Ideal Home editors swear by this washable rug brand, myself included – these are the 12 designs I would happily have in my home

There are a handful of homeware categories I’m truly passionate about – sofas and lighting are among them, as are rugs. And one brand that I come back to time and time again is Ruggable. I love that its rug designs are all washable and the wide range of styles available means you can always find something to fit your style. But this sheer breadth of choice can be a little overwhelming – so I’ve put together a round-up of my top Ruggable rug picks that I would happily have in my home.

I’m not the only one on the Ideal Home team who’s a fan of Ruggable and thinks it’s one of the best places to buy a rug. In fact, most of the style-savvy Ideal Home editors have at least one Ruggable rug in their home. The versatile Inkdrop rug from Ruggable’s collaboration with designer Jonathan Adler is a firm office favourite. For me, the Gaia style was my rug of choice in my previous living room set-up, and I've recommended it countless times since.

All Ruggable rugs come in various sizes and even shapes to fit your chosen space, but the prices below are for the 150 x 215cm size, mostly in the tufted finish with a built-in non-slip backing – but a low-pile option is also available in most of these styles, as are both smaller and bigger sizes.

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