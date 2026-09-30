Over the last few months, I’ve been going to all the brands’ collection previews for this autumn/winter season. And one clear living room trend that’s been consistently popping up is marble-top coffee and side tables – and I had a blast putting this list of my top 20 picks together, as they are all so beautiful to look at.

Mixing textures and materials has been a major home decor trend for a while now as it’s the essential ingredient to creating more depth and a cosier, more intriguing home. Coffee and side tables with a wooden base and a contrasting marble (or travertine) table top fit into this perfectly, so it’s no surprise that so many brands are embracing the look.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

While this is a current living room trend, I don’t expect it to go anywhere anytime soon as it’s a timeless and elevated look – and one I’ve seen before, just not on this scale. Next is really leading the charge on this trend, having many different variations of this look as part of its offering - and its Erin solid mango and marble side table has proven to be a top seller. Meanwhile, the popular John Lewis Taj travertine coffee table has been a part of the retailer’s offering for a few seasons now.

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‘Marble will always be on trend as it’s a timeless, natural material,’ says Magdalena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse. ‘It’s bold, luxurious and expressive, and on a practical level, it’s incredibly durable. It is proving especially popular this season as people look to organic materials to add character to their homes. You can rest assured that this material will never fall out of style.’

Going for a marble-top coffee table (or a side table) is an easy way to introduce more texture, colour and pattern into your living room – and it’s going to single-handedly make your living space appear more elevated, stylish and considered. So if you are in the market for a coffee table, this is definitely a style I’d recommend considering.

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