. While you wait, you could always invest in a portable solar panel and power bank, like the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2+ 100W Solar Panel Portable Power Station (£549 at Amazon).
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As suitable for off-grid camping trips as it is for powering devices while you're entertaining in the garden, this portable solar panel and generator set is ideal for the summer months when they days are long and sunny spells are likely.
Sarah Handley is Ideal Home’s Renovation and Home Editor. She joined the team full time in September 2024, following three years of looking after the site's home finance content. As well being well versed in all things renovation, Sarah is also a home energy expert, covering all aspects of heating and insulation as well as tips on how homeowners can reduce their energy usage. She has been a journalist since 2007 and has worked for a range of titles including Homebuilding & Renovating, Real Homes, GoodtoKnow, The Money Edit and more.